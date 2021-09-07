Best pink laptop

Did you know that until the late Victorian era, it was very common for baby boys to be swaddled in pink and baby girls to be swaddled in blue?

Which pink laptop is best?

While pink has been traditionally regarded as a color preferred by women, nowadays both pink and rose gold laptops are considered unisex devices, which are primarily sought by those who are interested in owning a computer with some spark and personal appeal. Whatever your preferences, you’ll not only have a good-looking laptop in the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 Thin and Light Laptop, but one that comes with excellent hardware and software capabilities.

What to know before you buy a pink laptop

Color options

Unless you happen to be purchasing a custom-built laptop that will be colored in whatever shades of pink you desire, there is a decent chance that you’ll have to settle for something that may not be your ideal shade. That being said, there are a number of available options when it comes to pink laptops, including rose pink, rose gold, sandstone and more.

Cleaning and upkeep

As anyone who’s owned a brightly colored laptop can attest, even seemingly minor dings and scrapes can lead to scratches and dull spots or even permanent discoloration. As such, you should make sure to purchase your pink laptop only from manufacturers whose finishing quality and polish durability will stand the test of time. After all, you’ll want to have a laptop that looks as good as it performs.

What to look for in a quality pink laptop

Performance

Whether you are purchasing a pink laptop to stand out from the crowd or to complement your business or social event, it is important to consider your pink laptop’s hardware, software and technical capabilities. Given that not all laptops are created equal in either quality or looks, any laptop that makes an appearance beside you should look great and perform even better whether you’re in the classroom, boardroom or even ballroom. This is especially true given that rose gold and pink laptops are now considered high fashion statements while also giving your favorite electronic devices that extra bit of sparkle.

Make sure to double-check your new pink laptop’s hardware and software capabilities to ensure it meets your laptop needs.

Laptop OS

Let’s face it. The ongoing debate between Mac and PC users is unlikely to be resolved any time soon, but there’s a good chance that you will probably fall into one camp or another (unless you prefer Linux). While it can be tempting to try and branch out of your technological comfort zone, if you purchase a MacBook when your college primarily uses Windows 10 PCs, you might be making things unnecessarily difficult for yourself. That being said, while it’s generally best to stick with the same proprietary technology for ease of use, you could also go with whatever manufacturer makes the shade of pink you like the most.

Battery life, port compatibility and technical specifications

While owning a pink laptop is certainly a wonderful thing, the last thing you want is to run out of battery in the middle of your favorite movie or discover that your new speakers can’t physically connect to your laptop. While looks are always an important factor when making a purchase, you should also consider whether your preferred pink laptop has sufficient RAM, a decently sized hard drive and all the processing power you could need. Depending on where and how you plan on using your pink laptop, it is also worth ensuring that it comes equipped with port options like USB-C, USB 3.1, DisplayPort and Thunderbolt.

How much you can expect to spend on a pink laptop

Depending on the laptop’s technical specifications and operating system, a quality pink laptop can cost anywhere from $260-$1,300. Higher-end, brand new laptops can wind up costing well upwards of $1,300.

Best pink laptop FAQ

Can you really buy a pink laptop?

A. With a little searching around and bargain hunting, finding a pink laptop that fits your budget is entirely possible.

What companies make pink laptops?

A. Companies that make pinks laptops include Apple, DELL, Asus, MSI, HP, Google and Microsoft.

What’s the best pink laptop to buy?

Top pink laptop

ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 Thin and Light Laptop

What you need to know: This is an ultra-thin and lightweight laptop that performs as well as it looks.

What you’ll love: This unit comes with an ergonomic backlit keyboard, fingerprint sensor-activated via Windows Hello, 11th generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Quad-Core Processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD. It also comes with Windows 10 Home.

What you should consider: Users reported issues with being unable to upgrade the laptop along with sudden power failures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pink laptop for the money

HP Laptop 15.6-inch AMD Athlon Gold

What you need to know: An affordable pink laptop that’s ideal for both work and school applications.

What you’ll love: This unit comes with Windows 10 Home 64, an AMD Athlon Gold processor, AMD Radeon graphics card and a 15.6-inch screen with BrightView and WLED-backlit display.

What you should consider: This model doesn’t come with a Microsoft Office 365 subscription.

Where to buy: Sold by HP

Worth checking out

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5” Touch-Screen

What you need to know: A gorgeous touchscreen laptop with everything you need to compute in style.

What you’ll love: This unit offers Omnisonic Speakers backed by immersive Dolby Atmos6, dual far-field Studio Mics to eliminate interference and improve your voice quality as well as an 11th Gen Intel Core processor and 13.5-inch Touchscreen display.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with overall battery performance as well as a lack of an SD card reader.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

