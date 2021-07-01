Best gaming computer accessories

Many gaming peripheral companies are now focusing more on ergonomics, where products are designed for both efficiency and comfort.

Which gaming computer accessories are the best?

There is no end to the number of different kinds of accessories that can take your gaming setup to the next level. This includes things like gaming mice, keyboards, headsets as well as many others. Thanks to the versatility of PC setups, the sky’s the limit when deciding what kind of gaming computer peripherals will make your setup complete. Additionally, with the number of customizable accessories including LED lighting, there is the perfect aesthetic color scheme for everyone.

Types of gaming accessories

Gaming mouse

Looking for the right gaming mouse often depends on the user. Typically, the best kinds of mice provide great performance while also being both comfortable and responsive. There are many mice with different button layouts, shapes and styles. Picking the kind that works best for you will be dependent on several aspects. Would you prefer the mouse to be wireless or wired? With a palm grip, a claw grip or a fingertip grip? Lasered or optical? All of these specifications will be important to consider when buying the right kind of mouse.

Gaming keyboard

Like gaming mice, finding the right gaming keyboard will come down to feeling and comfort. But unlike gaming mice, it is most often agreed upon that the best of the best are always mechanical keyboards. Mechanical keyboards have switches under the keys that are typically much higher quality than traditional membrane keyboards, and as a result, tend to give mechanical keyboards a heavier feeling. This translates into more accurate keyboard inputs as well as a nice feeling of resistance when pressing buttons down, which is perfect for responsive gaming.

Gaming headset

The primary difference between regular headphones and gaming headsets is the superior and crisper sound that comes from gaming headsets. While playing games like first-person shooters, this can mean the difference between life and death, being able to hear a more clear, detailed sonic landscape when enemies are advancing. Additionally, most gaming headsets come with built-in microphones, allowing clear communication between teammates.

Gaming monitor

Gaming monitors are designed with the intention of giving the clearest and most visually stimulating picture your graphics card and CPU can produce. They provide vivid detail while also creating a much more immersive experience. When deciding on a monitor, it is important to consider what kinds of games you intend on playing on it. For example, if you intend to play many first-person shooters, it might be a good idea to invest in a monitor with a larger screen and higher resolution to be able to pick out enemies amongst the visual backgrounds.

Best gaming computer accessories

Best gaming mouse

Razer Viper Mini Ultralight Gaming Mouse

Our take: Razer is one of the leading brands in gaming mice, and their Viper Mini provides optical mouse switches for the smoothest and most responsive button presses.

What we like: Customizable color profiles and underglow allow for ultimate customizability. Comes in both a wired and a wireless form.

What we dislike: Specifically for the wireless option, the mouse dock for wireless charging is not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best gaming keyboard

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Our take: This mechanical keyboard is perfect for anyone who wants to take their gaming experience to the next level, with adjustable switches that can impact both response time and meet desired actuation levels.

What we like: Built with aircraft-grade aluminum alloy, it is one of the most durable and stable mechanical keyboards on the market.

What we dislike: Though quieter than many other mechanical keyboards, the plastic caps on top sound and feel less sturdy than fully metallic mechanical keyboards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best gaming headset

Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset Black

Our take: Razer’s BlackShark gaming headset provides THX surround sound for complete audio realism and immersion with a comfortable and light design.

What we like: Comes equipped with a detachable Razer Hyperclear Cardioid mic and can work for more than 12 hours on a single charge with the wireless version.

What we dislike: The oval-shaped headset design may be uncomfortable for some users after extended use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best gaming monitor

LG 27 Inch Ultragear NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible Gaming Monitor

Our take: At 27 inches, this LG monitor provides a 1ms response time with fluid gaming motion to provide a beautiful display for breath-taking immersion.

What we like: For its price, the LG Ultragear provides ample visual quality and can be adjusted at the base to change the tilt, height, and pivot of the monitor for the most comfortable gaming experience.

What we dislike: On certain gaming set-ups, there have been a few reports of monitor flickering.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Other gaming accessories

Elegiant Desktop Speakers

Our take: With their simple USB plug and play, these Elegiant speakers are compatible with any type of gaming setup.

What we like: Unobtrusive and powerful, these speakers would look good on a desktop and are compatible with multiple devices at once, meaning they can be played from your computer and phone.

What we dislike: Some reports of missing bass quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

PowerA Spectra Enhanced Illuminated Wired Controller for Xbox One

Our take: For those who like to play with a controller more than a mouse and keyboard, the Spectra controller provides solid Xbox gameplay for PC.

What we like: Quick-response gaming buttons and dual-rumble motors for immersive gaming. Customizable LED edge lighting to suit any playstyle.

What we dislike: Some reports of durability issues within the first year.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jared Lindsay writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.