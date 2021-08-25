Best Asus tablet

The first commercially successful tablet computer was the GRIDPad 1000, which was first released in 1989 and weighed a whopping 4.5 pounds.

Which Asus tablet is best?

Tablet computers have revolutionized many aspects of modern life, not least because of their ability to bring technology and all its attendant conveniences out of the office and take them wherever needed.

Asus tablets are renowned for delivering stellar performance for users while costing much less than better-known brands. Whether you are taking your business on the go or simply want to enjoy your favorite show in HD wherever you are, owning a device like the ASUS 10.1-inch ZenPad 10 Tablet will let you do so in style.

What to know before you buy an Asus tablet

Asus products give you the most bang for your buck

While the name Asus will not necessarily provoke the same kind of instant brand recognition of more popular companies like Microsoft and Apple, the company has certainly succeeded in carving out a niche for itself in the budget technology market. As such, Asus tablets are generally favored by customers who aren’t devoted to a particular product line but still are in need of a device that performs well without breaking the bank. For more information, take a look at the full Asus tablet buying guide from BestReviews.

Some Asus tablets do support LTE, but with limitations

For those who are unfamiliar, LTE stands for Long-Term Evolution and is used as the standard for wireless broadband communication in smartphones and other mobile devices. Just like how you can use LTE to access the internet if you aren’t able to connect to a Wi-Fi network with your smartphone, some Asus tablets also have the same ability. However, users should be aware of whether or not said Asus tablets are carrier locked or fixed to a single network like Verizon in order to avoid any unpleasant surprises.

Specific Asus tablets can also function as 2-in-1 laptops

If you happen to prefer the flexibility of owning both a laptop and tablet computer, why not cut out the middleman and consider buying a 2-in-1 Asus tablet? Since Asus 2-in-1 tablets are often built around Google’s Chrome OS, savvy buyers can purchase what is essentially a touchscreen-enabled Chromebook for significantly less money than otherwise.

What to look for in a quality Asus tablet

The Asus Pixelmaster Camera is incredibly powerful for the price

Both amateur and professional photographers will be able to appreciate the wide range of features that come standard with the Asus Pixelmaster Camera that is included in select Asus tablets. Pixelmaster Camera comes equipped with many capabilities, including low light mode, zero shutter lag, HDR mode, beautification mode, 140-degree panoramic selfie mode and more.

Asus tablets feature durable materials and rugged design

As anyone who has dropped, stepped on or otherwise destroyed a tablet screen can attest, losing all ability to perform any useful function on your laptop is incredibly frustrating to deal with. Thankfully, Asus tablets are well known for being made of high-quality, damage-resistant materials like Corning Gorilla Glass, which provides superior screen protection at a fraction of the weight of conventional touch screen glass.

Furthermore, some Asus tablets have been constructed to meet or exceed the MIL-STD-810G protection standards, i.e., the standards for environmental and physical stress testing used by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Tablets with Asus VisualMaster will astound with their performance

If you heard that you could buy a tablet with graphics capabilities that rival some smart TVs for only a few hundred dollars, you might be under the impression that you were being conned out of your hard-earned money. Nevertheless, Asus tablets that come equipped with VisualMaster offer some truly impressive features, including a built-in blue light filter to prevent eye strain and sleep disruption, ambient sensors to detect light and automatically adjust display and brightness levels and intelligent contrast enhancement to optimize individual pixel performance. Keep in mind that not every Asus tablet comes equipped with VisualMaster.

How much you can expect to spend on an Asus tablet

Depending on your desired features and any technical considerations, an Asus tablet can cost between $300-$350, and sometimes more.

Best Asus tablet FAQ

What should I consider when buying an Asus tablet?

A. You should consider the strength of the tablet’s processor, screen resolution and size, ability to use peripheral devices like a stylus and overall durability of the device.

What kind of operating system do Asus tablets use?

A. Asus tablets come equipped with Android, Chrome OS or Windows 10, depending on which model you decide to purchase.

What’s the best Asus tablet to buy?

Top Asus tablet

ASUS 10.1-inch ZenPad 10 Tablet

What you need to know: The ZenPad is a top-notch tablet for entertainment and productivity.

What you’ll love: It features Asus VisualMaster technology, HD IPS display with 178 degrees of viewing angle and 100GB of free Google Drive storage for two years.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with Wi-Fi connectivity, damaged ports and units failing after a year of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Asus tablet for the money

ASUS Chromebook Tablet CT100

What you need to know: This is a rugged and dependable tablet for those who compute outdoors.

What you’ll love: It features a design that exceeds military-grade MIL-STD-810G durability standards, has a 9.7-inch QXGA (2048 x 1536) resolution display and includes a stylus.

What you should consider: Users have reported problems with battery drainage and apps not loading correctly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ASUS 7-Inch MeMO Pad Tablet

What you need to know: As a compact and stylish tablet, this model won’t weigh you down.

What you’ll love: It features an ultra-thin and lightweight design. Sharelink allows for wireless data transfers with no Wi-Fi needed and you get two free years of 500GB Asus WebStorage service.

What you should consider: Users have reported very slow speed when using the tablet, along with issues connecting to apps.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

