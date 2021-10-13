Best Lenovo laptop

Get more out of your Lenovo laptop’s battery life by dimming the screen and avoiding energy-zapping apps.

Which Lenovo laptop is best?

When searching for a new laptop, you can’t go wrong with Lenovo, which is one of the leading manufacturers of PCs in the world. However, between the wide range of laptops offered by this top brand and trying to compare each model’s list of unique technical specifications, finding the best one for you isn’t always as straightforward as it should be. For instance, the long battery life and reliability of our favorite pick, the Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Laptop Notebook 15, are certainly impressive. But a completely different Lenovo laptop may be a better fit for you and your computing needs. Although there are many important features to keep in mind when researching Lenovo laptops, here are a few key tips to help narrow your options.

What to know before you buy a Lenovo laptop

Display size

A larger display makes it easier to enjoy streaming videos and comfortably multitask with multiple tabs or apps open on the screen. Keep in mind that a bigger screen makes for a wider and less portable laptop overall.

Internal storage

Laptops are designed for portability rather than their maximum storage capacity, and Lenovo’s laptops are no different. These laptops either sport a solid-state drive (SSD) or hard disk drive (HDD) for internal storage. Laptops utilizing an SSD often cost more for their lightweight designs and superior speeds.

Battery life

No matter how you plan on using a laptop, battery life is a prime concern for all laptop owners. Simply put, the larger the laptop’s battery, the longer you can use your laptop between charges. Features such as a touchscreen or a high-resolution display will negatively impact the maximum battery life of your laptop.

What to look for in a quality Lenovo laptop

Integrated security

Lenovo excels at securing passwords and data stored on their laptops. If you want to take advantage of Lenovo’s security innovations, look for laptops that include a fingerprint scanner, advanced encryption options, or their Secure Wipe feature.

Ports

There are plenty of ways to connect a Lenovo laptop to other devices. While the inclusion of Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.0, or Thunderbolt ports may seem fairly unimportant now, you’ll appreciate these convenient connection options when you need them.

Touch screen

A touch screen allows laptop owners to intuitively navigate their PC via natural-feeling taps and swipes. Plus the option to draw or write with a stylus or your finger is a handy option, too.

Sound

If you are planning on enjoying your fair share of streaming movies, TV, and music with your new PC, it may be worth investing in a Lenovo laptop that includes premium Dolby speakers as opposed to a standard sound system.

How much you can expect to spend on a Lenovo laptop

Due to a number of factors, including how recently it was released, battery life, and each model’s premium features, Lenovo laptops range wildly in price. You will need to budget between $370 and more than $1,000 to buy one of the better Lenovo laptops available.

Lenovo laptop FAQ

Q. What accessories should I buy for my Lenovo laptop?

A. We recommend buying a wireless mouse for precise cursor control and comfort as you use your laptop as well as a protective travel case to keep your new PC safe wherever you go.

Q. How much RAM does my Lenovo laptop need?

A. RAM (Random Access Memory) determines how many programs, apps, and processes you can have smoothly running at once. The more memory or RAM your Lenovo laptop has, the faster its operating system will perform and the easier it will be to multitask with it. In a nutshell, you shouldn’t settle for anything less than 4GB of RAM; 8GB is considered to be mid-range, and a laptop sporting 16GB of RAM or more is optimized for gaming or hardcore multitasking.

What are the best Lenovo laptops to buy?

Top Lenovo laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Laptop Notebook 15

Our take: Thin, lightweight and sporting more than enough power to propel you through the workday, the ThinkPad T15 is a reliable laptop for accomplishing tasks.

What we like: As many as 12.5 hours of battery life. Backlit keyboard. Supports USB-C. Anti-glare.

What we dislike: Its display resolution is nothing to write home about.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top Lenovo laptop for the money

Ideapad 320 High Performance

Our take: Featuring above-average technical specs and an ultra-portable design, the Ideapad 320 is a good choice for doing work or watching videos on the go.

What we like: Powerful 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. Lightweight. Super slim design. Slick metal finish. As much as 1TB of storage. Dolby Audio speakers.

What we dislike: Its nine-hour battery life could be better.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

Ideapad 15.6”

Our take: A fine laptop for a decent price, this model includes all of the core essentials alongside plenty of storage and many connectivity options to start you on the right foot.

What we like: Moderately priced. 512GB of storage. Featherweight and slim design. HDMI, USB 3.1 and USB 2.0 ports. Made for multitasking. Features a touchscreen.

What we dislike: This laptop does not have a backlit keyboard.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

