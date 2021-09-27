Arris cable modem vs. Motorola cable modem

Motorola cable modems tend to be more expensive than Arris cable modems, but you get what you pay for.

Which Arris cable modem or Motorola cable modem is best?

It’s time to stop renting your cable modem from your Internet service provider and buy your own device. You’re likely spending enough money on renting your modem to pay for two of your cable modems each and every year. That being said, you need to understand the differences between Arris and Motorola cable modems as well as the best modems from each brand.

Arris cable modems

Arris offers an amazing line of cable modems, many of which are able to support other features and communication plans, including Xfinity’s voice service. Each of the brand’s cable modems offer different download and upload speeds, which impact how fast audio, videos and other web apps will function.

Arris cable modems range in price from about $70 for more basic models to about $175 for higher-end options.

Arris cable modem pros

Arris cable modems have a few benefits. Most models come with a 2-year warranty and offer fast download and upload speeds. That being said, different models provide different upload and download speeds, so you should pay attention to these speeds when buying your modem, based on your own needs and situation.

Arris cable modem cons

Keep in mind that many Arris cable modem models are only compatible with Comcast, so it’s important to pay close attention to ISP compatibility when making your purchase. Another drawback of Arris cable modems is that many models don’t include a Wi-Fi router.

The best Arris cable modems

Arris SURFboard Modem, Telephone and Wi-Fi Router

Considered the best of the best, this Arris cable modem offers Wi-Fi speeds of up to 1,750 megabits per second, 24 download and eight upload channels, a modem, a Wi-Fi router and support for Xfinity voice service.

Arris SURFboard SB6141 Modem

This affordable Arris cable modem gives you plenty of bang for your buck with a 2-year warranty, upload speeds of up to 131 megabits per second and download speeds of up to 343 megabits per second. The modem is also approved for use with most cable providers.

Arris SURFboard SB6183 Modem

This cable modem is an excellent middle-of-the-road option that is compatible with most cable providers. The Arris modem also offers a 2-year warranty and internet speeds of up to 131 megabits per second for uploads and 686 megabits per second for downloads.

Arris SURFboard SB6190 Modem

This Arris cable modem option features excellent internet speeds and works with most cable providers. The modem also comes with a 2-year warranty and speeds of up to 262 megabits per second for uploads and 1.4 gigabits per second for downloads.

Arris SURFboard SB8200 Modem

This small cable modem provides great Internet speeds and a consistent connection. The modem is best for 300 megabits per second Internet plans and above and is compatible with many cable providers, including Cox and Comcast Xfinity.

Motorola cable modems

Motorola has a long track record as a cable modem brand, but it’s important to determine if the model you’re buying is compatible with your ISP. You also need to figure out if you want a simple modem or a modem-router combo since Motorola provides both options.

On the lower end, Motorola cable modems range in price from $50-$100, but higher-end Motorola cable modems range in cost from $75-$250.

Motorola cable modem pros

Motorola cable modems offer great benefits, including high-speed and consistent internet connections, fast and easy setup and installation in many cases and compatibility with most internet providers and routers.

Motorola cable modem cons

Some Motorola cable modems are on the pricey side, but you get what you pay for in the form of excellent high-speed internet. However, it’s also important to note that not all internet providers support all Motorola modems, so you should keep this in mind when making your cable modem purchase.

The best Motorola cable modems

Motorola MG7700 Cable Modem plus AC1900 Dual Band Wi-Fi Gigabit Router

This super fast Motorola device goes above and beyond by providing the fastest and most consistent Internet connection. The modem is compatible with many Internet providers and a great option for online gaming, video conferencing and streaming 4K content.

Motorola MB7621 24-by-8 Cable Modem

This affordable Motorola cable modem is easy to set up and offers a fast Internet speed for video streaming, web browsing and gaming. The device is also compatible with most Internet providers and offers up to 1,000 megabits per second for uber-fast Internet.

Motorola MB7420 16-by-4 Cable Modem

This fast but simple cable modem option offers rapid Internet speeds at an affordable price. The modem also features built-in power surge and lightning protection and a gigabit ethernet port for fast speeds when your devices are plugged in.

Motorola MG7315 8-by-4 Cable Modem plus N450 Wi-Fi Router

If you have Comcast Xfinity, this Motorola cable modem is an excellent option for you. The modem provides an amazing Wi-Fi broadcasting range, fast speeds, a built-in Wi-Fi router and easy installation.

Motorola MB8600 Ultra Fast DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem

This Motorola cable modem is a fantastic option for heavy Internet users, including Xbox players, Netflix binge-watchers and those who work from home. The modem offers ultra-high-speed Internet for general Internet use, online gaming and video streaming.

Should you get an Arris cable modem or a Motorola cable modem?

Motorola cable modems tend to be more expensive than Arris cable modems, but you get what you pay for. In addition, Motorola’s modems are compatible with more internet and cable providers and boast high-speed and consistent internet connections, while most Arris modems are only compatible with Comcast.

