Dell vs. HP: Which all-in-one computer is better?

Most all-in-one computers can’t be upgraded or modified, so make sure it meets all your demands right out of the box.

Dell all-in-one computers or HP all-in-one computers?

All-in-one computers offer the experience of a desktop computer without taking up nearly as much space. Dell and HP both make quite a few of these space-saving PCs featuring touch screens, solid processors and ample memory. Both brands have usually helpful customer service teams for when you run into trouble. But which all-in-one computer is better?

As with most computer purchases, it depends on your specific needs. Overall, Dell’s all-in-one computers tend to be less expensive, while HP’s are more stylish and have more power.

Dell all-in-one computers

Most of Dell’s all-in-one computers boast 11th generation Intel core processors and at least 8 gigabytes of memory. Many also offer touch displays. The lower-tier models have Intel UHD Graphics while the higher-tier computers offer impressive Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Dell all-in-one computer pros

Dell manages to pack a lot of computing power in an affordable frame without sacrificing desirable features such as touch displays and high-quality sound. For many, Dell’s computing power in an all-in-one computer is more than enough for word processing, spreadsheets and web surfing.

Dell all-in-one computer cons

The lower price point comes with some tradeoffs. In this case, Dell isn’t generally known for beautiful design. Its boxes are bland and not much to look at. The brand also tends to offer less computer power and memory compared to other all-in-one computers.

Best Dell all-in-one computer

Dell Inspiron 770 AIO Desktop

If you go with a Dell all-in-one computer, look at the Inspiron 7700 AIO Desktop. It has a cinematic touch screen, a soundbar and a pop-up camera. It sports 11th generation Intel processors, a fast NVMe SSD boot drive and 1080p touch-enabled display. However, all of these features make it one of the pricier models.

Sold by Amazon

HP all-in-one computers

HP’s all-in-one computers are stylish machines with modern, straight lines that look great in any office. Most of their models come with 16 gigabytes of memory and many also boast 1 terabyte of HDD storage. This is a real luxury for users who have big data files. HP’s prices are much higher than Dell. As the price rises, so do the features.

HP all-in-one computer pros

When you buy an HP all-in-one computer, you’re buying style and power. HP designed these machines to rival Apple’s iconic iMacs and the end result speaks for itself. These all-in-one-computers look cool and pack a computing punch.

HP all-in-one computer cons

HP’s all-in-one computers are significantly more expensive than Dell’s computers. While HP’s models possess more computing power, the difference might not matter for many users.

Best HP all-in-one computer

Envy All-in-One Desktop

If you choose HP, go with the Envy All-in-One Desktop. It has a 31.5-inch display, Bang & Olufsen speakers and a retractable, front-facing camera. It features 10th generation Intel i7 processors, a 7200 RPM hard drive and NVMe SSD drive. You can use USB-C, USB-A and Thunderbolt 3 ports to attach more devices. This is a large machine, measuring 6.9-by-28.3-by-21.9 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Should I get a Dell all-in-one computer or an HP all-in-one computer?

Ultimately, it comes down to your needs. If you want a good-looking machine that provides fantastic performance, HP is clearly the way to go. However, if price is a factor, Dell may be your preference. Even though HP’s all-in-one computers tend to come with more memory standard, both brands are comparable performance-wise. So take time to explore your current usage, and if you work with a lot of big files, factor that into your decision.

