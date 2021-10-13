Did you know that when it comes to creating stable wireless connections, Bluetooth can actually be superior to W-Fi due to less overall interference between connected devices?

The best budget wireless headphones

Let’s face it—not only are top-shelf wireless headphones like those manufactured by companies such as Bose, Beats or Apple ridiculously expensive, you are often paying for the prestige of a high-end brand name. Truth be told, you can buy wireless headphones of excellent quality for a fraction of the price of more expensive models.

In fact, with a pair of budget wireless headphones like the top choice Sony Wireless Headphones WH-CH510 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headset with Mic, you can enjoy years of great entertainment without breaking the bank.

What to know before buying budget wireless headphones

Don’t get drawn in by fancy brand names and prestige pricing

For those who have heard the expression that “the best things in life are free,” it may come as a surprise that some of the most sought after goods and services are, in fact, staggeringly expensive. Our collective and individual perceptions of value can easily be skewed by famous brand names and slick advertising campaigns. Since consumers have access to more and more affordable technology options, it can be well worth taking a chance on a lesser known product. You may find yourself pleasantly surprised by the results.

Bluetooth is an absolute necessity for wireless headphones

Regardless of the type of wireless headphones you choose, verify that your preferred model is capable of creating efficient wireless connections. Check the product specifications to ensure your wireless headphones come equipped with at least Bluetooth version 5.0 or later. Otherwise, you may not be able to connect your wireless headphones to other devices, like gaming consoles, PCs and smartphones.

Make sure your wireless headphones are comfortable and well-made

One unfortunate thing that tends to be unfairly associated with budget shopping is the idea that a cheaper product is inherently inferior to a more expensive option. While less expensive models of wireless headphones may not offer features like memory foam, customizable headbands or bone induction, these closed-back, around-ear, budget headsets are comfortable enough to last for an entire commute or a feverish all-night gaming session.

What to look for in quality budget wireless headphones

Able to last hours without needing to be recharged

Given that a significant reason for purchasing wireless headphones in the first place is freedom and flexibility, the last thing you want is to search desperately for an electrical outlet in the middle of a gaming session when your headphones die. A good set of wireless headphones should have sufficient battery capacity to go a significant amount of time without requiring a recharge. Whether you need wireless headphones that can last for 1-2 days without a recharge, there’s a model out there with your name on it.

Compatible with most devices

After purchasing new budget wireless headphones, you might be seized by the impulse to pair them with all the devices you have. However, without appropriate technologies like NFC/near-field communication or Bluetooth connectivity, there’s a very good chance you will be unable to connect to more advanced devices. Budget wireless headphones should be sufficiently equipped for effortless wireless connectivity with the vast majority of compatible devices.

Built-in microphones, digital assistants and noise cancelation

Just because you don’t want to pay for expensive wireless headphones doesn’t mean that you have to go without some of their more desirable features. For example, some budget wireless headphones allow you to speak with incredible clarity through an in-line microphone and feature both active and passive noise cancelation, making it easy to issue verbal commands to digital assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. Furthermore, high quality audio drivers are integrated with noise cancelling technology in order to produce a quality audio experience.

How much you can expect to spend on budget wireless headphones

Depending on your desired features, a quality pair of budget wireless headphones can cost anywhere from $50-$120, and sometimes more.

Best budget wireless headphone FAQ

Does wearing wireless headphones all day have an impact on your health?

A. According to the most recent studies from the FDA or Food and Drug Administration, routine exposure to nonionizing radiation created by technology such as Bluetooth is “generally perceived as harmless to humans.”

Are wireless headphones worse than wired headphones?

A. Almost any wireless technology is slightly less efficient at transmitting signals than their wired counterparts. That being said, while things like lossless compression might matter to the most serious audiophiles, there’s a very good chance that you won’t even notice the difference.

What are the best budget wireless headphones to buy?

Top budget wireless headphones

Sony Wireless Headphones WH-CH510 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headset with Mic

What you need to know: These are one of the best pairs of budget wireless headphones for commuting or traveling.

What you’ll love: This unit offers up to 35 hours of playback time, Bluetooth wireless technology for pairing your smartphone and other devices, voice assistant compatibility for easy access to your smartphone, a 30mm driver unit for dynamic sound, a swivel design for easy travel and up to 35 hours of operation before needing to be recharged.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with being unable to turn off the sidetone, which greatly amplifies surrounding noises.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top budget wireless headphone for the money

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Over Ear Headphones

What you need to know: With noise-cancelling capability, these are an extremely affordable pair of wireless headphones that offers great technology for the price.

What you’ll love: This unit offers Life Q20’s Hi-Res Audio, custom 40mm dynamic drivers, internal and external microphones to enjoy hybrid noise cancellation, a customized algorithm to perform real-time analysis on your music and Bluetooth 5 connectivity.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with active noise cancellation needing disabled every time the headphones are turned on.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SENNHEISER HD 4.40 Around Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

What you need to know: Reasonably priced, this Bluetooth option comes from one of the most renowned makers of wireless headphones.

What you’ll love: This unit offers user-friendly ear-cup mounted controls for making calls or changing tracks through the integrated microphone, compatibility with most smartphones and tablets, Bluetooth and NFC connectivity, up to 25 hours of battery life, a connecting cable for battery-free listening and proprietary drivers used in the HD 4.40BT Wireless format.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with the unit beeping excessively while in use, as well as issues with static.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

