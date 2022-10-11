Deals so nice they’re doing it twice. This is Amazon’s second two-day sale event of the year.

For the first time, Amazon is celebrating its Prime members twice in one year. In July, we had Prime Day. Today, we have the Prime Early Access Sale. This two-day event has everything you love from Prime Day, only it is happening just before the holidays. You can take advantage of the deep discounts for gifts, such as the Taco vs Burrito and the Card Game, as well as items for yourself, like a Samsung Frame Series HD TV and an iRobot Roomba s9-Plus.

There are so many great deals available that we created a comprehensive list to help make it easier to find what you are looking for. The list contains seven categories: trending, tech and electronics, apparel and accessories, home and kitchen, lawn and garden, sports and fitness equipment and health and beauty.

The Prime Early Access Sale is one of Amazon’s biggest sales of the year, so the availability of these recommendations are always subject to change. BestReviews will be updating this roundup several times throughout the event.

Updated: October 11, 7:30 p.m. PT

Samsung watch and other trending deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: 39% off

Samsung’s smartwatch helps you get better sleep, monitor your heart, track exercise and more. It also connects to Google services so you can get directions, ask the Google Assistant questions and stream music.

7am2m Sonic Electric Toothbrush: 45% off

This powerful electric toothbrush features five cleaning modes and comes with six replacement brush heads. It comes in several color choices so everyone in the family can pick their favorite.

Amazon Blink Video Doorbell + 2 Outdoor Cameras System: $90 off

Set up this video doorbell and the outdoor cameras using the included mounting hardware, then monitor your home’s safety on your smartphone. A Blink subscription enables storing and sharing video clips.

Samsung 85-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame HDR Smart TV: 22% off

This TV doubles as room decor, as it can switch to an art display mode when you aren’t watching television. The matte display helps reduce glare. You can choose from four bezel colors for 22% off.

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise-Canceling Headphones: 26% off

These headphones feature impressive bass capabilities and do an excellent job of reducing ambient noise. They are available for 26% off in black, white and blue.

Hoover MAXLife Elite Swivel Vacuum Cleaner: 20% off

This bagless Hoover vacuum is lightweight and adaptable, and it features a HEPA filter. It is a powerful upright that is suitable for carpet and hard floors.

Hisense Soundbar: 47% off

High-definition TVs offer a spectacular viewing experience, but not all of them offer a great listening experience. To get the best audio, you need external speakers. The Hisense Soundbar is an all-in-one sound system that delivers crisp dialogue nestled within rich, immersive audio.

Tractive Waterproof GPS Dog Tracker: 40% off

If you have a wandering pet, you would benefit from a device that keeps track of its location. The Tractive Waterproof GPS Dog Tracker does exactly that. This small tracker attaches to your dog’s collar and lets you find them simply by looking at your phone.

TCL 40-Inch Class 3-Series HD Smart Roku TV: 43% off

If you love movies, sports and TV shows, it’s important for your TV to deliver. This smart TV is an HD option that gives you vivid, true-to-life colors and access to all of your favorite streaming apps and services.

Classic UNO Card Game: 43% off

Whether you are looking for a fun party game or something to play with the kids, Uno is a great option. It is simple to learn, accommodates a range of players and is fast-paced, so it sustains interest and engages all participants.

Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum: 40% off

This cordless stick vacuum is perfect for hardwood, tile, and rugs and has a powerful 150 AW suction. It has a five-layer filtration system, and the battery lasts 40 minutes.

Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat: 30% off

This car seat grows with your child and supports front- and rear-facing configurations. It is available in eight color combinations. Many said they were relieved by how easy it was to set up.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones: 51% off

These feature top-notch noise-canceling capabilities, making it easy to enjoy your favorite songs without interruption. They are available in six colors. The battery lasts around 22 hours on a single charge.

Dewalt 20V Max Blower: 8% off

This blower has easy-to-use variable speed settings. It’s lightweight and includes three blower attachments for added versatility. It is surprisingly powerful.

Samsung Galaxy S22+: 24% off

This unlocked phone features 8K recording capabilities. The screen’s color contrast is top-notch, and the battery lasts through the day. It’s available in six colors.

Cuisinart Elemental Small Food Processor: 33% off

This 8-cup processor features reversible discs and is available in numerous colors. It is lightweight and easy to wash. It comes with a limited two-year warranty.

Meta Portal Go: 62% off

This handy device is ideal for video calls and is designed for taking on the go. It is compatible with Messenger, WhatsApp, Zoom and many other calling apps. Disabling the microphone and camera is easy.

Amazon Echo Dots and other tech and electronics deals

Echo Show 15: 32% off

It’s a Prime Day event. That means Amazon products will be featured and heavily discounted. The Echo Show 15 is affordable, versatile and compatible with a wide range of smart devices. It is also a top-selling item that has satisfied customers for years.

2021 Apple iPad Mini: 20% off

Tablets are essential, and the 2021 Apple iPad Mini is a top-selling favorite. It is packed with features and runs on the latest iOS, so you can immediately take advantage of all that Apple has to offer.

JBL Tune 230NC TWS: 50% off

Earbuds that have active noise cancellation are actually safer for your ears because you don’t have to turn the volume up so high to hear. These JBL earbuds are water-resistant and come with several ear tips so you can customize the fit to your liking.

Apple Watch Series 6: 20% off

The Apple Watch has become so important that some doctors actually advise purchasing one to monitor your health. The Apple Watch Series 6 has all the expected fitness features, plus you can use it to stay connected at a glance when your phone is in your pocket.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): 80% off

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is a remarkable device that can stream music or serve as the hub or your smart home. Best of all, it costs a fraction of what other brands charge for their smart speakers. It’s a reliable option that delivers great value.

Asus Chromebook Flip 2-In-1 Laptop: 35% off

This is available with up to 8 GB of RAM, making it ideal for multitasking. It features a 14-inch touchscreen and can be used as a tablet. The battery lasts through the day when fully charged. It is lightweight but durable.

Acer Zero-Frame Home Office Monitor: 37% off

This can be purchased with or without a webcam. It features a 23.8-inch frameless screen. You can tilt it up to 15 degrees for ergonomic viewing angles.

Bose Frames Tempo Bluetooth Sunglasses: 40% off

These sunglasses feature open-ear audio, letting you listen to your favorite music without putting anything in your ears. The battery lasts around eight hours on a single charge. They are comfortable and lightweight.

Amazon Echo Glow: 43% off

Fun and safe for kids, this colorful smart lamp pairs with compatible Alexa-enabled devices to act as a cheery night light or visual alarm clock.

Amazon Smart Plug: 48% off

Plug appliances, lights, fans and more into this smart plug and control it using Alexa. It lets you schedule run times or control them remotely, even when you’re out of the house.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: 46% off

This user-friendly streaming device supports 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision for excellent picture quality. It comes with a remote and it’s Alexa-compatible.

Logitech StreamCam Premium Webcam: 24% off

This webcam can stream and record video in 1080p quality at 60 frames per second. It features an auto-framing feature that keeps you in the center of the shot. This is ideal for streamers, content producers and those that often attend virtual meetings.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor: 29% off

This large gaming monitor has a curved screen for enhanced immersion. The 240hx refresh rate is ideal for competitive gaming, as you’ll experience less lag. It can be used as a dual monitor with many laptops.

Kate Spade shoulder bags and other apparel and accessories deals

Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag: 23% off

When you have personal items to bring with you, you want to do it in style. This Kate Spade tote bag is as fashionable as it is functional. It is roomy and features a relaxed style that complements a wide variety of outfits.

Levi’s Men’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket: 46% off

â€œTop Gun: Maverickâ€ has created a renewed interest in rugged fashion. This Levi’s jacket is a popular option that gives your style a pleasant swagger. It is a mood all by itself.

Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Faxon Low Sneaker: 30% off

The best footwear not only looks good, but it is comfortable and supportive. Men’s sneakers are perfect casual wear that have a thick midsole cushioning yet are lightweight and comfortable enough to wear all day long.

Lock and Love Women’s High-Waist Maxi Skirt: 40% off

According to New York Fashion Week, long dresses are in this season. This maxi skirt is trendy and stylish with a silhouette that is flattering for nearly any body type, and the breathable fabric increases the comfort.

Milumia Women’s Open-Front Blazer: 24% off

The right blazer can upgrade nearly any outfit to create a chic fashion statement. This open-front blazer is a versatile garment that is comfortable, elegant and made to last.

Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatpants: 50% off

These comfortable joggers are machine-washable and available in 10 colors. Many said they were impressed with the fabric’s weight and quality.

Lacoste Petite Zipper Crossbody Bag: 30% off

This bag features a detachable crossbody strap. It is available in three colors. It’s compact size makes it an ideal choice for travel.

New Balance Women’s 840 V4 Running Shoe: 30% off

These shoes offer fantastic arch support and a breathable design. Many were impressed with how lightweight and comfortable they were.

Ninja Air fryers and other home and kitchen deals

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: 42% off

Unfortunately, food that satisfies the soul isn’t always the healthiest option. However, with the Ninja air fryer, you can eliminate some of the guilt because it can cook your food to crispy perfection without using any additional oil.

Pro Breeze Dehumidifier: 40% off

For you and your home to be healthy, you need to control the humidity. A dehumidifier is the perfect solution for managing the moisture in your house. This model features an automatic shut-off and offers whisper-quiet operation for bedroom use.

Keurig K- Slim Single Serve: 32% off

Most of us have a hard time getting started without a little push. This single-serve Keurig lets you quickly brew your morning cup just the way you like it, so you can start your day with an invigorating boost.

Luxe Bidet Neo 185: 66% off

It’s not pleasant to think about, but how clean do you think you get without water? The Luxe bidet can be installed with a minimum of tools in just a few minutes. In return, you feel an uplifting freshness that stays with you throughout your day.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker: 24% off

If you want convenience in the kitchen, an Instant Pot is the way to go. It can cook nearly any dish at the touch of a button. It is dependable, easy to clean and comes with an abundance of recipes to get you started.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus Stand Mixer: 32% off

Bake to your heart’s content with this KitchenAid stand mixer. At a 32% discount, it comes with the Flex Edge beater and has a 3.5-quart capacity.

Instant Electric Round Dutch Oven: 30% off

This electric Dutch oven features braise, slow cook, sear, cooking pan and warmer settings. It’s available in four colors. You can cook around six servings of food at a time.

Ninja Foodi Blender and Food Processor: 14% off

This features six presets for smoothies, frozen drinks, dough and more. It can handle large loads without stalling. It has a sleek stainless steel design that is sure to look great in most kitchens.

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker: 28% off

This sleek machine makes around 24 pounds of ice per day. It only needs to be descaled once a month, making it easy to maintain. It powers on automatically when it’s running low.

Calphalon Signature Stainless Steel 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set 30% off

This set includes two omelet pans, two lidded saucepans and a 3-quart lidded saute pan. They’re all made from five-ply stainless steel with an aluminum core for even heating and browning. Plus, they’re dishwasher-safe.

Instant Vortex 5.7-Quart Air Fryer Oven Combo: 50% off

This air fryer from the makers of the Instant Pot is the perfect size to cook for up to four people in two separate fry baskets. It’s easy to clean and features customizable one-touch programs as well as options to bake, roast and reheat food.

Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine: 51% off

Save yourself a stop on your commute (and save a lot of money in the long run) by brewing your own delicious coffee at home with this espresso machine. It features user-friendly controls, a cup-warming tray and precision heating technology to help you pull the perfect espresso shot.

Cuisinart Automatic Grind & Brew 10-Cup Coffeemaker: 33% off

This coffee maker features a built-in bean grinder for fresh-tasting coffee. It is available in five color combinations. Many said it was easy to use and clean.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid: 30% off

This bottle is made from durable stainless steel and is available in nine colors. The lid is leak-proof. It is well-insulated and able to keep drinks cold all day.

Stanley pressure washers and other lawn and garden deals

Stanley Portable Electric Pressure Washer: 22% off

Outdoor cleaning is a heavy-duty task that requires a heavy-duty piece of equipment. This pressure washer has sufficient pressure and flow rate to handle the patio, deck, siding, driveway and more. No more elbow grease. Just turn it on, and wash away even the most stubborn grime.

Greenworks 40-volt 16-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower: 27% off

The Greenworks electric lawn mower is a reliable lawn mower that has the deck size and power you need to cut the lawn of a small to midsize property. The 2-in-1 adaptability lets you bag or mulch clippings. It features an easy start and is currently on sale at a substantial discount.

Orbit B-hyve Indoor/Outdoor Sprinkler Controller: 22% off

Automating your sprinkler system is not only healthier for your grass, but it can also save you money too. The Orbit is a versatile tool that provides just the right amount of water for your lawn and garden.

Worx 12-Inch Cordless String Trimmer: 22% off

The Worx is a rugged 2-in-1 string trimmer that can also function as an edger. It is lightweight, is easy to start and features an ergonomic grip for comfort.

Black and Decker Electric Leaf Blower: 36% off

The fall foliage is beautiful, but only when it is still in the trees. Once it falls to the ground, it can suffocate your lawn. The Black and Decker is a heavy-duty model that can help you clean up your yard in a fraction of the time it takes to rake. It is also useful for clearing walkways, patios and driveways of debris and grass clippings.

Suyncll 2.3GPM Electric Power Washer: 55% off

Keep your yard or vehicles in the best shape with the Suyncll pressure washer. It’s now at 55% discount and comes with a 20-foot high-pressure hose and a 35-foot power cord.

Greenworks 40V 16-Inch Chainsaw: 22% off

This features an automatic oiler and easy tensioning system. It is lightweight and surprisingly powerful. The battery lasts long enough for most jobs.

Westinghouse 2200-Watt Portable Inverter Generator: 30% off

This generator is quiet, fuel-efficient and compact. It is ideal for tailgating or power outages. Many were impressed with the amount of power it can generate.

Sun Joe 8-Inch 2-In-1 Convertible Pole Chain Saw: 46% off

The extendable pole can stretch to 8.6 feet long, making it easier to reach high-hanging branches. It is easy to switch between handheld and pole saw configurations. Many were surprised with this saw’s power.

URBNFit exercise balls and other sports and fitness equipment deals

URBNFit Exercise Ball (26 inches): 42% off

Unstable base training takes an exercise that focuses on one set of muscle groups and expands it to involve a whole lot more. This exercise ball is a burst-proof balance ball that has a textured surface and a rugged build, so you can work out with confidence.

CAP Barbell Pair of Push Up Bars: 41% off

Push-ups are great for the upper body, but they can be hard on the wrists. These push up bars let you work out while keeping your wrists straight to reduce strain, so you can get the most out of the exercise.

Niceday Elliptical Machine: 36% off

If you like to run but the impact doesn’t agree with your joints, an elliptical machine is the way to go. This elliptical machine is a smooth-gliding exercise tool with a variety of resistances to help you burn calories and tone muscle.

Theragun Elite: 25% off

After your workout, it is important to keep your blood flowing to provide oxygen and nutrients to your muscles. The Theragun is a portable personal massager that delivers deep relief to aching muscles. It comes with several massage heads and has varying degrees of intensity, which means you can customize relief.

NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle: 40% off

This includes a 30-day free iFit membership with a library of virtual workout routines. You can pair your Bluetooth headphones with ease. It comes with two three-pound dumbbells.

Amazon Halo Fitness Tracker: 44% off

This tracks numerous health metrics, including your daily step count, heart rate and blood oxygen levels.

Oral-B electric toothbrushes and other health and beauty deals

Oral-B Genius X Limited: 50% off

If you struggle with cavities, a manual toothbrush might not be the best tool for you. The Oral-B can give your teeth that just-returned-from-the-dentist clean in your own home. It is tough on plaque but gentle on enamel.

InfnitiPro by Conair: 40% off

Not everyone is blessed with obedient hair. A flat iron can help tame unruly locks to give you a smooth, put-together look, turning your bad hair day into a best hair day.

Thinkbaby SPF 50+ Baby Sunscreen: 31% off

The UV rays from the sun are not good for your baby. You need to keep those rays from penetrating and damaging your infant’s skin. This sunscreen not only offers broad-spectrum protection from both UVA and UVB rays, it also nourishes skin to keep it extra healthy.

Conair 1875 Watt Full Size Pro Hair Dryer: 34% off

A high-quality hair dryer is a beauty essential. The Conair hair dryer is lightweight, balanced and delivers the heat. This model can help you get that fresh-from-the-salon blowout look.

Philips Norelco Rechargeable Electric Shaver: 25% off

Most men need to shave daily. The Philips razor is gentle on your skin yet delivers a close shave with the precision needed to look your best every day.

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser: 40% off

This practical water flosser is ideal for travel. It charges in around four hours and comes with four interchangeable tips. It is available in five colors, including black, blue and rose gold. It is easy to use.

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask: 30% off

This sleeping mask doesn’t leave a sticky residue on your skin. It has a cool, soothing feel when you apply it to your skin. It works just as well as sleeping masks costing significantly more.

Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb Face Moisturizer: 30% off

A top pick for oily and combination sky types, this moisturizer absorbs quickly to hydrate skin without leaving it feeling greasy. The lightweight gel formula helps skin feel refreshed.

Cosrx Master Patch: $9 off

Made by a popular K-beauty brand, these pimple patches are made from medical-grade translucent hydrocolloid gel. Get the best deal by choosing the 30-count pack, which features three patch sizes.

L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil: 27% off

This shower oil lathers well and youâ€™ll get plenty of uses out of a single bottle. Many were impressed with the scent and how soft it made their skin.

Bugatti Limited Edition Gillette Heated Razor: 30% off

This kit includes a heated razor handle, two five-bladed refills, a magnetic charging dock, a cleaning cloth and a smart plug. It features a Bugatti-themed blue design. The blade stays heated for a soothing shave.

