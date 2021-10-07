Best shower radios

You don’t need to go outdoors to be singing in the rain. With a shower radio, you can belt your favorite songs while enjoying great acoustics.

Which shower radio is best?

Singing is always more fun with accompaniment. If you’re looking to flex your pipes while getting cleaned up in the bathroom, you can join your favorite bands with a shower radio.

The JBL CLIP 3 – Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, featuring Bluetooth connectivity and a convenient mounting clip, is a standout option. Its waterproof build and excellent audio fidelity make it the best shower radio for anyone looking to safely enjoy their favorite songs or podcasts while bathing, swimming or relaxing at the beach.

What to know before you buy a shower radio

Shower radios are generally straightforward devices. However, there are some important considerations to keep in mind to ensure that the one you choose works best for your needs.

Why buy a shower radio?

With smartphones and Bluetooth speakers dominating our leisure time, it’s easy to wonder what the pros are of purchasing a dedicated shower radio.

Water concerns: Bringing your phone or speaker into a steamy bathroom daily can result in damage from moisture and humidity. While many phones and some Bluetooth accessories offer water resistance, many shower radios are entirely waterproof.

Control: Keeping your phone or speaker in the bathroom might be a solution for some, but a shower radio is meant to be placed directly in the stall with you. This gives you access to all of the device's controls.

Sound quality: A shower radio can point its speaker directly at you in the shower. This allows it to provide a clear, crisp sound. Using a speaker outside the stall results in reverb and echoing as the music bounces around the bathroom walls, making the sound muddy and unpleasant.

Safety concerns

Because shower radios are for use in the bathtub, there is no danger posed to you or the device. They can get wet without fear of electric shock or damage to any sensitive electronic components.

What to look for in a quality shower radio

Waterproof

A shower radio should have water resistance in mind. However, for those who foresee completely submerging the radio, you should select a fully waterproof model. Total waterproofing will also prevent any damage if you happen to drop the radio while in the shower and protect the device against long-term damage from humidity and splashes.

User interface

The display and user interface of your shower radio determine how easy it is for you to use. A digital display allows you to scan through stations and sound settings using a button, while an analog tuner or volume control will require you to turn a knob. Those who shower without their glasses, or want to operate their device without looking at it, may prefer the tactile response of a more analog unit. Ultimately, the interface of your radio will come down to personal preference.

Sound quality and volume

Select a shower radio from a company with a reputation for excellent sound and speaker quality. You will want to choose a radio that gets loud enough to hear over the shower.

Battery life

A radio losing power and going silent in the middle of the chorus of your favorite song is enough to disrupt anyone’s morning. Select a shower radio that advertises a long battery life to ensure that you don’t regularly have to sing acapella.

Mounting options

Some shower radios hang from your shower head or basket. Others use suction cups to stick to the wall of your shower, while others simply rest on a shelf. Choose a shower radio that will comfortably and safely fit in your shower stall while remaining easy to reach.

Bluetooth

Many shower radios are equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to stream audio directly from a mobile device that you can keep safely out of the moisture of your bathroom. While FM radio stations will satisfy some users, the ability to play music or podcasts from your favorite streaming services allows you to listen to whatever suits your mood.

How much you can expect to spend on a shower radio

Shower radios can cost as little as $20 for basic models, while those with additional features like Bluetooth connectivity can cost up to $70.

Shower radio FAQ

How do I power a shower radio?

A. Shower radios are powered with batteries to ensure safe operation in wet conditions. Some use disposable batteries, while others require charging.

Are there Bluetooth shower radios available?

A. Yes. Many modern shower radios feature Bluetooth connectivity.

Can I completely submerge a shower radio?

A. Waterproof shower radios can be submerged, although they can’t withstand a great deal of water pressure. Water-resistant models can’t go underwater, but you can safely splash them.

What’s the best shower radio to buy?

Top shower radio

JBL CLIP 3 – Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: This Bluetooth-equipped waterproof speaker is just as at home in the shower as it is at the beach or in the pool.

What you’ll love: JBL is a world leader in audio technology, and this speaker maintains its reputation with its loudspeaker and high-quality sound output. Simple controls and Bluetooth connectivity make this speaker excellent for use in any situation where it may get wet.

What you should consider: Some users have experienced issues with the quality of the clip built into this speaker, and there isn’t a radio tuner.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top shower radio for the money

Shower Radio Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: This small shower radio features an FM radio tuner as well as Bluetooth connectivity.

What you’ll love: Water-resistant with a suction cup for easy mounting, this speaker is great for wet conditions. This model’s LCD display is bright and easy to read.

What you should consider: This speaker’s button controls can be confusing, as many have multiple functions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sangean H201 Portable AM/FM/Weather Alert Digital Tuning Waterproof Shower Radio

What you need to know: Waterproof and featuring a large, bright screen, this model is a great radio explicitly designed for use in the shower.

What you’ll love: This radio includes an AM/FM tuner, carrying handle and a display that shows the station, time and weather information. This unit even has a built-in flashlight in case of an emergency or power outage.

What you should consider: This radio is a bit on the large side, and its weight might make it challenging to hang in the shower.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews.

