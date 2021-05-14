The best Bluetooth headphones for running

If you plan on running outdoors, you should choose a pair of headphones that allow some ambient sound through so you can stay aware of your surroundings.

Bluetooth headphones for running

Running is one of the best ways to burn calories or relieve stress after a hard day at work. However, it can get a bit boring if you’re just left with your thoughts the whole time. To stay motivated, consider picking up a pair of Bluetooth headphones so you can jam out to your favorite tunes while running.

To save you time, this roundup includes the best Bluetooth headphones to wear while running. All these recommendations are sweat-resistant, stay in place well through intense activities and offer enough battery life to get you through multiple workouts. There are also earbuds and over-the-ear models for those who prefer a fully immersive experience.

What to consider when buying Bluetooth headphones for running

Sound quality and battery life

Whether you’re choosing a pair of Bluetooth headphones for casual listening or running, there’s some overlap in features to look for. One example is sound quality. It doesn’t matter the activity — no one wants a pair of headphones with poor sound quality. Battery life is vital in both situations too, as you don’t want a pair that are going to die midway through the day or halfway through a run.

Water resistance

Because these headphones will be worn during intense activities, you should choose a pair that’s IPX4 rated, at the very least, and preferably IPX5 or higher.

Secure fit

You need a pair that will stay securely in your ears. For many, earbuds with wingtips are perfect. However, other runners — perhaps those who do serious sprints or a lot of jumping — may prefer a pair with over-the-ear hooks.

Controls

On-ear controls are very helpful, as you won’t have to reach for your phone every time you want to skip tracks or adjust the volume.

Accessories

While on the topic of reaching for your phone, try wearing a fitness armband to safely hold your device while running. This way you don’t have to deal with it bouncing around your pocket annoyingly, or hold it in your hand and risk dropping it. A hydration pack is another great way to free up your hands. It allows you to easily take some sips of water without interrupting your stride and without requiring you to clench a bottle the whole time.

The best Bluetooth headphones for running

Best overall Bluetooth headphones for running

JBL Reflect Flow

Reflect Flow headphones sit nicely in your ears thanks to a compact and lightweight build. Just as importantly, they offer crystal clear sound with warmer bass than you get from most earbuds. A 10-hour battery life should get you through a few workouts before needing to be recharged.

Best Bluetooth headphones for the money

JBL Endurance Peak

If you’re looking for great sound on a budget, it’s hard to beat Endurance Peak. These aren’t the newest generation, which is what makes them such a great value, yet they still offer a decent battery life, automatically turn on when you put them in your ears and include a handy charging case.

Best-sounding Bluetooth headphones for running

Bose Sport Earbuds

Combining excellent sound with a secure fit, Bose Sport earbuds will please most users. The touch controls are responsive (if limited) in functionality, but the biggest drawback may be the low IPX4 rating.

Best Bluetooth headphones for running with over-ear hooks

Beats Powerbeats Pro

With large over-the-ear hooks, Powerbeats Pro stay securely in place through the most intense workouts. Those who often forget to charge their devices will appreciate the 9-hour battery life, while everyone can appreciate the stable Bluetooth connection.

Best over-ear Bluetooth headphones for running

Adidas RPT-01 Bluetooth Sport On-Ear Headphones

At just 209 grams, the RPT-01 are lighter than many other over-ear headphones, and they’re equipped with a removable knitted headband and ear cushions for easy cleaning. A 40-hour battery life means they can easily last through a marathon, if need be.

Worth checking out

Jabra Elite Active 85t True Wireless Earbuds

If you often run in high-traffic areas, you’ll appreciate the adjustable active noise cancellation on the Elite Active 85t that allows you to customize how much sound you want to pass through. Plus, six microphones with integrated wind protection allow you to take calls while running without sounding garbled on the other end.

Jaybird Vista True Wireless Headphones

With a durable build and a high level of water resistance, the Vista should last you through plenty of workouts. One of their most convenient features is the quick-charge function that gives you 60 minutes of playtime after just 5 minutes of charging.

JBL Under Armour Flash Sport In-Ear Headphones

Ideal for outdoor runners, the Flash carry an IPX7 rating, so they won’t be damaged if you get caught in an unexpected downpour. They feature an Ambient Aware mode that allows you to hear things happening around you. The battery life is a lackluster 5 hours.

Sony WF-SP800N True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

The WF-SP800N offer good sound and effective noise cancellation but are somewhat let down by the bulky build. Thankfully, this is mitigated by the wingtip hooks that help seal them firmly in place, so you don’t have to worry about them falling out during intense sprints.

Apple AirPods Pro

Many iPhone users are already familiar with AirPods Pro, but they’re just as good for running as casual listening. They come with three sizes of silicone tips to get the perfect fit and feature an Adaptive EQ that automatically tunes the sound to the shape of your ear.

Plantronics Poly BackBeat Fit 3150 True Wireless Sport Earbuds

If you find that wingtips aren’t enough to keep your earbuds in place, you may prefer the BackBeat 3150, which feature large, rubberized over-the-ear hooks. They have an unsealed design that allows for full situational awareness and you can customize the touch controls using the associated app.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds

Those worried about battery life in their headphones may want to consider the affordable Liberty Air 2. They offer 7 hours of playback time, and when dead, a quick 10-minute charge will give you an additional 2 hours. With just two microphones, they aren’t the best for voice calls.

Plantronics BackBeat Fit 6100 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Like many sport headphones, the over-ear BackBeat Fit 6100 have a sweat-resistant build, but their most unique feature is the stretch-and-latch cord that tightens the headband to hold them in place during workouts. They provide a fully immersive experience for those who like to block out the outside world when running.

