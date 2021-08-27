The best gaming desktop

Which gaming desktops are best?

Computer gaming is hands-down the best gaming experience. While mobile, tablet and console gaming can be fun and convenient, PC gaming provides far better graphics and speed. Gaming desktops refer to the computer that houses all the major pieces of hardware for online gaming. The Alienware R12 Gaming Desktop is one of the most powerful PCs out there. This gaming desktop will allow you to play the newest games on the highest graphics settings available.

There’s a lot to consider when shopping for a new gaming rig, including cost, design and which hardware components you prefer.

What to know before you buy a gaming desktop

Cost

Gaming desktops can be expensive — some high-end PCs can cost as much as a used car. A brand new graphics card, which is a single piece of hardware inside a gaming PC, can cost thousands of dollars by itself. You don’t have to break the bank with a costly desktop, but it’s important to keep costs in mind while you’re shopping. Many manufacturer websites have a “build your own” shopping process that can get very expensive very quickly. Luckily, there’s a gaming desktop to fit every budget. Take a look at the BestReviews list of the 5 Best Gaming Desktops for all budgets.

Pre-built vs. DIY gaming computer

If you consider yourself tech-savvy, you may want to build your own gaming desktop. This requires some basic understanding of how computer hardware works, but it’s nothing that can’t be learned through a few informative YouTube videos. Going the DIY route can save you money but requires a lot more effort. If you’re short on time or you’re just very eager to start gaming, buying a pre-built desktop computer is a great option. These units come fully built with preinstalled hardware: all you have to do is plug it in and start downloading your favorite games.

Versatility

Gaming desktops are designed specifically for gaming, but that doesn’t mean that’s their only function. These computers are very versatile because of the premium hardware parts required for most games. Gaming desktops also make great home office computers, with the added benefit of supporting an excellent gaming experience.

What to look for in a quality gaming desktop

Computer tower design

The first thing you’ll notice when shopping for a gaming desktop is the design of the computer towers. The tower is the case that keeps all the hardware pieces together. These cases are usually made with a combination of glass, plastic and metal. The designs can vary greatly and feature some very unique styles. Many gamers choose to match the colors and designs of their gaming desktops to other accessories like headsets, keyboards, mice and monitors.

Most gaming desktops include RGB lights. RGB stands for Red, Blue, Green and with just these three colors, you’re able to create over 16 million color options. RGB lights are usually added to the cooling fans or they can be lined throughout the inside of the case.

Gaming graphics card

The graphics for a game are generated from the graphics card. Also known as the Graphics Processing Unit, this video card renders the images on your screen very quickly, leading to a smooth look and feel while gaming. While the GPU is focused on graphics, the CPU is freed up to execute other important tasks.

Gaming processor

The speed of a desktop gaming computer comes from its CPU or Central Processing Unit. This hardware works in tandem with your graphics card and is one of the most important pieces to consider. AMD Ryzen CPUs are used in many gaming computers because they’re the most technologically advanced. If you want the best CPU currently on the market, consider the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X.

How much you can expect to spend on gaming desktop

A new gaming desktop can cost $1,200-$3,000.

Gaming desktop FAQ

How long will my gaming desktop last?

A. This answer largely depends on your needs as a gamer. If you’re content with the output of your PC and don’t feel the need to upgrade to the latest generation hardware, then your gaming desktop can last up to 5 years. On the other hand, if you’d like the latest tech, you can expect to upgrade components every 1-3 years.

Can I still get a good gaming desktop on a budget?

A. Yes. Even less expensive gaming desktops can produce good-quality graphics. If you’re OK with sacrificing ultra high-definition graphics to save money, there are plenty of gaming desktops that come with less expensive hardware at modest prices.

What’s the best gaming desktop to buy?

Top gaming desktop

Alienware R12 Gaming Desktop

What you need to know: Alienware is synonymous with desktop gaming, and their next-generation R12 gaming desktop features many top-tier components and a beautiful, futuristic design.

What you’ll love: This pre-built PC is capable of running seamless virtual reality and contains 1TB of storage space to download and store all your favorite games.

What you should consider: Overall, this PC is powerful, but it doesn’t feature the latest generation graphics card.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gaming desktop for the money

Omen 25L Gaming Desktop

What you need to know: The Omen 25L is a powerful gaming PC that features one of the most sleek and professional-looking cases, perfect for the gamer who isn’t a fan of RGB lights.

What you’ll love: Omen has designed this desktop to be future-proof by leaving plenty of unused space inside the tower. If you decide to add upgraded hardware in the future, you’ll have room to install these larger components.

What you should consider: This desktop can reach a higher price than most other PCs if you decide to go with their highest-grade hardware.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop

What you need to know: The G5 Gaming Desktop is a great option for those who want a versatile computer which offers solid speed and graphics at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: The main draw from the G5 is the compact design of the tower, which sits at 14 inches tall and only 6 inches wide.

What you should consider: Blue is the G5’s standard LED lighting option and it cannot be changed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

