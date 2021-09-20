Best Linksys modem

Considering your family size and internet usage is vital for anyone looking for a new Linksys modem.

Which Linksys modem is the best?

Despite internet access being ubiquitous at this point, many people still do not fully understand how exactly they can connect to the world wide web. Hearing words such as “modem” may alienate the uninitiated, but choosing the best modem from Linksys means assessing your needs and understanding your options. A great choice for most people is the Linksys High-Speed Cable Modem.

What to know before you buy a Linksys modem

Modems vs. routers

It can be easy to confuse a modem and a router. When on the market for these products, the distinction is necessary to understand. A modem is a device that is hooked up directly to the Ethernet port, connecting you to the internet. A router, however, is the device that allows you to wirelessly access the internet from your usual devices.

Home Ethernet jack

Make sure you have an Ethernet jack in your home. If you have one, it looks like a receptacle except there is only one divot with a small number of short bits of metal jutting out. If you do not have an Ethernet jack, you need to have one installed in your home to properly utilize a Linksys modem.

What to look for in a quality Linksys modem

Channels

A quality Linksys modem should have a good assortment of both upload and download channels. As the vast majority of internet users download content more often than they upload, a higher assortment of upload channels is preferred. Higher-end Linksys modems often have three to four times greater download to upload channels.

Ethernet port

The highest-quality internet usage is not found by way of wireless connectivity but through a direct plugin to the modem’s Ethernet port. Most Linksys modems only have one direct access Ethernet port, so those who want consistent, high-quality internet may want to invest in either a modem-router combination product or an additional Ethernet port product.

DOCSIS

When searching for modems, one of the most frequent pieces of information listed in the heading is the Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification. This refers to the speed at which data can be transferred between the modem and the internet service provider. When searching for a modem, any DOCSIS number above 3 will provide more than necessary data-transfer speeds for most households. However, higher numbers such as 3.1 or 4.0 would be more suitable for those who use above-average bandwidth.

How much you can expect to spend on a Linksys modem

Linksys modems fall within a price range of $50 and $150, with the more expensive models typically outperforming the cheaper ones — but don’t overlook more-affordable options. If you are looking for a modem-router combination, those typically fall upward of the $150 mark.

Linksys modem FAQ

Do Linksys modems ship with everything you need for setup?

A. Yes, Linksys modems ship with everything required for an Ethernet hookup to the internet. They come equipped with a modem, an Ethernet cable, a power adaptor and a guide.

Can you set up your new Linksys modem yourself?

A. A modem is very easy to set up. Designed for a simple “plug and play” setup, you can get your modem working in three easy steps: Plug the modem into a power source; plug the coaxial cable into the nearby wall jack; connect your modem to a router via Ethernet cable. After that, you are good to go and ready to browse. No CD installation is required for these Linksys models.

Should you get a Linksys modem or a modem-router?

A. That is a personal choice. The convenience of a modem-router cannot be undersold, but a higher purchasing price and the possibility that a malfunction could cut you off from the internet entirely might warrant greater consideration. Purchasing just a modem would require you to buy a separate router, but both are relatively priced and should one fail, it would be a much cheaper fix.

What’s the best Linksys modem to buy?

Top Linksys modem

Linksys CM3024 High-Speed DOCSIS 3.0 24×8 Cable Modem

What you need to know: As one of the top Linksys modems available, this is the ideal product for those looking to beef up their home internet.

What you’ll love: With capabilities exceeding 300 Mbps, this modem ensures high-quality streaming, gaming and browsing for a whole family. This device is equipped with 24 download and eight upload bonded channels.

What you should consider: There have been some reports that the device can get rather warm while in use, so a cluttered corner may not be ideal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Linksys modem for the money

Linksys (CM3016) DOCSIS 3.0 16×4 Cable Modem

What you need to know: Although not as robust, this less expensive modem would work great for a single user or small household.

What you’ll love: With internet speeds of up to 250 Mbps, this device provides great internet service that meets all your needs. This device has been set up with 16 download and four upload bounded channels.

What you should consider: While great for an individual, this device may not meet the needs of a full house of active internet users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Linksys High-Speed DOCSIS 3.0 24×8 AC1900 Cable Modem Router

What you need to know: This modem offers great convenience by integrating the modem directly with the router, saving the prospective buyer time and energy.

What you’ll love: Running with speeds of 300 Mbps, this device packs a punch with its modem-router combo and great internet strength. This device comes equipped with 24 upload and eight download channels.

What you should consider: Device performance can periodically slow down with too many active users due to the integration of two separate processes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

