Best Evoo laptop

Most customers opt to spend less money on so-called “daily use” laptops because they don’t require a lot of processing power for big projects.

Which Evoo laptops are best?

Evoo is a private label manufacturer of budget laptops. As a part of the Walmart brand, they’ve created a line of affordable laptops for all shoppers. Their lineup includes laptops designed for everyday life, professional use and even gaming. Evoo has a variety of devices that have fun and unique features like touchscreens, ultra-thin displays and extra storage.

One excellent Evoo laptop is their 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop. It comes with a 120 hertz monitor and NVIDIA 2060 graphics card for a buttery smooth display. This device promises to run top gaming titles at good speeds.

What to know before you buy an Evoo laptop

Budget-friendly

Being that Evoo laptops fall under the Walmart umbrella, you can be sure they mostly come in at budget prices. One of the more expensive laptops they offer is the Evoo LP-7, which falls around $1,300. Gaming laptops tend to be slightly more expensive than traditional laptops, hence the elevated price. They also offer cheap laptops as low as $116, which is one of the least expensive options you can find on today’s laptop market.

Gaming

Portable gaming has become hugely popular in recent years, which is why Evoo’s most sought-after laptops are designed with gaming in mind. The best Evoo gaming laptops feature Intel Quad Core processors for fast speeds and built-in Windows 10 to allow you to start downloading games right away. For budget-minded shoppers, Evoo offers varying sizes of storage. The smaller the solid-state drive, the cheaper the laptop. This allows you to customize your shopping experience based on your budget. If you plan to store only a few games at a time, you can save yourself some money by opting for a smaller SSD.

Daily use

Evoo laptops that don’t center around gaming are great for daily use. Whether you need a laptop for working from home or simply need something for online shopping, Evoo laptops are solid choices for simple daily tasks. While their devices won’t blow you away with speed and processing power, they’re great for the laptop shopper who doesn’t need the latest hardware.

What to look for in a quality Evoo laptop

Display

Evoo’s displays are one of the best aspects of their laptops. For example, their highest-tier gaming laptop, the LP-7, features a high-definition 1080p screen. It also has a thin beveled design, which means the screen goes from edge to edge without a thick frame taking up space. Keep in mind their gaming laptop’s display only reaches 60 hertz, while its competitors sit at 120 hertz. For gaming monitors, the higher the hertz, the more smooth and polished your gameplay will feel.

Evoo also offers touchscreen laptops that function as two-in-one tablets. Tablets like this aren’t as fast as traditional laptops, but the fun touchscreen feature is worth the tradeoff for most people.

2-in-1

Two-in-one laptops are part laptop, part tablet. They allow the user to flip the screen over to create a keyboard-less tablet. This can be extra convenient when you’re lying in bed or are short on space where a keyboard might be too awkward to use. Some of Evoo’s touchscreens have a 1080p resolution, which is considered true high-definition.

Built-in webcam

Webcams have become a necessity for laptop owners. This is especially true given the rise of working from home. Purchasing a separate webcam is not only a hassle, it’s an added expense. Luckily, most Evoo laptops come with a built-in webcam for your convenience.

How much you can expect to spend on an Evoo laptop

Evoo laptops range from $116 for their least expensive daily-use laptop all the way up to $1,350 for their priciest gaming laptop.

Evoo laptop FAQ

Can you use gaming laptops for things other than gaming?

A. Yes, gaming laptops are great for everyday use. They have powerful processors and crystal-clear displays that make them perfect for streaming movies and TV. These features are even great for business and working from home since they offer faster speeds than less expensive Evoo laptops.

Why are Evoo laptops so cheap?

A. Because Evoo is a private label from Walmart, they focus on offering inexpensive laptops for budget-minded shoppers. Cheap laptops are a great option for those who need a basic laptop without the added features of something more expensive.

What’s the best Evoo laptop to buy?

Top Evoo laptop

Evoo 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop

What you need to know: Evoo’s best overall laptop is built for gaming and comes in at a modest price compared to other higher-end manufacturers.

What you’ll love: This laptop varies greatly in price (while still remaining affordable) based on how much storage you choose. 256GB is the low end, with the most expensive version hitting a massive 2TB SSD.

What you should consider: The monitor’s refresh rate sits at 60 hertz, which is lower than its competitors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Evoo laptop for the money

Evoo 14.1-Inch Ultra Slim Notebook

What you need to know: This lightweight, highly portable laptop falls under Evoo’s Elite Series and features a 14-inch display and weighs under 4 pounds.

What you’ll love: Along with its portability comes an 8-hour battery life, which is considered very good for ultra-thin laptops. The sleek silver design adds an added layer of professionalism to this inexpensive laptop.

What you should consider: This laptop doesn’t come with a backlit keyboard, which can make it difficult to type in low-light environments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Evoo EV-T2IN1 Touchscreen Laptop

What you need to know: This is Evoo’s least expensive laptop at $116. While you shouldn’t expect the fastest speeds, this device is ideal for daily internet surfing.

What you’ll love: The price point on this laptop is unbeatable. With a reasonably sized 10-inch touchscreen display and weighing just over 2 pounds, it’s great for browsing on the go.

What you should consider: The 32GB of storage is not adequate enough for offline streaming.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.