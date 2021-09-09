The best projector mount

Practice attaching and detaching your projector from the mount before hanging them from the ceiling. This can save you considerable stress later on, plus it gives you a chance to confirm all nuts and bolts are secure.

Which projector mounts are best?

To boost room-wide visibility, many professional spaces have adopted projectors to display presentations. Desk-based projectors can still be somewhat limiting, making a projector mount an excellent addition.

If you’re concerned about how secure a projector mount is, especially when it comes to holding a costly projector, rest assured that the average model supports up to 30 pounds. Many designs are adjustable as well, allowing you to tilt, swivel, and even drop the height to your preference.

If you’re wondering which projector mount works best with your projector, take a look at our buying guide. We’re sharing a few recommendations, as well as our top choice, Vivo’s Projector Mount. This low-profile mount lets you customize your viewing experience with 15 degrees of tilt and 360 degrees of rotation.

What to know before you buy a projector mount

Mount compatibility

While some mounts advertise universal compatibility, it should be noted that some projectors fit better into some mounts than others. There are also model-specific mounts on the market, which provide a superior fit, but they cost significantly more than universal mounts.

Ceiling type

It’s important to read the specs for your mount as it pertains to ceiling type. Not all mounts can be installed in drop or drywall ceilings, so confirm ceiling type prior to purchase. If you have vaulted or shed ceilings, there are specific projectors mounts designed to accommodate them.

Installation

Generally speaking, projector mounts are packaged with all the hardware they require for installation. However, actually installing the mount can be challenging. For one, you need to measure and mark off the ceiling to ensure your drilling is on point. A ladder is usually necessary, and it doesn’t hurt to have an extra pair of helping hands during the process.

What to look for in a quality projector mount

Adjustability

While basic projector mounts are fairly limited in terms of their range of motion, they usually offer approximately 15 degrees of tilt and up to 90 degrees of swivel. More expensive mounts offer an exceptional amount of adjustability with tilt, swivel, roll, and pitch capabilities.

Materials

Projector mounts are made of metal, including aluminum, cold-rolled steel, and stainless steel. Many are coated with rust-resistant powder to keep them looking pristine, as the finish is easy to clean and dust.

Color

There isn’t much in the way of aesthetic appeal with projector mounts. With that said, some consumers prefer mounts that are low-profile and opt for those whose colors match the ceiling or projector. The most common colors for mounts include white, cream, gray, and black.

Weight limit

Projector mounts are designed to hold a projector and prevent it from dislodging and falling to the ground. To ensure you’re purchasing a mount that is appropriately supportive, always check the advertised weight limit and know exactly how much your projector weighs. On average, most projectors weigh approximately 8 to 12 pounds, and most mounts support around 30 pounds of weight.

How much you can expect to spend on a projector mount

Budget-friendly projector mounts cost $20 and below and offer modest rotational capabilities. For a greater range of motion, be prepared to spend closer to the $30 mark. If you have a heavier projector or want the bells of whistles of telescopic arms, you can spend $50 and above.

Projector mount FAQ

Q. Is it worth investing in a projector mount with a telescopic arm?

A. It depends on how much clearance you have in the room. If you’re installing it in your home with modest ceiling height, chances are the arm drops too low and someone will bump into it. Taller rooms, such as those in offices and classrooms, are better suited for projectors with telescopic arms.

Q. What happens if my projector mount didn’t come with all its hardware?

A. If you have time to wait for a replacement, you can contact the manufacturer and wait for it to be sent to you. If not, you can inquire about the size of the parts and purchase them yourself from a hardware store.

What are the best projector mounts to buy?

Top projector mount

Vivo’s Projector Mount

Our take: Engineered design works well with a broad range of projector models.

What we like: Supports up to 30 pounds. Fully adjustable with quick-release hooks and user-friendly tilt mechanism.

What we dislike: Assembly and installation may take longer than expected.

Where to buy: Sold at Wayfair

Top projector mount for money

Wali’s Universal Projector Mount Bracket

Our take: Budget-friendly option with many perks of higher-priced models.

What we like: Tilts and swivels to 15 degrees. Can be mounted to wood studs, concrete, and drop ceilings.

What we dislike: Can’t be installed on drywall or vaulted ceilings.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

QualGear’s Projector Mount

Our take: Convenient snap-on, snap-off design for multi-use rooms.

What we like: Made from durable cold-rolled steel. Supports projectors up to 30 pounds.

What we dislike: Mount isn’t as stable and motion-free as other options.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

