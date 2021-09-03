The best cable modem with phone jack

To stream high-quality videos in 4K resolution, a modem must reach a speed of at least 25 Mbps.

Which cable modems with phone jacks are best?

Cable modems are relatively small devices that deliver an internet connection to a single location. They connect directly to the line in your home that provides cable television. Some cable modems have phone jacks.

Depending on your needs, you might use a cable modem with a phone jack to install a landline phone in your home. While the phone jack is an extra accessory, the main things to consider are the specs of the cable modem itself: cost, compatibility and speed. For example, while the ARRIS SURFboard is a costly modem, it provides lightning-fast speed and includes a phone jack.

What to know before you buy a cable modem with phone jack

Compatibility

Compatibility is the most important consideration when purchasing a cable modem with phone jack. The new modem you plan to purchase has to be compatible with the internet service provider (ISP) in your area. While most ISPs support different modems, check with the company before purchasing a new modem to ensure it will connect without issues. ISPs usually have a list of compatible modem brands on their websites.

Cost

Standard cable modems cost $50-$100 while high-speed modems featuring a built-in Wi-Fi router can reach $300. Check out our Best Reviews rundown of different types of modems and their costs.

Most ISPs charge a small monthly fee to rent their modems, which usually is around $10. However, these devices often provide slower speeds and are less effective due to their age. If you are renting your current modem from your ISP, it might be worth purchasing a faster, upgraded modem that will last longer and provide faster speeds.

Speed

Modem speed is the measure of how much data the device can transfer in a given amount of time. This affects things such as how fast a web page loads and can determine if you are able to have multiple devices streaming simultaneously.

DOCSIS 3.0 and DOCSIS 3.1 are the two types of modems to consider, the older and newer generation, respectively. The acronym stands for Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification. Internet speed is measured in megabytes per second. The 3.0 version will still provide high enough speeds (20-100 Mbps) for the average internet user; however, the newer-generation 3.1 is compatible with gigabit internet. Gigabit currently is the fastest cable internet connection available and can reach speeds up to 1,000 Mbps. Before purchasing a 3.1 modem, check to see if gigabit internet is compatible with your service provider.

What to look for in a quality cable modem with phone jack

Wi-Fi router

While modems offer an internet connection from the device itself, they do not broadcast Wi-Fi unless you have a modem with a built-in router. Routers allow devices such as your phone and laptop to pick up the signal and connect to the internet wirelessly. If you purchase a stand-alone cable modem, you need to connect a router to the modem to project a Wi-Fi signal throughout your home. Check out our Best Reviews guide for best modem-router combos. Keep in mind that not all devices on this list will include a phone jack.

Durability

The average modem lasts two to four years. Modems can fail for a variety of reasons, including overheating, moisture, cheap components, and general wear and tear from long-term use. If you notice your modem is frequently dropping connection, showing signs of slow internet speeds or often is hot to the touch, it might be time to upgrade.

Security

Security is a concern when it comes to internet devices. Modems are more susceptible to viruses than routers. ISPs install firmware upgrades only in their modems. If you are using your own modem, purchase antivirus software from a provider such as McAfee.

How much you can expect to spend on a cable modem with phone jack

Cable modems with phone jacks can cost $50-$300.

Cable modem with phone jack FAQ

Is a cable modem with a phone jack easy to install?

A. Yes. Cable modems generally are easy to install. If you purchase your own cable modem, it should include instructions for proper installation. If you are not comfortable installing it yourself, contact your ISP and schedule an installation appointment.

Do I need cable TV to use a cable modem?

A. No. Cable modems connect through the cable port in a wall and do not require a cable service. However, you should check with your ISP to ensure your home is serviceable with a cable modem.

What’s the best cable modem with phone jack to buy?

Top cable modem with phone jack

ARRIS SURFboard

What you need to know: This modem provides ultra-high speeds up to 500 Mbps and is compatible with Xfinity internet and voice plans.

What you’ll love: The SURFboard includes a built-in router.

What you should consider: This modem is pricier than other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top cable modem with phone jack for the money

NETGEAR Cable Modem CM500

What you need to know: The NETGEAR CM500 is compatible with numerous ISPs including Xfinity, Spectrum and Cox.

What you’ll love: This modem features fast speeds and a sleek black design for a futuristic look.

What you should consider: Be mindful of this device overheating with long-term use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Motorola MT7711

What you need to know: The Motorola MT7711 features two phone ports and is set up for a gigabit internet connection.

What you’ll love: This modem includes a chipset that helps prevent security breaches.

What you should consider: The design looks out of date and may not match other devices in your home.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

