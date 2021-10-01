The best LG wireless headphone

Wireless headphones aren’t just for use with mobile phones when running or doing outdoor activities. You can connect them to anything that has a Bluetooth connection, like LG televisions, gaming consoles or home theatre systems.

Which LG wireless headphones are best?

Nobody likes to struggle with wires, cables or cords. Depending on what you are into, wireless headphones can really make a difference in your everyday life.

If you are on the lookout for a great pair of LG headphones or earbuds, take a look at LG TONE Free FN6. It comes with a charging case that kills 99.99% of bacteria on the speaker mesh, and they sound equally as good.

What to know before you buy LG wireless headphones

Size of ear tips

The sound quality of wireless headphones is important, but if they don’t feel comfortable, it will diminish their enjoyment. The overall feeling of how they fit onto your head goes a long way, but many earphones go into your ears. This is where the ear tips play a huge role. When looking at a pair of wireless earphones or headphones, consider how they will fit into your ears and whether you can change the tips.

Battery life and charging time

You will get no enjoyment from your wireless headphones if you run out of battery power. While some headphones can operate while charging, keep in mind the battery life of the headphones. It’s also important to think about how long it takes to charge, as this will determine how quickly soon afterwards they can be used again.

How easy is it to control?

When you are using wireless headphones on a computer or gaming console, you usually have the control right at your fingertips. If you use wireless headphones with a mobile phone when you go running or do other activities, you can’t always stop to adjust something. Consider the controls of the wireless headphones, where they are located and what they can do.

What to look for in quality LG wireless headphones

Meridian sound technology

Several of LG’s headphones and earbuds produce their sound through Meridian’s audio technology. This ensures that all the sounds are crystal clear and you have a full range of audio frequencies. It also comes with a built-in equalizer and the ability to create a 3D space to give the feeling of a live concert.

Built-in microphone

Whether you are going for a run or using public transport, you need to be able to answer your calls as quickly as possible. That is why most of LG’s wireless headphones have a microphone built into their design. Depending on the model, they are also compatible with smart assistants like Google Home and Amazon’s Alexa. Some models have two microphones to ensure that every word spoken is heard clearly.

Fast charging time

Luckily, wireless headphones don’t use up a lot of battery power, so they can be charged up rather quickly. In general, LG wireless headphones can be fully charged in as little as 2 hours, with some requiring only 15 minutes before they can be used again. It is also common for LG wireless headphones to last for at least 18 hours on a single charge.

How much you can expect to spend on LG wireless headphones

LG only has two different models of headphones or earphones available, but the prices differ rather drastically. For entry-level headphones, you can expect to pay between $40-$100. For the fully featured models, you can pay upwards of $130-$200.

LG wireless headphones FAQ

Which phones are LG wireless headphones compatible with?

A. LG has made its headphones compatible with all major Android and iOS phones. You should be able to connect your mobile device to the headphones if it has a Bluetooth connection of at least version 4.1 or later.

Are LG wireless headphones water resistant?

A. There are only a few wireless headphones from LG that are water-resistant but not waterproof. That means you can’t go swimming with them, but they can withstand light splashes of water or drops of rain. Water-resistant headphones should always be dried properly before use.

What are the best LG wireless headphones to buy?

Top LG wireless headphones

LG TONE Free FN6

What you need to know: The cleanest pair of headphones you’ll ever own.

What you’ll love: The LG Tone Free FN6 earbuds not only look good, but they also protect your ears from harmful bacteria. The included UVnano self-cleaning charging cradle kills 99.9% of germs on the speaker mesh. The sound is produced through Meridian technology and features a built-in equalizer. The battery lasts for 18 hours and can be fully charged in a short time. It is compatible with iOS and Android phones.

What you should consider: The cleaning of the speaker mesh only works when the charging case is plugged in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LG wireless headphones for the money

LG TONE TRIUMPH HBS-510

What you need to know: An affordable option for hand-free music listening.

What you’ll love: The lightweight design makes this pair of headphones easy to use. The retractable earbuds are placed into your ears, while the rest of the unit goes around your neck. It has enough battery power to last 14 hours and can be charged in less than 2 hours. The volume and playback controls are located on the neck portion.

What you should consider: It is not compatible with smart assistants like Google Home or Amazon’s Alexa.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LG Tone Flex HBS-XL7

What you need to know: A compact and comfortable option that produces great sound.

What you’ll love: Using the same Meridian technology for sound production, the Tone Flex features retractable earphones that are connected to an around-the-neck control panel. The 32-bit DAC technology upscales audio files to a higher sound resolution without affecting the battery life. Only 10 minutes of charging time will give you 3 hours of operation. It also features two microphones for crystal clear communications.

What you should consider: While it is compatible with iPhone Siri, some users indicated that you need to press a button to answer a question.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

