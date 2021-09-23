Best Nintendo Switch keyboard

Many are surprised to learn that you can use a keyboard with your Nintendo Switch.

Which Nintendo Switch keyboard is best?

The Nintendo Switch has become one of the company’s most successful products. The option to play on the go, combined with the device’s simple setup, has resulted in the Switch forging its path to become the bestselling console of all time.

However, with simplicity comes limitations. In spite of the device’s touchscreen interface, typing or aiming with precision on the Nintendo Switch is slow and cumbersome. Thankfully, there are many options available when it comes to Nintendo Switch keyboards. The GameSir VX2 AimSwitch Gaming Keypad and Mouse Combo is the best keyboard available for the console. This kit provides you with a small keyboard and a mouse, giving you more control over your entire gaming experience.

What to know before you buy a Nintendo Switch keyboard

Adapters

You don’t necessarily need to purchase a keyboard specifically made for the Nintendo Switch. Any keyboard that communicates via USB works with the console. However, this requires a special adapter. Different adapters allow for varying degrees of key mapping and compatibility, so be sure to select an adapter that allows you to get the most out of your device.

Game compatibility

While many games on the Nintendo Switch would benefit from the additional control you get from using a mouse and keyboard, the majority of the Nintendo Switch games only work with controllers. Before you invest in a keyboard for your Switch, be sure you’ll be able to use it with the games you enjoy the most.

Size

Some Nintendo Switch keyboards are very small, with keys and buttons that may be challenging for some users to press accurately. Others offer full-size keys, but have a larger footprint. Consider your comfort and select a keyboard that gives you accuracy while typing but also isn’t clumsy to use while sitting in a chair or on the couch.

What to look for in a quality Nintendo Switch keyboard

Wireless communication

While some prefer wired connections due to their quicker response time, wireless connections make for a clearer gaming path with no wires and a more seamless gaming experience. Many Nintendo Switch keyboards connect via Bluetooth.

Accessories

Some keyboard kits come with a mouse or headset included. These can greatly add to the value of your purchase. Keep in mind, however, that many of these bundles are intended for users across all game consoles and not specifically for Nintendo fans. As a result, the ability to use certain features, such as voice chat, depends on your console’s limitations.

Simplicity

While many gamers and YouTubers post videos of various keyboards and other peripherals working with the Nintendo Switch, most of these setups require adapters, different cables and plenty of patience to get everything working properly. A keyboard designed for use with the Switch may have less functionality than those that need a series of adapters to work, but they connect instantly.

How much you can expect to spend on a Nintendo Switch keyboard

Nintendo Switch keyboards cost from $30 to $130, depending on the quality of the manufacturer and the included accessories.

Nintendo Switch keyboard FAQ

Can I play any game with my Nintendo Switch keyboard?

A. Not without some work and research. The Nintendo Switch wasn’t designed with keyboard and mouse control in mind. As a result, support for these peripherals isn’t universal and is often limited to typing only.

Can I use my USB keyboard on my Nintendo Switch?

A. Potentially, yes. Special adapters are available that allow you to use any USB keyboard with the Nintendo Switch. However, compatibility and functionality vary based on the manufacturer and configuration of each device.

Can I play Fortnite on Nintendo Switch with a mouse and keyboard?

A. You can, however, as the console was not designed with this control scheme in mind, it can be complicated to set up and may not work to your satisfaction. Some gamers find that using an adapter with USB accessories gives them better results than a keyboard designed specifically for the Switch.

What’s the best Nintendo Switch keyboard to buy?

Top Nintendo Switch keyboard

GameSir VX2 AimSwitch Gaming Keypad and Mouse Combo

What you need to know: This kit includes a small keyboard and a mouse, allowing for precision control.

What you’ll love: The bundle comes with an adapter that allows for maximum Nintendo Switch compatibility. This keyboard and mouse are backlit with colorful LED lighting.

What you should consider: This set is more expensive than others and the keyboard button mapping takes some getting used to. The incomplete keyboard makes this model more geared toward game control and hot keys than typing and chatting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Nintendo Switch keyboard for the money

Armor3 “NuType” Wired Keyboard for Nintendo Switch

What you need to know: You can clip your Joy-Cons onto the sides of this keyboard for easy access.

What you’ll love: While compact, this board’s keys are generously sized to allow for easy typing. Clipping the Joy-Cons to this model’s sides makes for a large but accessible keyboard for your Nintendo Switch.

What you should consider: This keyboard requires a wired connection and doesn’t charge your Joy-Cons while they’re attached.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

FYOUNG Wireless Keyboard Compatible for Nintendo Switch

What you need to know: This tiny keyboard is only slightly larger than a controller when placed between your Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons.

What you’ll love: The miniature, wireless keyboard also charges your Joy-Cons while they’re connected. Its small size makes for quick, easy typing using just your thumbs. It features a grip on the back for comfort.

What you should consider: The keys on this model are not backlit, which makes them difficult to see in dark conditions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

