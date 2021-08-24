Best wireless earbuds under $100

Most wireless earbuds include touch buttons or actual buttons for controlling playback, volume and calls without having to touch the device you’re getting audio from. This is why they’re often called true wireless earbuds.

Which cheap wireless earbuds are best?

In today’s headphone market, it’s surprisingly doable to find a pair of wireless earbuds for under $100, though choosing the best pair is a little more difficult. Ultimately, the best wireless headphones are going to depend on the buyer’s personal preferences, so it’s important to decide what matters to you most about the headphones you purchase.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus Earbuds stand out from the crowd due to their excellent in-ear headphone audio quality, and they also come in a few different stylish colors.

What to know before you buy wireless earbuds under $100

Earbud fit

Before you buy, it’s important to decide which earbud fit style you’re looking for. While some users prefer earbuds that include a neckband connecting each earbud, others prefer the more minimal, wireless models.

Others still may prefer in-ear headphones that include a stabilizing ear ridge arc, especially if they plan to work out using the earbuds. In general, however, most land on a pair of wireless earbuds with a silicone ear tip, and most earbuds in that style also include multiple ear tip sizes in case you need to make a few adjustments.

Phone calls and voice commands

If you plan to use your earbuds for phone calls or wireless voice commands at all, it’s important to make sure you buy a pair with a built-in microphone. Most wireless earbuds come outfitted with a built-in mic these days, but there are the occasional models that don’t, so it’s good to double-check.

Charging and battery life

Battery life plays a major role in which earbuds buyers pick out since a longer period of time between charges is usually preferable. Most earbuds now offer several hours of charging time, and those hours can be increased with the use of a wireless charging case. Earbud models that don’t have a charging case may need to be plugged into a wall outlet or USB port to charge, while those with wireless charging cases don’t.

What to look for in quality wireless earbuds under $100

Wireless charging case

Even at a budget price, most new wireless earbud models come with a wireless charging case. A wireless charging case allows the user to pre-charge the case, then charge the headphones on the go by just storing them in the case. This is not only super convenient, but it tends to add quite a few hours of extra charge without needing to charge at home each time your earbuds die.

Mono and binaural modes

Many wireless Bluetooth headphones also feature the ability to use just one earbud or both at a given time, called mono and binaural modes. This can be particularly useful during phone calls when many users don’t prefer to keep their earbuds in.

Noise cancellation or adaptive surrounding audio features

While it sometimes requires paying a little bit more money, high-quality earbuds often include active noise cancellation or other useful audio features. Active noise cancellation projects a very quiet inverse of the signal running through the headphones, which effectively cancels out surrounding noise as it attempts to enter into the person’s ear. Alternatively, some earbuds also include adaptive audio features that can help boost surrounding audio when the system deems it important. This is useful when using earbuds in public places where you also need to be attentive to what’s around you.

How much you can expect to spend on wireless earbuds

You can find cheap wireless earbuds at a wide range of different prices. In general, low to medium-tier wireless earbuds cost between $15-$100, with some high-performing in-ear headphones costing far more than that.

Wireless earbuds under $100 FAQ

Do wireless earbuds need charging?

A. Wireless earbuds do need charging, but the way most models do so today is far different than what it used to be. Instead of plugging into a wall outlet or other power source, many wireless earbuds now include wireless charging cases, which the user charges separately, later charging the earbuds whenever they’re stored in the case.

How do wireless earbuds sync with audio?

A. Wireless earbuds use Bluetooth to retrieve audio data wirelessly from a given device, rather than using an auxiliary cable to plug into the headphone port of the device.

What are the best wireless earbuds under $100 to buy?

Top wireless earbuds under $100

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus

What you need to know: These earbuds from Samsung offer superior audio quality for the price, and they also include a built-in microphone for phone calls and voice commands.

What you’ll love: They have excellent, crisp audio quality. You get 11 hours of playtime per single charge, or up to 22 hours of playtime when using the wireless charging case. The buds feature Ambient Aware2 adaptive audio system.

What you should consider: These earbuds are more expensive than some other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wireless earbuds under $100 for the money

HWCONA IPX8 Retro Leather True Wireless Earbuds

What you need to know: These stylish earbuds come at a super affordable price, and they feature an IPX8 waterproof rating and a useful wireless charging case for long-term use.

What you’ll love: At an affordable price, you get over 40 hours of playtime when used in tandem with the wireless charging case. The earbuds are quick charging and the earbud tips are comfortable.

What you should consider: The audio quality isn’t as strong as some models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds

What you need to know: These earbuds from Skullcandy are a great mid-tier option for earbud-buyers on a budget, featuring a long battery life and a wide range of colors.

What you’ll love: As an affordable option, you get IP55 sweat, water and dust resistance. One or both earbuds can be used and they have 24 hours of playtime per charge. The buds charge quickly with the charging case.

What you should consider: Some users complained about the way these earbuds fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Zachary Visconti writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.