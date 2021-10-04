Best Nintendo Switch Bluetooth headphones

Due to the difficult nature of connection with a Nintendo Switch, buying a Bluetooth audio adapter is the best way to ensure it will work with wireless headphones.

What Nintendo Switch Bluetooth headphones are best?

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular gaming consoles currently on the market. However, for users that want to play at night or in loud rooms, connecting headphones to the device can be difficult due to how the Switch is designed. Luckily, there are several pairs of Bluetooth headphones that can properly connect to the Switch through an easy workaround. Among that list, there are several different levels of quality and additional features that can be beneficial to certain gamers.

What to know before buying nintendo switch bluetooth headphones

Audio quality

Despite it being a gaming console, the many sound effects and video game soundtracks offered on the device allow for many moments when needing the highest quality audio can be important. Like all Bluetooth headphones, the audio quality drastically differs by price, brand, and style.

Mic capabilities

Much like other gaming consoles, there may be portions of certain games or online play where having a microphone can be beneficial for communication immersion into a video game. As a result, a mic on the pair of Bluetooth headphones is a feature worth paying attention to. Especially for gaming, having a high quality mic can make a major difference.

Battery life

Like all Bluetooth headphones, those built for gaming also require solid battery life. Especially when gaming for several hours at a time, having a pair of headphones that lasts without needing to be recharged can greatly improve the experience. Several Bluetooth headphones can last for over 15 to 20 hours without interruption while others last for around 8 hours.

Active noise cancellation

One of the best additional features that a pair of Bluetooth headphones can have is active noise cancellation. By counteracting the frequencies of several different outside noises, the headphones can create virtual silence that allows gamers to focus exclusively on the in-game sounds. Many pairs of headphones come with this technology at varying levels of effectiveness. However, those with high quality noise cancellation usually cost more.

Price range

For gaming headphones, the price range is rather wide. Many high quality pairs cost well over $150 to $200 while there are also several affordable pairs that cost $100 or less. Depending on the need for certain features of audio quality, compromises can be made for far less expensive headphones.

Best Nintendo Switch Bluetooth headphones

Top Nintendo Switch Bluetooth headphones

JBL Quantum 800 Wireless Over-Ear Performance Gaming Headset

What you need to know: This is a high quality pair of headphones with great audio performance and low latency connection.

What you’ll love: The added microphone has solid sound capture and mutes when rotated upwards. The headphones are also equipped with active noise cancelling technology to block out exterior sound.

What you should consider: Cannot charge and use the headphones at the same time. Like others on the list, it will require an audio adapter to connect to the switch.

Top Nintendo Switch Bluetooth headphones for the money

Avantree C519M Plug & Play Wireless Headphones Set

What you need to know: These are affordable and comfortable headphones with low latency and up to 40 hours of battery life.

What you’ll love: The headphones come with a detachable microphone for easy use and storage. The headphones also have an audio adapter making it easier to connect to the Switch.

What you should consider: The sound quality is much lower than other headphones on this list.

Worth checking out

SteelSeries Arctis 7 Lossless Wireless Gaming Headset

What you need to know: These are very solid headphones with up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge.

What you’ll love: The headphones have one of the highest quality mics available on the market. The device also comes with a USB wireless transmitter for easy connection.

What you should consider: The headphones tend to distort audio once it reaches higher levels of volume.

Logitech G PRO X Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset

What you need to know: This is a high quality pair of headphones from a trust name in the gaming industry.

What you’ll love: Equipped with a USB audio connection device to ensure easy use. The headphones have up to 20 hours of battery life and up to 15 meters in range while still being connected.

What you should consider: The mic has been reported to go dead after extended use without warning.

Razer Nari Essential Wireless Gaming Headset

What you need to know: An affordable pair of gaming headphones with a 16 hour battery life and attached microphone.

What you’ll love: The headphones have 360 degree spatial audio for a more immersive gaming experience. The headband also shapes to the head of the user for a better fit.

What you should consider: The microphone can cause an echo if used with other who are not also wearing headphones.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset

What you need to know: Well-designed headphones with a durable headband and 20 hours of battery life on a single charge.

What you’ll love: The headphones come with a detachable microphone and audio adapter for easy connection. Designed to reduce lag as much as possible.

What you should consider: Some users have reported the battery expanding over time eventually causing damage.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset

What you need to know: Another great pair of headphones from a trusted name in the industry with top notch audio.

What you’ll love: Built with flip-to-mute technology to ensure the mic only is on when users want it on. The headphones also have four different preset audio styles and an adjustable dial on the side of the ear cup for custom sound.

What you should consider: The headphones have just 15 hours of battery life per charge, one of the lower options available.

