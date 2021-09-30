HP gaming computer vs. Alienware gaming computer

The gaming computer you chose depends on the type of gamer you are and what you need in terms of performance, graphics, display and more.

Does HP or Alienware make the better gaming computer?

As two of the most recognized leaders in the computer industry, HP and Alienware both produce top-of-the-line gaming computers. Alienware started as a gaming computer company, whereas HP began with family computers. However, HP has put out more competitive gaming computers in recent years.

HP gaming computer

Also known as Hewlett-Packard, HP was established in 1939. Since then, it’s built a solid reputation as a well-known computer developer. HP gaming computers are durable, reliable and generally less expensive than other brands.

HP makes gaming desktops and gaming laptops. Two of the most popular options on the market are the HP Omen computer and HP Pavilion computer. The average cost of an HP gaming computer is $1,500. A desktop may cost less than that, but you will need to purchase other accessories like a gaming mouse, monitor and keyboard.

HP gaming computer pros

HP makes durable electronics that last for years.

The gaming computers are more budget-friendly than those by other brands like Alienware.

HP’s gaming computers are a great starting point for a novice or casual gamers. There are also higher-end machines that run modern games with heavy graphics.

HP desktops are upgradable and customizable. This means you can configure them with an i7 processor, dedicated graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 4K display.

HP gaming computer cons

They’ve only been making gaming computers for the past several years, so fewer options are available right now.

Many of their computers come with “bloatware,” which are preinstalled programs that are often unnecessary and difficult to remove.

Some HP gaming computers cannot handle high-performance games or other intense software well. The system may run hot due to the heavy workload. To compensate for the heat generation, the computer may experience thermal throttling to cool itself down. This leads to lower overall performance.

Best HP gaming computers

HP Omen 25L Desktop GT12-0225qd

This desktop already has incredibly high performance, but there are several customization options available when ordering it. As a baseline, it comes with an Intel i5-10400K with air cooling, HyperX 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and a powerful GTX graphics card. One of the stronger configurations by HP, this computer has plenty of room to upgrade to accommodate for future games. It does come with “bloatware,” and the fan can become noisy when running CPU-intensive tasks.

Sold by HP

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop

A great entry gaming desktop, this computer comes with an 11th Generation Intel i5 Processor, several RAM and storage configurations, 1TB Hard Drive and the GTX 1650 Super with the option to upgrade to a stronger graphics card. This computer is dependable and can play many modern gaming titles at 60+ FPS, perfect for casual gamers.

Sold by HP

HP Omen Laptop 15z-en100

With a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and a top-of-the-line NVIDIA GeForce graphics card, this 15.6-inch laptop comes with many possibilities for customization. It comes with a 1080p or 1440p screen display, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD options. This laptop is great for mobile gamers. Additionally, it runs cool even during intense gaming. However, it is heavier, and the battery life doesn’t last as long as some may like.

Sold by HP

HP Omen Laptop 15-en1097nr

For an inexpensive gaming laptop with similar specs to the previous option, this model comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display and a great graphics card. It comes with enough storage space to hold an entire gaming library without an issue. While it can run any modern game, it does run hot.

Sold by HP

Alienware gaming computer

Established in 1996, Alienware quickly became the gold standard for gaming desktops and laptops. Most competitive and professional gamers use Alienware computers due to their top-of-the-line graphics, crisp display and overall performance. Although Dell acquired Alienware in 2006, the company continues to operate with its own creative independence to produce some of the best gaming computers on the market.

Prices vary from model to model but expect to spend $1,500-$3,000 for an Alienware computer. The highest-end gaming computers can cost upward of $4,000, but most gamers won’t need such a heavy-duty system.

Alienware gaming computer pros

The company’s laptops offer exceptional performance and, in some cases, can even replace the desktop version for added mobility.

The computers are designed specifically for gamers.

Most of their gaming laptops are both sturdy and lightweight.

The overall build quality is often better than HP or other computers on the market.

Alienware’s machines usually perform exceptionally well. Many of their computers have a built-in cooling system for optimal performance.

The desktops are competitive and upgradable for long-term operability.

Alienware gaming computer cons

Alienware laptops and desktops cost more than the average gaming computer.

Not everyone enjoys the “gamer” aesthetic.

Best Alienware gaming computers

Alienware Aurora R12 with i7

This powerful desktop comes with an 11th generation i7 processor and a top-notch graphics card. With 512GB SSD, plus an additional 1TB Hard Drive, this machine will hold all your games and more. Plus, the computer is upgradable and can play even the most demanding of games. The system does run hot during intensive gaming sessions.

Sold by Dell

Alienware Aurora R12 with i5

This budget configuration comes with an 11th generation i5 processor, a GTX 1650 Super graphics card, 8GB RAM and 1TB SATA SSD. This desktop is ultra-fast and powerful, loaded with multiple customizable options and ready to tackle any modern game.

Sold by Dell

Alienware Area 51M Gaming Laptop

This powerful laptop is considered by many as the ideal desktop replacement. With a 17.3-inch 300 Hz Full HD display, i7 processor and a powerful RTX graphics card, this upgradeable laptop can easily play any modern game. Due to its large size and limited battery life, it’s best for gamers who don’t need something highly portable.

Sold by Amazon and Dell

Alienware m17 R4

This setup comes with an Intel i7-10870H processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD and an RTX 3060. It also has an excellent cooling system for intensive games. Plus, it’s VR capable. It’s on the heavier side and doesn’t have great battery life.

Sold by Amazon and Dell

Should you get an HP or Alienware gaming computer?

If you’re looking for a computer from a reliable company at a reasonable price point, then HP is a good brand. They make solid gaming computers that perform well for entry-level and intermediate users. However, if you have a bigger budget and need something upgradable with built-in cooling solutions, excellent build quality, and superior display and graphics, consider Alienware instead.

