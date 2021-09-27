Best JVC headphones

JVC stands for the Japan Victor Company, founded in 1927. Today, it is owned by the Kenwood company, but JVC gained popularity when it created the first Japanese-made television back in the ‘50s.

Which JVC headphones are best?

Whether you listen to music at the gym, during your daily commute or just for relaxation at home, you are going to need a good pair of headphones. Not only is the sound quality better than listening through a speaker, but it’s also more private.

There are plenty of devices to choose from and that’s not even mentioning all the different brands. So how do you decide which one is right for you? Well, you could start your search with the JVC brand and the JVC HARX700 Precision Sound Full-Size Headphones.

What to know before you buy JVC headphones

Driver diameter and quality

Headphones come in different shapes and sizes, but the most important thing is the driver’s diameter. Essentially, that is how big the speakers are in the earcups. This will directly correlate to the capabilities in loudness and sound quality. Consider which size is the best for your purposes, and keep in mind that bigger isn’t always better.

Comfort

Next to the sound quality, the JVC headphones also need to be comfortable. If the band is too tight or hard, it can easily distract from the musical pleasure. Keep in mind what band types are available, and decide which variation would be right for you. Usually, headphones with extra padding will be more comfortable.

Connection method

Headphones are available with two different connection methods: a wireless Bluetooth connection and a wired cable connection. Thinking back to your preferred music player, what connection method does it use? If it doesn’t have a headphone jack, then you must go with a Bluetooth connection.

What to look for in quality JVC headphones

Build quality

To make sure that your headphones last for a long time, the build quality is really important. JVC headphones use sturdy materials and often incorporate leather, plastic and metal into their designs. In most cases, the headband is made from high-quality mesh, and the earcups are formed from memory foam to keep their shape.

Sound quality

Besides their comfort, the sound quality of headphones is where you are going to get the most enjoyment. JVC headphones use neodymium drivers for sound reproduction, making sure that all the tones of the audio are clear and crisp. In some top-tier headphones, an internal ring port structure provides deep bass and dynamic sound.

Multiple connections

The more devices that you can use your headphones on, the better their usability. Most JVC headphones will be either wireless or connect to a music player through a cable. Some models, though, will come with an additional 6.3mm plug adapter. This is so you can connect it to a guitar amplifier or a DJ set.

How much you can expect to spend on JVC headphones

JVC is an excellent brand, and luckily the headphones are also of good quality at an affordable price. On average, you can look at spending between $20 and $40 on a pair of headphones. That does depend on the overall capabilities, though.

JVC headphones FAQ

Do JVC headphones come with inline volume control?

A. Yes, some models do feature inline volume control, but that is mostly the headphones designed to work with mobile phones. DJ or professional headphones will not have inline volume control.

Can you use JVC headphones on a gaming console?

A. Yes, you will be able to use JVC headphones with an Xbox or PlayStation console if the headphones have a 3.5mm jack. This will plug directly into the controller for sound. For wireless headphones, you might need an additional adapter.

What are the best JVC headphones to buy?

Top JVC headphones

JVC HARX700 Precision Sound Full-Size Headphones

What you need to know: With powerful sound and great quality, these headphones are perfect for audiophiles.

What you’ll love: Driven by 50mm audio drivers, this headphone set from JVC produces deep bass with clear high tones. The headband is made from a comfortable mesh, and the earcups are adjustable to fit almost any head size. It ships with the standard 3.5mm audio jack but also includes a 6.3mm adapter. The length of the overall audio cable is 11.48 feet, making it long enough for most occasions.

What you should consider: The earcups are made from dense foam, but the headphones aren’t noise-canceling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top JVC headphones for the money

JVC HARX500 Full-Size Headphones

What you need to know: This is a no-frills headphone set with good quality for everyday use.

What you’ll love: Slightly smaller than the top-tier headphones, this pair features 40mm audio drivers. The headband is made from sturdy plastic, while the earcups are made from memory foam. The non-detachable cable comes with a 3.5mm jack and an additional 6.3mm adapter. The audio drivers have been designed to deliver sounds directly into your ears instead of filling the earcup.

What you should consider: The cushions on the headband might not be sufficient enough for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

JVC Bass Headband Headphones with Smartphone Microphone

What you need to know: Lightweight and comfortable, these will be perfect for your daily commute.

What you’ll love: This pair of headphones features inline volume controls for the microphone, which is compatible with iOS and Android phones. The audio drivers measure 30mm in size and have been tuned to provide a powerful bass sound. The headphones can also be folded, making them flat and compact. The earcups are made from memory foam covered in synthetic leather. It’s available in different colors and weighs less than 5 ounces.

What you should consider: The headband is made from stiff plastic, which could break if not handled with care.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

