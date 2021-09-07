Best Dell monitors

Monitors measure response time, the time it takes a monitor to react to activity on the screen, in milliseconds. A standard response time is about five milliseconds.

Which Dell monitor is best?

Since its inception in 1984, Dell has grown from Michael Dell’s University of Texas dorm room into one of the world’s leading technology companies, and their monitors reflect this growth. Dell’s monitors come in various sizes and resolutions, making them excellent options for anyone looking to invest in a monitor that offers both peak performance and durability.

As monitors have been evolving significantly over the last few decades, Dell has been staying ahead of the pack with both roomy 1080p and UltraSharp 4K monitors to provide some of the most immersive and stimulating working and gaming experiences on the market. This is why our top pick is Dell’s UltraSharp U2719DX 27-Inch IPS Monitor for its design and colorful monitor.

What to know before you buy a Dell monitor

Type

Thanks to the vast number of monitors available, it is crucial to know whether you will use your monitor for work, pleasure or a combination of both. Dell has an UltraSharp series dedicated to graphic designers and other digital artists, with stylish monitors and featuring high-res, colorful screens perfect for editing.

Dell also has Alienware monitors designed for complete gaming immersion, allowing players to utilize 25 to 35 inches of monitor real estate to get the most out of their gaming experiences. However, if you are looking to do work or play games on the go, consider one of Dell’s many laptops.

Size

Dell monitors vary significantly in size. On average, Dell monitors are 20-35 inches wide. If you are a digital artist looking for a great monitor for intense editing or a gamer looking for a monitor for serious gaming, then the bigger, the better. However, if you are looking for something cheaper and do not need the real estate, then a monitor that is 24 to 27 inches may be more suitable.

Resolution

Many Dell monitors have crisp 4K resolution or stunning HD resolution. For many casual gamers and workers, a monitor with 1080 HD resolution is more than enough. If you are looking for something a bit more expensive and with a little more power, or need the extra pixels of resolution for editing, a 4K monitor is a worthy investment.

What to look for in a quality Dell monitor

Curved display

This aspect of Dell monitors is explicitly meant for gaming setups where the curve of the monitor matches the curvature of the eye, making many first-person-shooter video games much more effortless to play. It creates a more visceral visual experience for the user but it also may be helpful for some graphic designers and artists. Most curved monitors work best alone, without being paired with other monitors.

Touchscreen

Some Dell monitors offer touch-screen capabilities that allow you to use the monitor like a giant tablet. This option is excellent for graphic artists and designers looking for a more hands-on work environment. A touch screen can increase productivity and efficiency, mainly when you are not relying on an extra tablet to get work done.

Built-in speakers

Contrary to popular belief, not all monitors come with built-in speakers. Some Dell monitors are designed purely with office use in mind and as a result, do not have built-in speaker systems. This is important to consider when buying a speaker for something like gaming; you may want to purchase speakers as an additional component of the setup.

How much you can expect to spend on a Dell monitor

The most inexpensive Dell monitors go for $400 or less. These monitors may offer HD or QHD features at a decent size. Midrange monitors cost between $400-$600 and may have additional features such as faithful color recreation or 4K resolution. High-end monitors run more than $600 and are best utilized by professional designers or dedicated gamers and streamers looking to have a powerful monitor to back up a powerful PC.

Dell monitor FAQ

What is the best way to clean a Dell monitor?

A. The best way to clean any computer monitor is gently with a microfiber cloth. Avoid using wet cloths or screen solutions because they may damage the monitor.

Should I mount my monitor?

A. The best height for your monitor to be is at eye level, and if mounting your monitor offers a better viewing experience and saves room, then mounting a monitor is a viable option.

What’s the best Dell monitor to buy?

Top Dell monitor

Dell’s UltraSharp U2719DX 27-Inch IPS Monitor

What you need to know: The UltraSharp is a beautiful monitor perfect for photo editing and digital art.

What you’ll love: With QHD capabilities and 27 inches of screen, working is easy and comfortable. It features a highly adjustable stand and is optimized for multitasking.

What you should consider: This monitor does not have a touch-screen version.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Top Dell monitor for your money

Dell Gaming S2721HGF Curved Monitor

What you need to know: This is a stylish gaming monitor with smooth visuals and fluid gameplay at a fair price.

What you’ll love: Its curved display offers sharp full-HD resolution and a high refresh rate, perfect for playing your favorite games.

What you should consider: It is optimized for PC gaming, not necessarily for other work.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

Dell UltraSharp 4K Monitor

What you need to know: This 4K monitor offers UHD resolution and supports upward of 1.07 billion colors, which is great for professional artists.

What you’ll love: Striking HD resolution and lifelike color display make it great for editing. A flexible stand and large screen offer plenty of room for work.

What you should consider: This monitor is expensive.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

