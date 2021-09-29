Best laptops to replace your desktop

Never forget to examine the keyboard before purchasing a new laptop. Some have number pads while others don’t, the space between keys can be different and even general layouts can change. If you’re used to one type of layout, adjusting to a new one will be very difficult.

Which laptop to replace your desktop is best?

If you’ve grown tired of the amount of space a full desktop PC takes up and you also want to be able to take your work with you anywhere, then it’s time to swap out the immobile with the transportable. There are plenty of high-powered laptop options out there that are more than capable of entirely replacing your desktop without missing a beat.

The best laptop for replacing your desktop is the Apple MacBook Pro 16 Inch. This big and beefy machine is lightning fast and with tremendous processing power, not to mention a gorgeous, high-quality screen and excellent 11 hours battery life.

What to know before you buy a laptop to replace your desktop

Processor

The central processing unit handles the various tasks you might need, like office applications or gaming. The more strenuous the task, the better CPU you’ll want to ensure your laptop contains.

Storage

Laptops will either have a hard disk drive or solid-state drive of varying capacities. Hard disk drives are older forms of technology that take far longer to access data than the more recent solid-state drives. Using a solid-state drive over a hard disk drive can drastically increase the speed of your laptop, so choose accordingly. Also, make sure to select a laptop with enough storage for your needs. If you store everything in the cloud, you won’t need much space, but if you keep lots of chunky files, handpick a laptop with plenty of storage.

Random-access memory

RAM is the short-term memory of your laptop. The more you have, the faster your laptop will be able to process tasks. You’ll want at least 8 gigabytes if you’re replacing a desktop, but if you plan to use it for any strenuous activities like video editing or gaming, you’ll want at least 16-32 gigabytes worth of RAM.

What to look for in a quality laptop to replace your desktop

Graphics processing unit

The GPU renders the images you see on your screen, and they can be either dedicated or integrated into the motherboard. Much like RAM, you’ll want a better GPU if you intend to edit video or play intensive games, which means you’ll want a dedicated option. Otherwise, you’ll be perfectly fine if it’s integrated.

Ports

There are tons of different port types you may or may not need and not every laptop will have every port. At the very least, you’ll want a few USB ports as they are the standard for connecting most devices. Other possibilities are HDMI ports, a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack, an SD card slot and an ethernet port.

How much you can expect to spend on a laptop to replace your desktop

Computers are a tricky thing to price as there are an endless series of variables that significantly affect the total cost of each machine. Generally, most low-end laptops run $500-$1,000, with mid-range options going up to $1,800. The best of the best can reach into the several thousands. Also, remember that each pricing tier can have a vast range of possible qualities.

Laptop to replace your desktop FAQ

Why should I replace my desktop with a laptop to begin with?

It’s all about portability and the space it uses up. A desktop PC requires both the computer itself and a display, and while you’ll never run out of battery with a desktop, the ability to work or play anywhere you go is unbeatable. Plus, most people just don’t need the extra power that a desktop PC has the potential to have. A laptop with slightly less power could still be more than you need to begin with, and if you need the juice, there are laptops just as strong as even some of the best PCs.

How long will my laptop last?

Generally speaking, a laptop will last for around five years. This five-year time considers both the use you’ll put into your laptop and the eventual falling behind of its technical components. You can always have your laptop repaired, and some high-end laptops can have individual components upgraded, so your laptop could last much longer than five years.

What are the best laptops to replace your desktop to buy?

Top laptop to replace your desktop

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Inch

What you need to know: This is the perfect laptop to replace your desktop for creative professionals.

What you’ll love: It has 11 hours of battery life, keeping this powerful laptop running as long as needed.

What you should consider: There’s no touchscreen version which would have been perfect for artists especially.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top laptop to replace your desktop for the money

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

What you need to know: This is an excellent choice for those who want to replace their desktop to save space.

What you’ll love: It has 19 hours of battery life, outperforming most laptops’ batteries and it is designed for multitasking.

What you should consider: Certain options in the Surface line can be challenging to acquire.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo

What you need to know: Another top-tier pick for creative professionals that need power and versatility.

What you’ll love: The dual-screen touchscreens allow for a tremendous array of useful multitasking.

What you should consider: This is a laptop specifically made for artists, making many of its functions unnecessary for other consumers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

