The best racing wheel

Which racing wheel is best?

If you have a need for speed and a thirst for a high-octane gaming experience, make sure to purchase your own racing wheel.

It’s easy to feel fully immersed in games like Forza and Need for Speed when you sit behind a racing wheel. They do more than offer precision driving with an impressive turning radius — racing wheels deliver simulated experiences through realistic feedback every time drivers cut the wheel, drift, or clip the bumper of a fellow driver’s racecar.

To help make your choice a simple one, read our buying guide. We’re covering everything you need to know about racing wheels, and we’re sharing a few recommendations. Our top choice, Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel, earns praise for its realistic dual-motor feedback and responsive pedals.

What to know before you buy a racing wheel

Size

The average racing wheel measures between 10 to 13 inches in diameter. For perspective, the average steering wheel of an actual car is between 14 and 17 inches. As expected, the larger the racing wheel, the more realistic the driving experience feels.

Button layout

There’s some variation among racing wheels when it comes to button layout. While this can be a source of frustration to new users, keep in mind that most games allow players to reconfigure settings. For that reason, there’s a fairly small learning curve with most racing wheels.

Rotation angle

Rotation angle is a key indicator of how much control you have over the racing wheel in a game. Most entry-level racing wheels, for example, have a limited turning radius of only 270 degrees. Mid-range racing wheels offer somewhere around 360 degrees, and premium racing wheels offer as much as 1,080 degrees.

What to look for in a quality racing wheel

Wireless operation

There are many wireless racing wheels on the market, and their cordless design affords players the luxury of sitting virtually anywhere in the room while they race. Battery life is a key feature to compare among wireless models, especially if you regularly race for a few hours at a time. On average, most wireless racing wheels offer up to six hours of gameplay per charge.

Force feedback

Force feedback is one of the most immersive attributes of racing wheels. This is achieved through engineered electric motors that shoot feedback to the wheel every time players hit speed bumps, drift, or crash into walls. It’s a prized feature, so it comes as no surprise that it’s an expensive one.

Pedal sets

Some racing wheels come with pedal sets, adding another realistic dimension to racing simulation. Some pedal sets only come with two pedals, though many gamers prefer three-pedal designs so they can realistically shift gears with a clutch.

Integrated gauges

Advanced racing wheels feature integrated gauges, such as tachometers and speedometers. These help drivers maintain tighter focus and better control over their vehicle, particularly during complex maneuvers or performance racing.

How much you can expect to spend on a racing wheel

Entry-level racing wheels with arcade-esque design cost $100 and below. Feature-rich racing wheels with far better construction run between $150 and $300. High-end racing wheels with highly responsive designs and plenty of bells and whistles cost $500 and above.

Racing wheel FAQ

Q. Where do I put the racing wheel while I’m using it?

A. Most players place the racing wheel on a desk or TV tray. Some racing wheels are equipped with suction cups to prevent them from sliding around while you maneuver the wheel.

Q. Are all Microsoft racing wheels compatible with PCs?

A. Unfortunately, they’re not. Many licensed Microsoft racing wheels are only compatible with Xbox One and Xbox 360.

What are the best racing wheels to buy?

Top racing wheel

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel

Our take: Boasts premium construction and realistic detail to deliver an immersive racing experience.

What we like: Steering wheel and controls are responsive with dual-motor feedback. Compatible with Xbox One, PS4, and most PCs. Pedals are the perfect size to operate with shoes or barefoot.

What we dislike: Software and drivers need to be installed on PCs prior to use.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top racing wheel for money

Hori Racing Wheel Overdrive

Our take: Budget-friendly introductory wheel with plenty of the bells and whistles seen in more expensive options.

What we like: Officially licensed by Microsoft for Xbox One. Wheel offers a 270-degree turning radius. Total unit has decent weight and impressive durability with steel construction. Equipped with responsive pedals.

What we dislike: Wheel isn’t compatible with PCs or Xbox 360.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

Thrustmaster T150 Pro Force Feedback

Our take: High-end comprehensive racing wheel suitable for competition or esports gaming.

What we like: Lifelike controls include an impact feedback system from a mixed belt-pulley system and metal ball-bearing axle. Has a wheel-mounted paddle shifter. Wheel is 11 inches in diameter and offers 270 to 1,080 degrees of turning radius.

What we dislike: Some users experienced compatibility issues when used with PC racing games.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

