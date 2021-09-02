The best business laptop

Business laptops are designed to have a longer battery life than personal laptops so they can be used outside the office.

Which business laptop is best?

A business laptop should have significant data storage, a decent screen size, a secure operating system and processing power. What you need to accomplish on your business laptop will inform your decision on which one is best for you and will support your work.

Apple is one of the most well-known laptop brands and its MacBook Pro is the best. The MacBook Pro is built for versatility, whether you’re creating complicated spreadsheets, editing videos, developing graphics or multitasking.

What to know before you buy a business laptop

Cost

The cost of business laptops vary based on factors such as materials and processing power. For business purposes, a budget-friendly laptop isn’t always the best way to go. You may want to spend a little extra on a higher-cost laptop made of quality materials such as aluminum. A laptop with a lightning-fast processor will perform well in the long run and shouldn’t require an upgrade for many years.

Design

Two-in-one laptops are very popular due to their versatility. These hybrid devices have touch screens along with keyboards you can flip to create a tablet. Check out the BestReviews list of best 2-in-1 laptops for more information.

Screen resolution is important. Screens that are 4K and Ultra HD offer the highest resolution and best pixel density. Other design aspects to consider are the comfortability of the keyboard, the softness of the touchpad and backlit keyboards for easy nighttime visibility.

Specs

Rank each spec in importance based on the type of work for which you will use the laptop. If you frequently upload large video files, get a laptop with extra memory or RAM. If you are a multitasker who has various tabs and programs simultaneously open, opt for a lot of processing power. This means a strong CPU such as the Intel Core i7. Business laptops are designed for portability, which makes battery life very important. A laptop with eight to nine hours of battery life is ideal.

What to look for in a quality business laptop

Processing power

Processing power comes from the laptop’s CPU. This piece of hardware allows your laptop to interact with all the apps and programs you use. The most powerful CPUs on the market today come from Intel’s i5, i7 and i9 processors. Many laptop manufacturers use Intel, including Apple.

Storage size

Storage size is important if you will frequently store large files directly on your laptop. Five-hundred gigabytes is a good amount of storage for the average person. However, if you are a video editor or graphic designer, opt for 1 terabyte of storage. Cloud-based storage services such as Dropbox and Microsoft OneDrive make storing files easier for standard business use.

Materials

Aluminum is the best and most durable material. Apple constructs MacBooks with a low carbon aluminum to avoid daily-use damage that occurs with standard plastic materials. Microsoft Surface laptops use a unique Alcantara fabric around the touchpad, which feels much like suede and provides a soft, comfortable place to rest your wrists while typing.

Operating system

An operating system is software that allows your laptop to run programs. It helps support functions and manages your hardware’s resources. While many users have an operating system they prefer, it’s worth discussing the main differences between macOS and Windows, the two most popular operating systems for laptop users.

Mac

The macOS is Apple’s operating system. This OS has beautiful designs and easy-to-operate functions. If you are an iPhone user, having a macOS allows you to easily integrate information from your phone to your laptop. Every few years, Apple releases a free upgrade to all MacBook users. The current OS is called Big Sur and features redesigned toolbars, better support for home devices and an integrated control center. The next upgrade, Monterey, will be released in fall of 2021.

Windows

Windows is Microsoft’s operating system. Windows 10 is the current OS, featuring touch screen compatibility for laptops and Cortana voice control. Cortana can talk to Amazon’s Alexa. While creative professionals may prefer macOS due to its stylish design, Windows offers more options for video editing and program software. Many users prefer Windows for organizational purposes. Window, program and taskbar management are very easy on Windows 10.

How much you can expect to spend on a business laptop

Inexpensive business laptops start around $400, while higher-quality laptops can cost up to $1,400.

Business laptops FAQ

How can I transfer my files from my old laptop?

A. You can upload some files through cloud-based storage such as Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive or Google Drive. Alternatively, you can purchase an external hard drive and store them in the device until you purchase your new laptop.

What do I do with my old laptop?

A. Apple offers trade-in programs for used MacBooks. You also can recycle your old laptop at Best Buy. If you would like to sell your old laptop yourself, make sure you permanently delete any personal information first.

What’s the best business laptop to buy?

Top business laptop

Apple MacBook Pro

What you need to know: Apple’s MacBook Pro has fast processing speeds, bright displays and a strong battery life along with a beautiful interface and operating system design.

What you’ll love: It’s made with an ergonomic keyboard design and a powerful fan keeps your lap cool while working long hours. Business professionals will appreciate the ease of use and fast speed.

What you should consider: This premium laptop has a steep price tag compared to other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top business laptop for the money

Asus VivoBook 15 F515

What you need to know: The VivoBook offers all you need for basic business tasks that are mostly web-based and do not require heavy word processing.

What you’ll love: This is one of the most affordable business laptops and has a sleek design.

What you should consider: This laptop runs warm due to a weak cooling fan.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

What you need to know: This is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops available, offering a smooth touch screen, lightweight design and multitasking optimization.

What you’ll love: The 10.5 hours of battery life makes long work sessions easy. If you need to recharge, it only takes one hour to reach 80% battery power.

What you should consider: The keyboard is sold separately and costs around $150.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

