Best high-end gaming laptop

True gaming laptops have only been around for a decade. In 2011, Razer released the Blade, which weighed almost 7 pounds. It retailed for a hefty $2,799 and had a 17-inch backlit display.

Which high-end gaming laptops are best?

Over the last few years, video games have become more socially acceptable. It is no longer considered an activity that is restricted to late-night play sessions in a dark basement. And with technology becoming more portable, video games also made the leap to laptops.

It’s definitely not technology that should be scoffed at, as some high-end gaming laptops can be more powerful than desktop computers. Just take a look at the HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop as a good example. It has everything that a video gamer could possibly need.

What to know before you buy a high-end gaming laptop

Display size

No gamer wants to squint their eyes to see what is going on. And where seconds count, seeing the whole picture is vitally important. You could happily be gaming on a display of 13 inches, but consider what size will be the best for your preferred games. When playing shooters or multiplayer games, you want something that’s crisp and clear.

Graphics card

When it comes to video games, arguably the most important component of any computer is the graphics card. If you have a graphics card that can’t handle your video games, you’ll see a reduction in the quality or the game won’t load at all. Consider what type of games you will be playing and which graphics card will be suited.

Memory

Making sure that everything is working as fast as it can, the RAM in a gaming laptop is tied to the performance of the graphics card and the CPU. It’s the third piece in the gaming puzzle to make sure you can play the games you want with no hassles. Again, consider what amount of RAM will be best for your needs. Most popular video games require 8GB to play, but it’s always best to get a bit more than the minimum.

What to look for in a quality high-end gaming laptop

Powerful CPU

A high-end gaming laptop will be no good if it doesn’t have a powerful central processing unit (CPU) to drive it along. One of the most important components for playing the latest games, a good quality gaming laptop should have the best technology inside. Without it, video games will suffer in quality and smoothness.

Built-in RGB keyboard

Playing games late at night can be a bit tough if you can’t see the keyboard. Sure, you could switch on a light, but that will kill the mood. Good quality gaming laptops have light-up RGB keyboards that illuminate every key. Depending on the included software, individual key colors can be customized to the game being played.

Accessory connections

Having a high-end gaming laptop by itself is quite alright, but at some point, you may want to connect additional components or accessories. These can range from wireless gamepads and controllers to an extra monitor. Good quality gaming laptops will have the functionality to connect several peripherals and accessories, whether through Bluetooth or connection ports.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end gaming laptop

Gaming laptops are more powerful than laptops used for general office work; thus, they are a bit more expensive. A sufficient gaming laptop can retail for around $700, while high-end gaming laptops can retail for as much as $1,500 or $2,000.

High-end gaming laptop FAQ

Can you upgrade the components of a gaming laptop?

A. Yes, the internal components like the graphics card and the RAM can be upgraded. But keep in mind that the parts are usually more expensive than a desktop PC and can be tough to access in the machine.

Is there a difference between an Intel and AMD graphics card?

A. Generally, high-end gaming laptops come with either an Intel graphics card or one manufactured by AMD. The capabilities of each brand is on par with the rival’s models, and it comes down to personal preference as to which one you should include.

What’s the best high-end gaming laptop to buy?

Top high-end gaming laptop

HP Omen 16-inch Gaming laptop

What you need to know: A large display and powerful components make this a top choice.

What you’ll love: The 16-inch FHD display is perfect for all kinds of games. To further stand head and shoulders above the rest, the graphics card is NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3050 Laptop GPU, and it has 8GB of RAM. For storage, it has a 512GB M.2 SSD, and for audio, it has dual speakers from Bang & Olufsen.

What you should consider: It has no CD or DVD drive as a standard option but can be configured to include one when ordering directly from HP.

Where to buy: Sold by HP

Top high-end gaming laptop for the money

MSI GL65 Gaming Laptop

What you need to know: This is an affordable option for gamers who want to get started.

What you’ll love: One of the thinnest gaming laptops available, the GL65 features a 15.6-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. For power, it has a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 2.6GHz processor and 16GB RAM. The internal storage is a modest 512GB SSD, and the graphics card is NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650. The keyboard features per-key RGB lighting that can be customized in various ways.

What you should consider: The capacity of the hard drive is a bit lacking, considering the sizable downloads of most PC games.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dell G15 Special Edition Gaming laptop

What you need to know: A powerful graphics card puts this laptop close to the top.

What you’ll love: The 15.6-inch display is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 4.6GHz CPU, but the real star of the show is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. Coupled with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, the laptop is capable of playing all popular PC games with no problems. For storage, it comes with a 512GB M.2 solid-state drive, which has some of the fastest read and write capabilities. It features several ports for connectivity and a second monitor can also be connected.

What you should consider: The internal storage might not be sufficient for heavy gamers, as some games are over 100GB in size.

Where to buy: Sold by Dell.com

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.