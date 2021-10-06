Best Android tablet

Not all Android tablets use the latest version of Android OS. If you’re looking into older tablets, check which version of Android they support and whether any newer apps are incompatible.

Which Android tablet is best?

The Android operating system is the most popular mobile OS across both smartphones and tablets, standing out for its intuitive UI and the biggest selection of apps. Android tablets often match or excel the power of their smartphone counterparts, and their larger screens are excellent for streaming and playing games.

Our favorite pick by Samsung is a high-performing tablet that can be used for work or play. To learn more about the variety of Android tablets available, continue reading our buying guide.

What to know before you buy an Android tablet

Before you begin your hunt for an Android tablet, you should ask yourself what you will use your tablet for. Do you need a convenient streaming device for watching movies on the couch or on long plane rides, or are you looking for a portable workstation for sending emails and editing cloud documents at the café? While an Android tablet can certainly do both of those things, some are better suited to certain tasks.

Tablet functions

For a work tablet, the key features to look for are a larger screen and stylus support. If you plan to do more intensive tasks, like video editing or gaming, look for an Android tablet with at least 4GB of RAM. If you are simply looking to play casual games, stream movies or read e-books, most Android tablets should meet your needs.

Portability

Any tablet is going to be fairly portable — however, tablets vary in size and weight. A smaller tablet means a smaller screen, but it’s also easier to slip into your bag. If you regularly work on the go and have a long commute, a smaller tablet may be right for you.

Headphone compatibility

The classic 3.5-millimeter headphone jack is going by the wayside. While adapters are available, this is one more little purchase you have to consider. To avoid the hassle, look for an Android tablet that includes a 3.5-millimeter jack.

What to look for in a quality Android tablet

Brand name

Different manufacturers produce tablets of varying construction quality and touchscreen responsiveness. There’s a good chance a brand you are familiar with and can trust produces Android tablets.

Screen size

Screen size determines not only the space you have to work with but also the overall size of the tablet. For the best of both worlds, look for a tablet with a screen that approaches the edge of the tablet.

WiFi

Any tablet is equipped with Wi-Fi, but some models may have LTE functionality, allowing you to connect online just about anywhere — for a higher price plus a monthly subscription.

How much you can expect to spend on an Android tablet

Basic Android tablets can be found for $100-$250 and work well for basic tasks, while tablets costing up to $500 are generally more powerful and may have larger screens. The most expensive Android tablets cost up to $1,200 and have superior processors and better resale value.

Android tablet FAQ

Can Android tablets be used with keyboards?

A. There are many keyboards, often Bluetooth-based, designed to work with Android tablets so you can use them as pseudo-laptops. You may even be able to find a case with a built-in keyboard designed for your tablet.

Should you get an Android tablet for a child?

A. A tablet can be as much of an educational tool as it is a way to play games and watch videos. Some Android tablets are designed specifically for children, and the Restricted User Control feature allows you to control which apps your children can use.

What’s the best Android tablet to buy?

Top Android tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

What you need to know: When it comes to processing power, this tablet is hard to beat.

What you’ll love: Features like the 13 megapixel camera, crisp screen and 64GB flash storage make this an excellent work-ready tablet.

What you should consider: This is one of the more expensive Android tablets available.

Top Android tablet for the money

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1

What you need to know: Despite the low price, this is a powerful little tablet that can be used for work or play.

What you’ll love: The included stylus and large high-res screen make this a good tablet for artwork or other projects.

What you should consider: A few bugs and issues can make this tablet frustrating to use.

Worth checking out

Samsung Galaxy Tab A

What you need to know: This low-priced Android tablet works well for casual and on-the-go use.

What you’ll love: The design of this tablet is compact enough to use it one-handed, and the screen is crisp and colorful.

What you should consider: The 1.5GB RAM can be limiting, and the low battery life means you may run out of juice easily depending on your usage.

