What’s the best PS5 controller?

The PlayStation 5 is a very popular console for gaming. So popular, in fact, that Sony has sold around 10 million units since its release in November of 2020, making it the fastest-selling console in U.S. history. With the new technology, users need specific controllers that are compatible with the console.

The new DualSense controller is the main tool used to operate the PS5. The standard edition has a stunning, futuristic design, featuring white, blue and black highlights. Users operate the controller wirelessly and can play games as well as navigate menus and apps like Hulu and Netflix. That said, for PS5 owners, there are a plethora of different controllers that are compatible with the popular console.

What to consider when buying a PS5 controller

Because of the new technologies featured in the next-generation PlayStation 5, it’s important to understand how the console’s compatibility works. As developers create new games for the PS5, they are adding innovative features and mechanics that simply won’t be supported by the older generation PS4 controllers.

The new PlayStation 5 has improved graphics, as well as hardware improvements like faster load times and a more powerful processor.

Backwards compatibility

Sony has always been known for its innovative technology, and the PlayStation 5 is no exception. The PS5 will be the first console to introduce backwards compatibility with previous-generation controllers. Sony has confirmed that the PS4 controllers will work on the new Playstation 5, but they will only be able to play PS4 games. This means that the old controller can’t support all of the new features and games for the PlayStation 5.

Controller style

When looking for options in a PS5 controller, it’s important to keep in mind what type of game you’ll be playing most frequently. If you’re a racer by heart, you might want to consider leveling up your controller with a steering wheel and pedals. Or, maybe you play popular PS4 fighting games such as “Tekken,” “Street Fighter” or “Mortal Kombat.” In this case, you’ll want to look for controllers designed with fighting in mind. These will often feature large pads allowing you to pull off crucial combos at high speeds.

9 best PS5 controllers

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller

The PS5 DualSense is the standard controller that comes with every PS5 purchase. It’s easily paired with the console itself and features impressive haptic feedback vibration and adaptive triggers. The DualSense is tailor-made for single-player adventure games. Other features include a built-in mic and a longer battery life than its predecessor. It also comes in a red version and all-black version for added appeal.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller

The DualShock 4 is the standard PS4 controller, and it can still be used with the PS5. However, it will only work on PS4 games and will not work on games that were designed and released for the PS5 specifically. That said, the DualShock 4 is a good controller and can be purchased at a cheaper price than the new PS5 DualSense. You will need to plug your DualShock 4 controller directly into the PS5, rather than use it wirelessly.

PS5 Media Remote

The PS5 Media Remote is designed with media in mind. Sony designed a Media Remote so users can easily navigate the menus. With this remote, the PS5 turns into a full media console. However, the Media Remote is not compatible with games.

PlayStation Move Motion Controller

The PlayStation Move Motion Controllers were designed to offer enhanced VR control with popular titles such as “Tetris Effect,” “Resident Evil 7” and “Hitman 3.” Sony has confirmed these will work on the PS5, as well.

PlayStation VR Aim Controller

Much like the Move, the VR Aim Controller offers a unique and stylish way to immerse yourself in virtual reality video games. PS4 games like “Borderlands 3 VR” are compatible with the VR Aim Controller and are also available on the PS5.

Victrix Pro FS Arcade Fight Stick

The Pro FS Arcade Fight Stick was built for fighting games only. With the fastest legal response time in the game, the Fight Stick offers a significant advantage over your opponents. It also comes with a detachable stick giving you the option to place it in your bag during travel.

Thrustmaster T300RS GT Racing Wheel

The Thrustmaster T300 RS is a racing wheel designed specifically for racing games on the PS4 and PS5. Included in this device is a wheel and pedal system that will put you in the front seat of your gaming experience. The Thrustmaster boasts ultra-responsive feedback, metal and rubber pedals and a dual-belt system for smooth steering.

Razer Raion Fightpad

This is yet another controller designed for fighting games on the PS4. Similar to other options on this list, the Razer Raion will work with PS4 games that are played on the PS5. The Fightpad features a six-button layout, which makes it easy to pull off combos, plus mechanical switches so you’ll feel the satisfying click similar to a keyboard.

Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro

The Nacon Revolution works well for those looking to play PS4 games on the PS5. Considered a premium controller, this device comes with interchangeable heads and shafts, making it one of the most versatile controllers out there. You can even change the color scheme on the backlit joystick for a truly customizable experience.

