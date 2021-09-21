Working from home has become so prevalent that the sales of home-use computers increased by 10% in the last quarter of 2020. A total of 275 million computers were sold last year, which is also the highest growth in 10 years.

What is the best Dell all-in-one computer?

Putting your own computer together can be difficult, especially if you are not familiar with all the parts. Even if you purchase a pre-built machine, you may want to eventually upgrade the components.

To take the stress out of future maintenance and be easier on your wallet, all-in-one computers have everything you need tucked away behind the monitor. Just take a look at the Dell Inspiron 27-inch AIO desktop to see how elegantly these machines have been made.

What to know before buying a Dell AIO

Display size

Unlike traditional computers, the monitor in AIOPCs can’t be replaced with a bigger size if your current one isn’t sufficient anymore. Consider which size will be the most convenient for your working purposes, and keep in mind that a second monitor can be attached to the AIO.

Processor

At the heart of any computer, the central processing unit determines how hard your machine can work. Together with the RAM, having enough processing power will allow you to do complex and resource-intensive tasks. Consider the specifications that you require and whether your chosen model will be powerful enough for your purposes.

Portability

AIO computers have the added benefit that they are more portable than regular desktop machines. However, since the monitor houses all the components, it can be rather heavy to lug around. Consider where you will be using the AIO and whether you require it to be moved. If that’s the case, look at something that can be transported easily.

What to look for in a quality Dell AIO

Display

Standalone monitors are available in different display panel configurations and so are AIO computers. Whether you have settled on a 24-inch or a 27-inch screen, a good Dell AIO will have a display panel with at least 1080p resolution. At the moment, Dell doesn’t have any AIO computers with 4K screens.

Built-in speakers

Further reducing the need to buy additional equipment or accessories, Dell AIO computers come with speakers built into the machine. Sitting just below the monitor, the soundbar has been professionally tuned by Waves MaxxAudio Pro. This gives you the best audio quality, whether you are watching videos, playing games or streaming content.

Ports

AIO computers are difficult to upgrade, so when you finally buy one, you will want to connect as many accessories to it as possible. A good quality AIO will have several USB ports, an ethernet cable port, a connectivity port for HDMI devices, a headphone jack, a Wi-Fi receiver and Bluetooth.

How much can you expect to spend on a Dell AIO?

The configuration of the computer you choose will influence the retail price. The more complex the setup, the more it will cost. The most affordable Dell AIO computers retail between $500-$700. At the top end of the AIO scale, the most powerful machines retail between $1,500-$2,000.

Dell AIO FAQ

Do I need any additional components when using a Dell AIO?

A. Generally, you won’t need to purchase anything else, as the models ship with a keyboard and mouse combo. Some AIO computers have a built-in webcam and some don’t. If you require one, you will need to buy it separately.

Can a Dell AIO PC be upgraded?

A. Yes, but it might be expensive. By the nature of their design, it is incredibly difficult to get to the internal components and only an authorized professional should attempt it. Even then, components might not be readily available.

What’s the best Dell AIO to buy?

Top Dell AIO

Dell Inspiron 27-inch 7000 Touch Screen with A-Frame

What you need to know: The touchscreen makes this a perfect choice for artists and creatives.

What you’ll love: With a 27-inch touchscreen display, this AIO is perfect for creative design and heavy office tasks. It is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, which has 32 gigabytes of DDR4 RAM and 1 terabyte of storage. The graphics card is an Intel Iris Xe. The model has several connectivity ports at the back, which include two HDMI ports, four USB ports and an ethernet cable port.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have a third-party graphics card, so it might struggle with popular video games.

Where to buy: Sold by Dell

Top Dell AIO for the money

Dell Inspiron 24-inch 5000 with Bipod stand

What you need to know: A sleek black number that’s perfect for general work and entertainment.

What you’ll love: Bundled with a wireless keyboard and mouse, this AIO is powered by a modest Intel Pentium Gold 3.5-gigahertz processor. It includes a copy of Windows 10 Home and has 8GB of RAM and an Intel UHD graphics card. For storage, it comes with a 256GB M.2 solid-state drive.

What you should consider: Although it has 8GB of RAM, the other components will make it unsuitable for video games.

Where to buy: Sold by Dell

Worth checking out

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 Touch Screen with Arch Stand

What you need to know: A great mid-tier AIO that’s perfect for students.

What you’ll love: Powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 4.2GHz processor, this 24-inch AIO has 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB M.2 solid-state hard drive and an Intel Iris Xe graphics card. For connectivity, it has several ports at the back and uses Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. It also has a built-in webcam that remains hidden when not in use.

What you should consider: The HDMI ports at the back are not capable of video resolutions higher than the standard 1080p.

Where to buy: Sold by Dell

