Best waterproof speaker

A waterproof speaker that can be safely submerged cannot necessarily float on its own, but you can find speakers capable of floating on the surface safely.

Which waterproof speaker is best?

Portable speakers are usually in more danger of sustaining damage than a stationary installation for your home. Finding a waterproof speaker that can bring your music along is a good solution for outdoor audio entertainment at the pool, the beach and anywhere else.

If you need a high-quality speaker capable of working underwater, the top choice is the JBL Flip 5. With incredible waterproofing, that Bluetooth-enabled speaker is built to last.

What to know before you buy a waterproof speaker

Where will you be taking the speaker?

If you plan on bringing a waterproof speaker into saltwater or on the beach, ensure that it can handle those conditions. Not all waterproof speakers keep out sand and saltwater can damage devices that can only withstand freshwater or pool water submersion. For more details on highly durable speakers, consult the BestReviews buying guide.

How waterproof do you need a speaker to be?

There are varying degrees of waterproofing available. Speakers capable of being completely submerged underwater without any damage are going to be more expensive. IP or Ingress Protection ratings say what amount of water a device can handle safely. IPX7 allows for total submersion, while lower levels of water resistance can protect your speaker in the rain or in case of spilled drinks.

When will you be using the speaker?

If you need a waterproof speaker to play music for long periods, check that the battery life can last as long as desired. If you need the speaker to produce sound for large spaces and venues, you might need a physically larger speaker to produce more sound. If you plan to use your speaker in a pool, find out if it can float on its own before you buy it.

What to look for in a quality waterproof speaker

Sound

The quality of sound from a portable speaker will not always have the best amplification for audiophiles. Waterproofing and durability are essential but not worth sacrificing sound quality. Ensure that your portable speaker produces quality sounds that potentially feature customizable EQ settings. If you like to hear the bass, check that your waterproof speaker can make that a priority.

Connectivity

Waterproof speakers usually connect to devices wirelessly through Bluetooth or WiFi. However, they also need to charge when the battery runs out. Consider the connection options for a speaker and determine if it would suit your needs. Some speakers can even connect to each other to create stereo sound.

Battery Life

The best waterproof speakers let users play their favorite music all day without taking a break to charge. Depending on how you use a speaker, you could get more out of it. Lower volumes require less energy to power, and some models are not equipped with flashing lights or other additional features to dedicate all of the battery to play the sounds you want to hear.

How much you can expect to spend on waterproof speakers

You can find inexpensive speakers that offer some water resistance and solid durability for less than $50. If you want a genuinely waterproof speaker, expect to pay at least $50 and possibly over $100.

Waterproof speaker FAQ

How much water can a waterproof speaker withstand?

A. There are different levels of waterproofing and protection. Water-resistant devices can touch water without being damaged, but you cannot submerge them like truly waterproof speakers. IPX7 waterproofing is needed for complete submersion, while lower ratings can handle less severe exposure levels to water.

Are waterproof speakers more durable?

A. Generally, a waterproof speaker will be designed to hold up to the elements and drops than the average speaker, but it varies. If falls are more likely and you need a speaker to be protected from water and gravity, you may need a model with additional padding and protection.

What’s the best waterproof speaker to buy?

Top waterproof speaker

JBL Flip 5 Portable Speaker

What you need to know: This high-end waterproof speaker from a trusted brand packs a booming bass in a very durable and sleek design.

What you’ll love: It is available in many designs and colors, with additional customization available on JBL’s website. It connects to devices via Bluetooth. A single battery charge lasts for up to 12 hours of play. It has quality bass and top sound quality. It is IPX7 waterproof, so capable of being completely submerged.

What you should consider: There is no wired connection option, so you need a Bluetooth-enabled device to connect to the speaker. On the other hand, this also reduces the chances of water entering accidentally through a wired port.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top waterproof speaker for the money

Anker Soundcore Flare 2 Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: These affordable speakers feature immersive sound and a companion app to control the device remotely.

What you’ll love: The battery lasts 12-25 hours on a single charge. It connects via Bluetooth or USB to other devices. You can control the built-in LED lighting with the companion app. It is IPX7 waterproof.

What you should consider: Customizability is limited, and some users have had issues with quality control and receiving faulty copies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sonos Roam Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: This feature-packed, quality speaker comes from a trusted brand and serves as a portable smart speaker.

What you’ll love: It can connect via WiFi or Bluetooth pairing. It connects to your smart home devices like Google Nest and Alexa, allowing for voice controls. It uses USB-C for charging, and the battery lasts all day. In addition to being IP67 waterproof, it is highly durable and drop resistant, protecting against damage from impacts.

What you should consider: The speaker does not act as a speakerphone when connected to a mobile device, but it seamlessly swaps between mobile pairing and WiFi streaming.

Where to buy: Sold by Sonos

Elliott Rivette writes for BestReviews.

