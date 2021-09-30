Best 120Hz gaming monitor

A 120Hz gaming monitor is a great addition to your gaming setup. Adding a second, larger monitor can enhance your gaming experience by allowing you to have multiple programs open simultaneously.

Which 120hz gaming monitor is the best?

Gaming monitors are an important part of any gaming setup. 120hz monitors offer great overall gaming experiences, whether you are using a console such as PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X or a desktop computer. These specially designed monitors have a higher frame rate, less input delay and are more responsive than a standard television screen. They often come in large and ultra-wide sizes for more enhanced and immersive gameplay.

120hz gaming monitors explained

Gaming monitors are measured in hertz (hz), also known as frame rates. This is a measure of how often your screen refreshes itself each second. Frame rates usually range from 60hz to 240hz. There are many types of gaming monitors with various frames rates. Check out the BestReviews breakdown of the best gaming monitors.

If you have a powerful PC, your main gaming monitor should have a frame rate of 144hz or higher. A 120hz PC monitor still functions as a gaming monitor, but also is useful as a second monitor for multitasking. This is because it generally is larger than a standard gaming monitor. A 120hz display is optimal for console gaming because most consoles do not have the processing power to reach a higher frame rate. This makes 120hz the most effective monitor for a PlayStation or Xbox.

Response time

Competitive video games require quick reflexes and fast decision making. However, your reflexes are only as good as your gaming monitor’s response time. Response times are measured in milliseconds and determine how quickly your monitor updates an image. When you press a button putting your character in motion, you want there to be very little delay. A 1ms response time is the quickest response time available and is ideal for competitive gaming. However, some monitors have up to 5ms of response time, which is sufficient for casual gaming.

Screen size

There’s also an ideal screen size for gaming. If a gaming monitor is too large, the images are not optimized to fit the screen. If the screen is too small, you can’t see all the details your console or PC can offer. An ideal screen size for a gaming monitor is 24 to 29 inches. However, most 120hz monitors are larger than 29 inches and can reach up to 43 inches. Some users might prefer extra-large displays that can enhance their setups if they utilize multiple monitors or often play more immersive games.

Resolution

Resolution is determined by the amount of pixels (p) your gaming monitor displays. Most monitors offer a high-definition 1080p resolution. You may recognize this resolution because it’s very common for home televisions, laptops and tablets. 1080p is ideal for console gaming. While it’s also suitable for PC gaming, some higher-powered PCs benefit from a QHD (Quad High Definition) display with 1440p resolution.

Best 120hz gaming monitors

ASUS ROG Strix 43-Inch Gaming Monitor

The ASUS ROG Strix is a flat ultra-wide gaming monitor with a smooth 120hz high-definition display. This monitor features built-in 10-watt speakers and a remote control that can adjust on-screen settings with a click of a button. HDMI ports are on the underside of the monitor, which allow you to have up to three devices simultaneously connected, including a PlayStation, Xbox and PC. The anti-glare coating on the monitor keeps images clear and free from disruptions from other light sources.

SAMSUNG 49-Inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung’s ultrawide curved gaming monitor is beautifully designed with a display that stretches to 49 inches. Samsung’s QLED technology promises bright displays and true-to-life colors. The CRG9 also features a QHD display with 1440p resolution for crisp images. The designers added enhancements with “Flicker Free” and “Eye Saver” modes, which reduce blue-light emissions that can cause strain on your eyes. These modes are especially helpful for long gaming sessions at night.

VIOTEK Ultrawide Curved 29-Inch Gaming Monitor

This gaming monitor has a curved display and is 29 inches, making it an ideal option for your main gaming monitor. The curved display offers very immersive gameplay, particularly for single-player titles where the main objective is to explore a new world. With high-definition 1080p resolution and AMD FreeSync technology, which synchronizes your refresh rate and frame rate, the VIOTEK is a great option for gamers interested in an all-around smooth image.

Alienware 1900R 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor

Alienware is Dell’s popular gaming product offshoot. Its 34-inch curved gaming monitor lives up to the Dell name with a stunning 1440p resolution and 120hz refresh rate. The display comes with an anti-glare coating to prevent nearby lights from disrupting gameplay. AlienFX customizable lighting allows you to create your own personalized lighting ambience from the light strip, Alienware logo and power button.

AOC AGON 49-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor

AOC Gaming’s 49-inch monitor features many of the impressive features of brands such as ASUS and Samsung. The 1440p QHD display promises quality imagery and bright, vibrant colors. This monitor also has AMD FreeSync and a lightning-fast 1ms response to help prevent the image on your screen from tearing or appearing out of line with the gameplay.

ASUS ROG Strix 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor

This ASUS gaming monitor features a super-wide 43-inch curved display for enhanced immersion. The 1ms response time makes for buttery smooth gameplay that works in tandem with its FreeSync refresh-rate technology. If you’re a fan of horror games, the ROG has a Shadow Boost setting that allows you to see images in dark lighting without making the screen appear overexposed. There are numerous high-definition display settings you can adjust based on what activity you’re using the monitor for.

