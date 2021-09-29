You might think it doesn’t matter where you put your modem, but it does. Make sure you’re placing it as close as you can to the source of your internet signal for maximum speed and performance.

Which Motorola modem is best?

Purchasing a modem isn’t usually a necessity as most internet service providers will rent you one or give it to you outright. However, these modems often underperform, so if you want high performance to accompany a high-speed service, you’ll need to get your own. To that end, you can’t do much better than a modem from Motorola.

The best Motorola modem is the Motorola MG7700 Cable Modem plus AC1900 Dual Band WiFi Gigabit Router. Not only is this modem one of Motorola’s fastest and most reliable, but it also includes a built-in router for WiFi connectivity so that you don’t have to purchase any other pieces of equipment.

What to know before you buy a Motorola modem

Standalone modem

A standalone modem from Motorola means it has no included router technology to create a WiFi network. They generally will have only a single Ethernet port to connect to your chosen router to create that WiFi network.

Modem-router combinations may appear to be a better choice, but that’s hardly the case. Some cable internet service providers actually require you to use a standalone modem and a separate router.

Modem-router combo

Modem-router combos are typically best for consumers who don’t want to mess with two pieces of gear. They generally have at least four Ethernet ports for connecting your internet-capable machines via hardwiring. Still, they also create a WiFi network for your phones, tablets, and non-hardwired devices.

Nearly all Motorola modem-router combos also feature dual-band WiFi support. This means it can select between the previous 2.4 GHz standard or the faster 5 GHz band. In practice, this allows the modem-router combo to avoid most interference, which improves your WiFi connections’ reliability and quality.

What to look for in a quality Motorola modem

Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification

DOCSIS is a standardized protocol that affects the possible data transfer speeds on all modems. Most modems use DOCSIS 3.0, which is more than fast enough for most users, but more and more modems either use DOCSIS 3.1 or include both forms of DOCSIS. It’s important to note that most internet service providers don’t offer speeds fast enough to require a DOCSIS 3.1 modem, but purchasing one ensures your technology is ready for when they do.

Channels

Motorola modems have separate channels used to either upload or download data, with more channels meaning more speed. Most modems have more download than upload channels as most internet users access content instead of sending content out. As more channels mean more performance, it also means more cost.

How much you can expect to spend on a Motorola modem

Most modems don’t cost too much at the end of the day, though you will pay a few extra dollars for the quality of the Motorola brand. You can find many great modem options for $50-$100 though the best Motorola modems can reach upwards of $250.

Motorola modem FAQ

How difficult is it to set up a brand new Motorola modem?

A. Rest assured it is quite easy to set up a brand new Motorola modem. Most simply need to be plugged in, but if you want to access and change your Motorola modem’s specific features and advanced settings, you can use an included software to do so. You can always have it professionally installed if you’re nervous or overwhelmed.

If I have a secured wireless network do I have to allow guests to use it?

A. No, not at all. Many Motorola modem-router combos can set up a different, unsecured network separate from your primary network specifically for guests to access, so there isn’t any risk of them or anyone nefarious from accessing your files.

Does turning my router off and back on again actually solve most troubleshooting problems?

A. Yep. As it happens, turning your router off and back on again regularly, even if there aren’t any problems, can help to maintain a more reliable signal in your home or office.

What are the best Motorola modems to buy?

Top Motorola modem

Motorola MG7700 Cable Modem plus AC1900 Dual Band WiFi Gigabit Router

What you need to know: A high-speed and consistent modem from a top-tier brand.

What you’ll love: This is the perfect modem for streaming 4K content and for online gaming.

What you should consider: This Motorola modem isn’t supported by every internet service provider.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Motorola modem for the money

Motorola MB7621 24×8 Cable Modem

What you need to know: This is a surprisingly affordable Motorola modem that still delivers top quality.

What you’ll love: An easy and speedy setup lets you get straight to your internet pleasure.

You should consider: You’ll need to purchase a Wi-Fi router as this modem doesn’t include the capability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Motorola MB8600 Ultra Fast DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem

What you need to know: The speed of this Motorola modem is truly insane, but you have to pay through the nose to get it.

What you’ll love: Even though you’ll need to purchase an additional router, this modem is compatible with any of them.

What you should consider: The cost of this modem is one of Motorola’s absolute highest.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

