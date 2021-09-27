Best gaming computer case

The interior of your gaming PC can determine how long the case will last. With more extra space comes more room for future upgrades.

Which computer gaming case is best?

Computer gaming is the most technologically advanced form of gaming. However, if you’re into building your own computer setup, it’s obvious you’ve substituted your gaming hobby with a more constructive one. Adding the newest hardware and customizing with colors and lights are just a couple of ways to deck out your computer. The first piece of equipment you should look for is the computer case. This is the housing that keeps the hardware protected and can determine how much customization you can add to your setup.

What to know before you buy a computer case

Computer cases vary greatly by size, color, materials and built-in components. If you plan on upgrading to new hardware or adding new features such as lights or fans, you’ll want the extra space to do so.

Size

If you already have your motherboard, you’ll need to know if it’s a standard size or micro version. This will determine which size case you need. Most computer cases are considered mid-towers that fit the industry-standard ATX motherboards. These case sizes are roughly 18 inches tall and around 8 inches wide. There are also full towers and mini-ITX towers, the largest and smallest, respectively. Keep in mind that full towers are very large and can measure up to 20 inches.

Cooling

Cooling systems are critical in the safe operation and maintenance of your gaming computer. These systems keep your hardware from overheating and ultimately prevent damage. This can be done through built-in fans in your case, additional fans attached to your Central Processing Unit or even through a liquid cooling system. Liquid-cooled systems can offer higher efficiency and less noise than fans, but they also have the potential to leak and cause damage to your hardware. On the other hand, fans are the tried and true way to cool gaming PCs, as long as you’re OK with a little white noise.

Materials

The materials used to make gaming computer cases are largely dependent on the style of case you prefer. Metal is the primary material used for gaming cases because it’s sturdy. However, if you want a transparent look that allows you to see your internal hardware and lights, then look for a case with glass sides. These cases generally use tempered glass to prevent cracking and offer a shiny look to your case.

Lighting

Lighting is the best way to customize your gaming computer. Some computer cases come with built-in lighting strips that work in tandem with the cooling fans to provide a lively, unique look to your system. Other cases have LED strips lining the interior and providing a more vibrant light show than cooling fans. Still, if you want to install your own custom lighting, look for a full tower case to leave you plenty of room for installation.

What’s the best gaming computer case to buy?

NZXT H510 Compact ATX Mid-Tower PC Gaming Case

What you need to know: NZXT is well-known within the computer gaming world as a brand with premium cases that offer plenty of room for upgrades. The H510 is their flagship mid-tower and supports the standard ATX motherboard.

What you’ll love: The design of the H510 is very sleek with clean lines and a tempered glass side to easily view the built-in LED lighting and cooling fans. The case also features a convenient cable management system to keep your chords looking as clean as the case itself.

What you should consider: Due to the compact design of this case, it may not keep as cool as other cases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

ROSEWILL ATX Mid-Tower Gaming Computer Case

What you need to know: This roomy mid-tower is inexpensive and prioritizes airflow with its built-in cooling fans, with extra room to add more fans or install a liquid cooling system.

What you’ll love: The ROSEWILL is very efficient with space by offering plenty of room for additional hardware while staying under 16 inches in height. The compact size allows it to easily fit underneath desks.

What you should consider: Some of the components that hold the motherboard in place are tough to unscrew, which will make removing parts difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Corsair Crystal 570X RGB Mid-Tower Case

What you need to know: The Corsair Crystal is widely known as the best-looking case on the market. This case features a tempered glass side and three built-in fans with customizable LED lights underneath unique custom-molded blades.

What you’ll love: Aside from the design, the Crystal is efficiency-sized. It’s compatible with the standard ATX motherboard and leaves room for a liquid-cooled system. It also promises sufficient airflow from both directions to keep your hardware cool.

What you should consider: The cable management system is lacking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cooler Master Q300L mATX & Memory Kit

What you need to know: This is a mini ATX case, which means it’s compatible with a smaller motherboard. If you’re looking to save some space with a more compact case, the Cooler Master Q300L is the one for you.

What you’ll love: This case features a set of magnetic dust covers. These unique additions not only protect your case from dust and debris that the cooling fans may suck in, but also they are designed with a hexagonal print to add an extra design dimension.

What you should consider: Along with the compact design comes a lack of overall space for added hardware.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Corsair Carbide SPEC-Omega Mid-Tower Gaming Case

What you need to know: This is one of the more expensive cases out there. However, some unique lighting features and design elements come along with the high price.

What you’ll love: The Omega offers an asymmetrical exterior design that sees a LED light strip running across the front, which can be customized using Corsair’s lighting software.

What you should consider: The cooling fans require a separate power supply.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.