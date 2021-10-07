Best SD card for Nintendo Switch

Make sure your Nintendo Switch is turned off before inserting or taking out an SD card. Not doing so can result in disk corruption.

Which SD card for Nintendo Switch IS best?

The Nintendo Switch has a vast library of games that can be taken on the go, but one small drawback is that it only has 32GB of onboard memory. Unless you want to buy all your games physically — which isn’t always an option — or stick to smaller indie games, those 32GB won’t last long. Most people will need to grab an SD card, especially since it’s so easy to download games from the eShop.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY A SD CARD FOR NINTENDO SWITCH

The size of the SD card

There are two types of SD cards: MicroSDHC and MicroSDXC. MicroSDHC cards max out at 32GB, which may be fine for some people, but some games — AAA games in particular — can take up 32GB or more by themselves. MicroSDXC cards range from 64GB to 1TB. These are better options for frequent players and those who like to buy games digitally. It’s important to think about how much space you’ll need before buying a card. Otherwise, you may wind up needing to use multiple SD cards.

SD card speed class

Cards have a speed class ranking of 2, 4, 6, 8 or 10. These are based on the read and write speeds of the SD card, representing the minimum speed these cards read and write. For example, a Class 4 SD card would have a minimum read/write speed of 4MB/S. It is possible for a Class 4 SD card to achieve higher speeds, but it is better to buy an SD card with a higher class speed to keep your Switch games running at peak performance.

Top SD card for die-hard Nintendo fans

SanDisk 64GB microSDXC UHS-I Card for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo partnered with SanDisk to make an SD card specifically designed for the Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo license is a guarantee that the listed specs are accurate, and the 64GB card comes with a Zelda Triforce design on it, while the 128 GB card comes with a Mario mushroom design. It reads up to 100MB/s and comes with a 30-year warranty.

Sold by Amazon

Best SD cards for maximum capacity

Best SD card for casual gamers

SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter

The 400GB storage capacity makes this a great card for gamers who intend to buy a lot of games from the eShop. It is a class 10 card with a read speed of up to 100MB/S. However, this card is really made with storage in mind over speed. While this card meets Switch speed standards, the SanDisk extreme SD card series is a better option for performance. This card does come with a 10-year warranty, like most SanDisk cards.

Sold by Amazon

Best Switch SD card for extreme gamers

SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter

This is the ultimate SD card for those who plan to buy a ton of Switch games. This 1TB SD card ensures that you won’t run out of space for a long time. This will be too excessive for casual players, but for dedicated Switch gamers, this card is durable, fast and comes with more space than most SD cards. It is incredible that SanDisk managed to fit 1TB in an SD card with great performance to boot.

Sold by Amazon

Best Switch SD Cards for value

Best performance SD card for the value

SAMSUNG 256GB EVO Plus MicroSDXC w/Ad

The Samsung Evo Plus cards offer some of the best dollar to GB value on the market. It’s also a great alternative to the many SanDisk cards out there. The 256GB card is under $40. It’s a class 10 card that reads at 95MB/S and writes at 90MB/s. It comes with a 10-year warranty and is proofed against water, X-rays, extreme temperatures and magnetic fields.

Sold by Amazon

Best budget SD card

Silicon Power 256GB Micro SD Card U3 SDXC microsdxc High Speed MicroSD Memory Card with Adapter

For those on a budget, Silicon Power is a smaller brand that is known for making quality SD cards. This is a Class 10 SD card with up to 100MB/s write speed. It comes with a whopping 256GB of storage for just north of $20, making it one of the most affordable SD cards on the market.

Sold by Amazon

Best SD card for speed

PNY 128GB Elite-X Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC Flash Memory Card

For those who want speed and performance, PNY Technologies Inc. makes a great SD card with up to 100MB/S read speed. It is a class 10 card that can handle 4K videos and video games. PNY Technologies’ SD cards have a reputation for speed and quality, and their SD cards come with a lifetime warranty.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Stephen Morin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.