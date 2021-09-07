Don’t let the high cost of premium wireless earbuds keep you from comfortably enjoying music, calls and videos on the go.

What are the best wireless earbuds under $50?

Wireless earbuds are today’s most popular way to listen to music, calls and videos while using your phone or tablet. However, branded wireless earbuds can be prohibitively expensive. With these devices being so small and easily lost, it’s no wonder many users look for more affordable alternatives to the leading models.

Thankfully, there are a wide variety of wireless earbuds available for under $50. The Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds provide noise suppression technology and waterproof construction in a small, stylish design, making them the best choice for anyone looking to get the most out of their devices without spending hundreds of dollars.

What to know before you buy wireless earbuds under $50

Quality

Many earbud models have high price tags because they’re manufactured by premium companies that pour millions of dollars into marketing campaigns. However, earbud technology isn’t new and you can find affordable, quality options at a fraction of the cost of those offered by today’s most popular brands.

Features

Some earbud features, especially those designed to work specifically within the same manufacturer’s smartphones or tablets, may not be available on budget models.

Your needs

From wireless charging to waterproof construction, earbuds come in many configurations. At less than $50, however, few will come packed with every feature possible. Determining which features are most important to you will help you quickly narrow your selection.

What to look for in quality wireless earbuds under $50

Comfort

Since you may wear your earbuds for extended periods of time, comfort is a critical consideration. Many earbuds are made out of hard molded plastic which may not fit every ear comfortably. Search for earbuds that have soft rubber tips for lasting, flexible comfort. Some models come with tips in various sizes to accommodate different preferences and ear shapes.

Audio quality

Seek out a pair of earbuds that include quality audio drivers that produce accurate high-definition sound. Rubber tips help seal your ear against outside noise and allow your earbuds to deliver more bass.

Noise cancellation

Noise cancellation is a great feature if you plan on using your wireless earbuds on your daily commute, while traveling or in any other situation where outside noise is disruptive.

Wireless charging

Wireless charging allows you to charge your earbuds without having to plug them in. This feature is convenient for those who are prone to losing or damaging their charging cables.

Water resistance

If you plan to use your earbuds while you work out or exercise outdoors, a water-resistant pair won’t be damaged by sweat or excess moisture.

Battery life

Select a pair of earbuds with long battery life. Having to stop a movie to allow your earbuds to charge is inconvenient, but being unable to participate in an important call or meeting because your earbuds ran out of power can be disastrous.

Wireless earbud tips

Clean your earbuds regularly using a cotton swab and rubbing alcohol. Sweat, dirt and other grime can clog your earbuds, muffling their sound.

Keep your earbuds in their case when you aren't using them. A charging case will keep your earbuds safe and powered up for your next session.
Keep your earbuds dry unless they're specifically designed to withstand weather and sweat. Excess moisture can damage some models.

when you aren’t using them. A charging case will keep your earbuds safe and powered up for your next session. Keep your earbuds dry unless they’re specifically designed to withstand weather and sweat. Excess moisture can damage some models.

How much you can expect to spend on wireless earbuds under $50

You can expect to pay $30-$45 on high-quality but affordable wireless earbuds.

Wireless earbuds under $50 FAQ

What happens if I lose a wireless earbud?

A. Because earbuds are so small, losing these tiny devices is a common occurrence. In most cases, you’ll have to purchase a new set. Thankfully, earbuds under $50 are less painful to lose than those costing hundreds more.

Do wireless earbuds under $50 sound good?

A. There are many models of wireless earbuds available under $50 that provide great sound. While they may lack the fidelity of those manufactured by premium audio companies, earbuds are generally built with comfort and portability in mind as opposed to studio-quality sound.

Will any wireless earbuds work with my iPhone?

A. Yes. As long as the earbuds communicate via Bluetooth, any wireless model will be able to connect to your iPhone.

What are the best wireless earbuds under $50 to buy?

Top wireless earbuds under $50

Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds

What you need to know: These wireless earbuds provide great sound in a small, waterproof form factor.

What you’ll love: Available in three different color options, these earbuds include multiple microphones, noise suppression and other features that are designed to improve audio clarity. These earbuds last for 7 hours on a charge.

What you should consider: Some users report that these earbuds fall out easily and feel a bit cheap compared to alternatives.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wireless earbuds for the money

TRANYA T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds

What you need to know: Fully waterproof, these earbuds are great for athletes.

What you’ll love: These earbuds are small and discreet, fitting almost completely within your ear. They feature touch controls and their included case supports wireless charging. They last up to 8 hours on a single charge.

What you should consider: Some users report that these earbuds occasionally lose their Bluetooth connection.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds

What you need to know: These wireless earbuds from Beats feature a small connective cable to help keep you from losing them.

What you’ll love: These earbuds are magnetic, allowing them to stick together and prevent tangling or loss when stored in a gym bag or computer case. Available in four colors, this model is designed to sync flawlessly with new Apple devices featuring the W1 chip. Multiple rubber tips are included for a secure fit.

What you should consider: These earbuds don’t include a case or charger, requiring you to already have the means to charge them via USB-C.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

