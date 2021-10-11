Listening to music with a relatively high BPM can help improve your pace and keep your motivation up while running.

Which running headphones are best?

Running is challenging enough without the added pain of your headphones slipping off your head or falling out of your ears. Running headphones are specially designed to stay in place while running or when engaging in other forms of vigorous exercise.

This guide will give you all the information you require to find the best running headphones. Edelin Bluetooth Headphones are our favorite choice. These running headphones easily hook over the ears to keep them in place and offer great sound quality with strong bass.

What to know before you buy running headphones

Headphone type

While some people find standard in-ear or over-ear headphones work for them while running, the majority of folks have issues with these styles staying put. Enter the ear-hook headphones. These are essentially standard earbuds with an extra part that hooks over the ear to keep them in place. Most runners find these effective for running in. For the minority of people who still can’t stop them from slipping off their ears, there are models with a solid band that sits around the back of the neck, connecting the two earbuds together. Despite being bulkier, they tend to stay where they’re meant to be during exercise.

Wired vs. wireless

Wired headphones feature wires that run from each earpiece, and plug into the headphone jack of your phone or other music-playing devices. Wireless headphones usually have a wire connecting the two earpieces, and then they connect to your device via Bluetooth. Wireless headphones are generally much less of a hassle for exercising in because you don’t have a wire in the way or restricting where you can stash your phone. Plus, it’s becoming more common for phones to do away with headphone jacks altogether. On the other hand, wired headphones tend to be cheaper than wireless models, don’t need recharging, and can’t run out of battery.

What to look for in quality running headphones

Water-resistance

We’d recommend choosing running headphones with some degree of water resistance, so they won’t be damaged by sweat and they’re safe to run in the rain with.

External controls

Quality running headphones should have external controls to allow you to change the volume of the music you’re listening to, pause, play, and skip between tracks.

Noise cancellation

While noise cancellation can help you focus on running in noisy environments, running headphones should still let in a small amount of ambient noise, so you’re aware of any hazards in your surroundings.

Cases

Some running headphones include cases to store them in when they’re not in use.

How much you can expect to spend on running headphones

If you’re looking for budget-friendly running headphones, you can find options between $10-$20. Midrange headphones cost about $20-$40, and high-end choices land between $50-$150.

Running headphones FAQ

Q. Can I take calls with my running headphones?

A. Many, but not all, running headphones have a built-in microphone, which allows you to easily take hands-free calls when your headphones are connected to your phone, either wirelessly or through the headphone jack. If this is a feature you want from your headphones, also ensure there’s a button positioned on the headphones or on their wires to easily answer incoming calls.

Q. Are ear-hook headphones suitable to wear with glasses?

A. If you’re a glasses wearer or you regularly wear shades while out on a run, you might be wondering if the ear hooks will interfere with your glasses. Luckily, in most cases, it’s comfortable enough to wear ear-hook-style headphones with glasses or sunglasses.

What are the best running headphones to buy?

Top running headphone

Edelin Bluetooth Headphones

What you should know: Connect these wireless headphones to your smartphone via Bluetooth to enjoy saved MP3s or streamed music.

What you’ll love: The water-resistant design means they won’t be damaged if you sweat a lot. Solid audio quality. Built-in microphone for taking calls. Eight-hour battery life, and quick charging.

What you should consider: Slightly bulky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top running headphone for money

ROVKING Wired Over-Ear Sport Earbuds

What you should know: These affordable running headphones might not have the sound quality of high-end options, but they’re a solid choice for buyers on a budget.

What you’ll love: Features controls for playing, pausing, skipping, and taking calls without taking your phone out. Sweat-proof design. Tend to stay in place well.

What you should consider: Maybe too small for people with ears on the larger side of the spectrum.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Foldable Wired Running Sports Headphones

What you should know: A slightly different design with a solid band that runs around the back of the head — great for anyone who struggles to keep other headphones in place while running.

What you’ll love : Foldable, so they don’t take up too much room in your bag. Decent sound quality. Interchangeable earbuds of different sizes for a correct fit.

What you should consider: Lacks volume control.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

