Best 144Hz gaming monitor

Monitors with a 144Hz refresh rate provide remarkably smooth motion and come in a range of sizes and ergonomic designs to help you have the best gaming experience.

Which 144Hz gaming monitor is best?

Computer gaming continues to rise in popularity. It may be difficult to get high-end graphics cards, but there’s currently no shortage of excellent gaming monitors.

Many monitors let you push well beyond the 60 frames per second standard that satisfied many gamers for decades. A 144 hertz refresh rate provides remarkably smooth motion compared to 60Hz. Plus, at this point, virtually every high refresh rate monitor released offers support for variable refresh rate technology by way of AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync technologies.

What to look for in a 144Hz gaming monitor

Resolution

An obvious thing about gaming monitors to consider is the resolution. Higher resolution monitors generally demand significantly higher prices. Gamers with deep pockets can finally find 4K monitors with high refresh rates, which were especially rare until the latest generation of GPUs made those kinds of frame rates feasible at such resolutions. However, a majority of gamers won’t notice a huge difference between 1440p and 4K, especially at the sizes that most monitors come in. In reality, Full HD also looks great on small to midsize displays.

Screen size

Almost as important as resolution, and closely related, is screen size. The 27-inch form factor is easily the most popular, and at that size, it’s difficult for casual gamers to pick out a difference between Ultra HD and 1440p. That’s slightly less true for 32-inch displays, which nonetheless still look great at Quad HD. The most practiced and demanding gamers will be the only ones able to notice the difference. At the 24-inch size, even 1080p looks crisp.

Many dedicated esports enthusiasts use 24-inch monitors. Because they occupy less of the field of view, you can see more of your peripheral vision and theoretically react more quickly. This size class is also affordable, even at high refresh rates.

Color volume

The color volume makes a notable difference. A wide color gamut can ensure that the titles you play are as colorful as their developers intended.

Pixel response time

Contrary to popular belief, response time isn’t closely related to input lag, but instead the time it takes a pixel to turn on and off. Manufacturers don’t have a consistent measurement standard for this, but modern protocols like Extreme Low Motion Blur are a good sign that a monitor has low pixel response times. A fast pixel response minimizes ghosting and blur and perfectly complements a high refresh rate.

Ergonomics

Adjustable tilt and height are the most important ergonomic features on a monitor as they’ll help you remain comfortable for long stretches. Also somewhat related to ergonomics are blue light filters and a curved screen, which can help keep your eyes comfortable and make the monitor more immersive.

Best 27-inch 144Hz monitors

Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ

You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything that looks this good and sports a similar midrange price tag. Not only is its 1440p resolution nearly indistinguishable from 4K at this size, but it also boasts an impressively wide color gamut, spanning 95% of the popular DCI-P3 space. This high performance, coupled with above-average brightness, means it’s received official DsiplayHDR 400 certification.

Sold by: Amazon

LG 27GN95B

If you can afford the relatively high investment, this is one of the finest monitors on the market. The 27-inch screen and 4K resolution deliver one of the highest pixel densities of any gaming monitor in history. Casual gamers might not need something this exquisite, but those who demand the best image possible will appreciate its premium engineering.

Sold by: Amazon

Acer Nitro XV272U

You don’t need to spend a fortune on an excellent gaming display. In addition to powerful HDR performance and cinematic color gamut coverage, it offers a delta-E value of less than 2 to back of the consistency of its impressive colors, which are remarkably accurate even without calibration.

Sold by: Amazon

Best 32-inch 144Hz monitors

AOC CQ32G2S

This is an ideal choice for people who like immersive, story-driven games, third-party stealth titles or space and flight simulators. Its predecessor, the CQ32G1, was a great all-around choice, but this refresh offers a greatly enhanced pixel response, a more aggressive curvature and a higher contrast ratio. It’s backed by a three-year warranty that guarantees zero dead pixels.

Sold by: Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G5

After years of on-and-off forays into the gaming monitor market, the last two years of the Odyssey line have proven exceptional. While the more high-end Odyssey G7 is an excellent monitor, it’s also pretty expensive (and few PCs can take advantage of its 240Hz panel). The G5 delivers powerful performance, a great-looking picture and reliability at a reasonable price.

Sold by: Amazon

LG 32GK650F

Well-known for their high-end OLED TVs and premium UltraFine business monitors, this LG monitor is budget-friendly with enough real estate for immersive gaming. Unlike many gaming monitors, its flat appearance doesn’t take up a ton of desk space. Plus, it looks just like a regular monitor, so it fits in at any office.

Sold by: Amazon

Best 24-inch 144Hz monitors

AOC C24G1A

Gamers on a tight budget will appreciate this one because it doesn’t sacrifice image quality for frame rate performance. It’s about as affordable as they get and is even height-adjustable, unlike many other cheap monitors.

Sold by: Amazon

AOC G2490VX

Like many of AOC’s offerings, this one boasts their premium three-year “no dead pixel” warranty, so you can be sure it’s reliable. It also sports a wide color gamut, which is somewhat rare in this size, as well as a low pixel response time and relatively slim bezel.

Sold by: Amazon

Best ultrawide 144Hz monitors

Samsung Odyssey G5 Ultrawide

Just like making the jump from 60Hz to 144HZ, some gamers claim that moving from a 16:9 display to an ultrawide model can be game-changing. This midrange model from Samsung lets you make that transition without spending a fortune.

Sold by: Amazon

Acer Predator X38

Yes, it’s pretty expensive, but the Predator X38 may well be one of the most immersive displays ever released. It can produce 98% of the vaunted DCI-P3 spectrum and claims a measured pixel response time of 0.3 milliseconds gray-to-gray time, which is a much more reliable figure than the typical MPRT figures other manufacturers boast.

Sold by: Amazon

LG 34GP83A

In real-world testing, this 34-inch ultrawide delivers bolder and richer colors than much of the competition. This is largely due to the inclusion of LG’s Nano IPS technology, a competitor to the more common QLED technology used to enhance contrast ratios and color gamuts.

Sold by: Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Chris Thomas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.