Best gaming computer setup

Many professional gamers and heavy streamers prefer a desktop over a laptop due to its high performance and lightning speed. However, many gaming laptops also offer an exceptional gaming experience.

How to perfect your gaming computer setup

If you want to create a gaming computer setup, you need to ask yourself a few questions first. Do you want a desktop or a laptop? How much physical space do you have to work with? Is there a design aesthetic or tone for the room you prefer?

Depending on personal preference and space, you may decide to go with a more minimalistic or more complex setup for your gaming computer. Regardless of what you choose, there are high-quality products available to optimize your setup.

Best gaming desktops

Top gaming desktop

Alienware Aurora R12

What you need to know: From a leader in the gaming computer industry, this computer offers top-notch performance for competitive gamers and VR players.

What you’ll love: With an 11th generation i7, 16 GB of RAM, 256 SSD + 1 TB hard drive and a premium graphics card, this computer delivers when it comes to power, speed and graphics. It is upgradable and engineered for high performance. Plus, it’s optimized with an array of ports. Many professional gamers and streamers use this model.

What you should consider: It’s on the expensive side and also doesn’t include essentials, like a keyboard or mouse.

Where to buy: Sold by Dell

Top gaming desktop for the money

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop

What you need to know: This computer is designed for casual and professional players who want performance that won’t break the bank.

What you’ll love: Affordable with a 10th generation i7, 512 GB of SSD storage and a GTX 1660 capable of running virtual reality games, this desktop doesn’t hold back when it comes to speed and optimization. This aesthetically pleasing computer operates well even when running intensive modern PC games.

What you should consider: There are more powerful graphic cards available, but this one will play many games at 1080p settings. The LED lighting cannot be changed.

Where to buy: Sold by Dell

Best gaming laptops

Top gaming laptop

Asus Rog Zephyrus

What you need to know: Asus’ top gaming laptop has everything you need for your gaming computer setup.

What you’ll love: This 15.6” gaming laptop comes with a graphics card that delivers the ultra fast and powerful performance every gamer needs. It also has a top-of-the-line AMD processor, 1TB SSD and a 300Hz screen with high frames per second. It also has a unique dual screen above the keyboard.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have an HDMI 2.1 port. The upper screen isn’t touch screen, although most gamers won’t need that.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gaming laptop for the money

Alienware m15 R4 RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop

What you need to know: This high-end gaming laptop provides enough power for nearly any modern computer game on the market.

What you’ll love: With a large 300Hz screen, exceptional graphic card, fast operating system and 16GB of RAM, this laptop has plenty of storage for a library of games. It’s lightning fast and durable, making it ideal for casual or competitive players.

What you should consider: As an Alienware computer, this machine is on the more expensive side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dell

Best monitors

Top monitor

Alienware 25 AW2521HF 24.5” Gaming Monitor

What you need to know: Built for gamers who want the ultimate gaming experience, this monitor is a must-have for any desktop or laptop.

What you’ll love: This monitor allows for high-quality graphics and is large enough for any gaming computer setup, especially those who have a large desk. It has fast IPS technology that aids in maintaining ideal image quality and clarity. Plus, it has 99% RGB color coverage. It’s also compatible with G-Sync, a groundbreaking display technology that provides a superior gaming experience.

What you should consider: Since it’s on the larger side, it won’t fit on all desks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top monitor for the money

ASUS VG278QR 27″ Gaming Monitor

What you need to know: This monitor is ideal for first-person shooters and other fast-paced modern games.

What you’ll love: Its 1080 full HD monitor supports 144Hz and G-Sync. This model is versatile enough for nearly any game, even at the competitive level.

What you should consider: It may be necessary to reset the refresh rate to 165HZ because it sometimes defaults to 60Hz.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best gaming mouses

Top gaming mouse

Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse

What you need to know: Designed with gamers in mind, this wired mouse easily keeps up with even the most demanding of games.

What you’ll love: This powerful, 20K DPI Optical Sensor mouse comes with eight programmable buttons and allows for remapping through Razer’s software. Considered one of the best on the market, this mouse provides quick response time and a smooth gaming experience.

What you should consider: Some users find the Synapse software a little intrusive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gaming mouse for the money

Logitech G502 HERO High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse

What you need to know: Logitech’s wired gaming mouse is made for gamers with a larger hand or who prefer something more sizeable to keep their experience more grounded.

What you’ll love: With a 25,600 DPI Optical Sensor, on-board memory and multiple programmable buttons, this gaming mouse offers great gameplay at an affordable price. It offers user support through internal software and is comfortable to use.

What you should consider: Although this mouse has a sleek design, its aesthetic might not suit all gamers’ tastes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best gaming mouse pads

Top gaming mouse pad

RGB Gaming Mouse Mat Pad

What you need to know: With built-in LED lights, this RGB mouse pad is designed specifically for gamers.

What you’ll love: Made from superfine fiber braided material optimized for all mouse sensitivities, this large mouse pad protects your desk while giving you plenty of space to move your mouse. It has an easy plug-and-play installation and comes with 15 lighting modes, including flash and wave.

What you should consider: Only two colors can be active at the same time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gaming mouse pad for the money

Canjoy Extended Mouse Pad

What you need to know: This giant gaming mouse pad comes in various space themes and is designed to draw attention.

What you’ll love: Boasting an ultra-smooth and easy to clean surface, as well as a non-slip rubber base, this mouse pad is resistant to damage caused by spills, crumbs or other debris.

What you should consider: It may arrive with a factory smell, so make sure you air it out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Gaming computer setup essentials and accessories

In addition to a great computer, desktop or laptop, mouse, mousepad and monitor, you may need the following for your gaming computer setup:

Gaming headset with built-in mic and a stand.

An adjustable, ergonomic gaming chair that is adjustable, comfortable and sturdy.

Gaming desk that fits in your space and gives you the aesthetic you prefer. (For the best gaming desks, check out this post).

Lighting—some popular options include strip lights, desk lamps or floor lamps. For a unique gaming aesthetic with a convenient remote control, check out Tenmiro’s LED strip lights.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.