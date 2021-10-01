Best PS5 headset

For better sound quality when talking to others online, buying a gaming router can help lower latency and reduce audio communication issues.

Which PS5 headset is best?

With the PS5 being one of the most popular and high-quality gaming consoles on the market today, many people are looking for ways to enhance the experience while using it. One of the quickest ways is through a gaming headset. Through immersive sound and the ability to quickly communicate online, a gaming headset can help take any new video game on the PS5 to the next level. However, knowing which headset is best for the PS5 can be more challenging to choose.

What to know before you buy a PS5 headset

Wired or wireless connection

The first significant decision to make when buying a gaming headset is whether to buy a wired or wireless gaming headset. The benefit of a wired headset starts with the price, which is usually less expensive than its wireless counterparts. The headsets will also never run out of battery or have issues connecting to the PS5. Wireless headsets are generally more expensive but allow for increased mobility while gaming. Wireless headsets will also rely on internal batteries to power on, ranging anywhere between 8 to 40 hours on a single charge.

Mic quality and capabilities

While nearly all gaming headsets now have a microphone built-in, the quality and added features to the mic differ drastically. Many mics have added sound isolation to create better call quality. Other features include automatic muting when you pull the mic up or detach.

Audio quality

One of the largest factors for any gaming headset is the quality of the sound. Many gaming headsets offer spatial sound technology to create a more immersive gaming experience. Others have active noise-canceling technology to isolate the user fully in the game audio. Depending on the price and quality of the headset, the level of audio clarity will scale up or down.

Price range

Prices for gaming headsets can differ drastically depending on several different factors, features, branding, and more. On the lower end, gaming headsets can cost less than $50. Higher quality headsets will cost $50-$150, while the best possible headsets will cost upwards of $150, with some being well over $200.

What are the best PS5 headsets to buy?

Top PS5 headset

SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless

What you need to know: This is an incredibly high-quality wireless gaming headset with incredibly low latency audio optimal for gaming.

What you’ll love: The headset has a 24-hour battery life, allowing gamers to play all day without interruption. The headset also has a bidirectional, retractable microphone to provide solid sound quality without being large and cumbersome.

What you should consider: Headset ear cups do not provide a perfect seal, leading to inconsistent audio quality depending on how the user wears them.

Sold by Amazon

Top PS5 headset for money

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core

What you need to know: This is an affordable gaming headset from a well-known brand with an easy-to-use wired connection.

What you’ll love: The headset includes passive noise-canceling through heavy foam ear cups and a solid quality mic that can fold up for easier storage. The device has built-in audio controls on the wire for easier use.

What you should consider: The audio warps at higher volume levels, and the headphones are susceptible to damage when dropped.

Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

Sony PULSE 3D Wireless Headset

What you need to know: This wireless headset is specifically designed for the PS5 and built with comfort and audio in mind.

What you’ll love: The dual hidden microphones provide clear audio without being cumbersome to the design. The 3D audio tech creates more immersive gaming on the PS5.

What you should consider: Some users report that the headphones are not comfortable and lack proper adjustment capabilities.

Sold by Amazon

Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset

What you need to know: This is a high-quality gaming headset from a popular brand with high-level capabilities.

What you’ll love: The headset has 5mm sound drivers for powerful sound at all volume levels. The device also has a detachable mic for easier storage with more focused sound isolation.

What you should consider: The headset has less bass than many other headsets at the same price point.

Sold by Amazon

Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset

What you need to know: This is a standard gaming headset that has top-level audio quality.

What you’ll love: The headset uses spatial audio technology for more immersive gaming. The earpads create passive noise-canceling technology and better sound isolation.

What you should consider: Some users report that the mic often goes dead after extended use.

Sold by Amazon

Razer Barracuda X Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming and Mobile Headset

What you need to know: This is a solid wireless gaming headset with up to 20 hours of battery life.

What you’ll love: The detachable cardioid mic offers isolated audio by reducing background noise automatically. The device has control built on the headset for easy use without having to pause the game.

What you should consider: The headset lacks the same level of audio quality that many other headsets provide.

Sold by Amazon

ASTRO Gaming A50 Wireless Headset + Base Station Gen 4

What you need to know: This is an incredibly high-quality gaming headset with a base station for charging and better storage.

What you’ll love: The immersive audio drivers help create solid in-game experiences and help isolate outer sounds. The headset has different equalization modes that help change the audio depending on the game.

What you should consider: With only 15 hours of battery life and a nearly $300 price tag, the headset may not be worth it for some users.

Sold by Amazon

