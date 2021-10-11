Best noise-canceling headphones for kids

If you have a pair of active noise-canceling headphones that do not seem to be working, double-check that the noise-canceling is turned on to receive outside audio and output a counter frequency.

Which noise-canceling headphones for kids are best?

Noise-canceling headphones are popular with adults, especially fans of music, but kids can enjoy the benefits of noise reduction, too. A pair of noise-canceling headphones designed for adults may not be a comfy fit for a kid. There are lots of headphone options for children to wear safely and enjoy their favorite audio.

If you want the best passive noise-canceling headphones for kids to wear, the top choice is the Puro Sound Labs BT2200s headphones. They come in several different colors and feature a safe volume limiter in addition to a noise-canceling design.

What to know before you buy noise-canceling headphones for kids

How much noise needs to be blocked out?

Noise-canceling headphones can help kids to hear music or other audio more clearly, but if loud noises are more a safety concern than an inconvenience, noise-canceling headphones may not serve the purpose you intend. Kids can have their ears injured from very loud sounds, so if you expect unexpected loud noises to be a problem, consider some safety earmuffs that completely block out loud noises.

Do you travel often?

Kids can get a lot of use out of headphones with noise-canceling features, especially if they like to use headphones during a commute to any location. Riding in a car, bus or plane can be noisy, but specialized headphones can be a great solution. Children can have very sensitive ears, so for the sake of their comfort and safety, a pair of noise-canceling headphones may be a good solution.

Is the kid listening to loud music on headphones?

It is dangerous for kids to listen to music and other sounds at high volume in their headphones, but kids will sometimes listen to audio at high volumes to block out distracting noises. A safer option is wearing noise-canceling headphones that reduce extra noise in the area so that children can hear audio at a safe volume that is still clear and crisp.

What to look for in quality noise-canceling headphones for kids

Battery life

This is an important feature primarily for wireless headphones. It is best to have a pair with a long-lasting battery so that kids do not have to worry if they forget to plug in the headphones after using them. Some wireless headphones can also use an audio cable to plug directly into a device without a Bluetooth connection and could also extend the playtime. The problem is that any headphones that use active noise-canceling will need battery power to block out extra sounds, even if they are plugged directly into a device to serve as wearable speakers.

Noise-canceling ability

Probably the most important feature of high-quality, noise-canceling headphones is their ability to block loud sounds and distracting ambience in the surrounding area. This is achieved in a few different ways. One method is passive and achieved through the design of the headphones themselves. If the headphones are made correctly and worn over a kid’s ears, it will isolate the sound being played to a significant degree, making it easier to hear headphone audio while making it harder to hear noises from the outside world. Another method is active noise-canceling, which reduces ambient noises through a digital audio processing system that outputs a mild white noise frequency to counteract outside interference.

Wearability

Headphones should be both comfortable and durable, especially for kids. If you cannot comfortably wear a pair of headphones for a long time, they have not served their purpose. The best noise-canceling headphones for kids are sized appropriately for a child’s head and ears. Depending on the age and size of a child, it may be tricky to find headphones that fit correctly.

How much you can expect to spend on noise-canceling headphones for kids

Headphones with high-quality noise-canceling features are generally more expensive than a simple pair of headphones, so you should expect to spend at least $50.

Noise-canceling headphones for kids FAQ

Is it safe for kids to wear noise-canceling headphones?

A. Yes, noise-canceling headphones are not dangerous for children. The potential problem is that a kid may walk around wearing headphones and not pay attention to their surroundings. This can happen with regular headphones too, though. As long as a kid knows to be aware of their surroundings or sit down while listening, noise-canceling features only cut down on distracting sounds and allow for more focused and clear audio.

Do kids need volume limits?

A. It depends on the child. Some kids will be able to understand the danger of listening to music at very high volumes and can regulate the noise level themselves. Other kids might need help or a pair of headphones with a built-in volume limiting feature to ensure they do not accidentally damage their hearing. If the use of high volume is a concern, get a pair of headphones that does not allow sounds to be produced above a safe level.

What’s the best noise-canceling headphones for kids to buy?

Top noise-canceling headphones for kids

Puro Sound Labs BT2200s

What you need to know: These volume-limiting headphones also eliminate background noise, making a safe and fun listening experience for kids.

What you’ll love: They protect young ears from potential hearing damage by limiting all sound to an 85dB volume range, as recommended by the World Health Organization. It has a built-in microphone so that kids could also use them as a headset for online learning or gaming. These headphones passively isolate most background noises, making it easier to hear clear and sharp audio. They come in several different colors.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported receiving faulty copies of the headphones that have trouble charging or functioning correctly. They are a pretty expensive investment in a pair of headphones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top noise-canceling headphones for kids for the money

SuperEQ S2 Bluetooth Active Noise-canceling Headphones

What you need to know: These affordable active noise-canceling headphones could be used by kids, but are designed for all ages.

What you’ll love: They are available in three different colors. The active noise-canceling feature cuts down on ambient noise in the area. The headphones are pretty light and easily portable, so they would not weigh heavily on a child’s head. They connect to devices via Bluetooth, but can also be plugged in directly using the included audio cable.

What you should consider: These do not have any child safety measures like an automatic volume range limiter, so kids would need to be careful.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PROHEAR 010 Kids Bluetooth Active Noise-canceling Headphones

What you need to know: This pair of headphones for kids can safely limit volume levels and use active noise cancellation.

What you’ll love: The headphones pick up and filter out up to 90% of low-frequency ambient noises. The speakers are high-fidelity but unable to output sounds louder than 85dB for safe listening. It connects using Bluetooth 5.0 wirelessly to a kid’s device. The battery lasts for up to 25 hours of continuous play on a single charge and lasts indefinitely if plugged directly into a device.

What you should consider: The headphones themselves are only a few inches in diameter, so they are only intended for children and small ears that can comfortably wear them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

