Best Dell desktop computers

Which DELL desktop computer is best?

For dedicated gamer and creative professionals alike, desktop computers provide much greater protection from issues such as overheating, improve overall performance and provide almost endless opportunities for customization and other modifications.

With a powerful computer like the Alienware Aurora R11 Gaming Desktop at your disposal, you will be able to multitask while ensuring ideal performance like never before.

What to know before you buy a DELL desktop computer

Desktops vs. laptops

There are several reasons to consider purchasing a desktop computer over a laptop. Desktop computers are superior to laptops in a number of key areas, including both the initial cost and overall performance.

A laptop with the same specifications as a high-end desktop can run into the thousands of dollars, significantly more expensive than their desktop counterparts. Desktop computers with the same technical specifications as laptops are not only less expensive to purchase, they also offer better performance over laptops and the option to upgrade individual components if a piece of hardware fails or you want to update your rig with the best, newest technology.

Desktops not only allow for additions like liquid cooling systems which keep your computer from overheating, they also offer users more fans and a larger framework for improved heat dissipation, keeping your Dell desktop computer operating at maximum capacity without slowing down or shutting off unexpectedly.

Computer customization

While it is possible to customize your laptop to a minor extent, the sheer difference in volume and the number of components and extra features that can be added or removed to a DELL desktop makes these computers ideal for turning your dream PC into a reality. For further details, be sure to check out the full buying guide from BestReviews.

What to look for in a quality DELL desktop computer

DELL ports

Having to stop what you’re doing to spin your PC’s desktop tower around 180 degrees every time you need to plug in an accessory or peripheral device can be frustrating to say the least. Modern Dell desktop computers come with the latest and greatest ports, such as microphone and headset plugs, USB 3.2 Type-A and USB 3.2 Type C. These ports are placed in the front of the system for your convenience and can also be easily accessed via side panels.

Liquid cooling vs. air cooling

While there’s an existing and on-going debate as to whether air cooling or liquid cooling systems are superior for keeping your components cool under pressure, it is highly advisable to purchase a DELL desktop computer with at least one cooling system installed, if not both.

Air cooling works by directing hot air away from the CPU and into your computer’s heatsink cooling system. Liquid cooling keeps your CPU at a lower temperature overall. There are certainly merits and drawbacks to both cooling methods, but at least one method should be in place for your DELL desktop computer to achieve peak performance.

Computer upgrades

Let’s face it. If you’re in the market for a DELL desktop computer, there’s a decent chance that what you really want is something you can break down and rebuild into something specifically suited to your needs. As such, one important consideration is how easily your DELL desktop computer can be modified and to what extent. Depending on the model of your computer, you can swap out anything from RAM or an improved CPU cooling unit to the motherboard and GPU, allowing you to make upgrades as time and budget allows. Also check to see what you can upgrade when purchasing, as some models will allow you to upgrade or downgrade specific components to meet your needs.

Overclocking a DELL

Serious technical enthusiasts will want to take overclocking into account. Essentially, overclocking is forcing your computer’s CPU to perform faster than it’s intended specifications. Overclocking your DELL desktop computer will make your computer perform much better with tasks like editing videos or playing games, but a failure to regulate the increase in temperature can cause issues with stability or even permanently damage your PC.

As such, overclocking should only be attempted by those who have familiarity with the process and are prepared to take the risks.

How much you can expect to spend on a DELL desktop computer

Depending on the initial hardware and capabilities of your desired unit, a DELL desktop computer can cost anywhere from $899-$3,200.

DELL desktop computers FAQ

What kinds of DELL desktop computers are there?

A. There are traditional desktops with tower units, more compact “tiny desktops” and all-in-one units where the processor and monitor are connected together in a single unit.

What kind of DELL desktop computer should I buy?

A. This will depend on whether you intend to buy a computer as is or plan on modifying it at a later time. If you are interested in the latter, make sure not to purchase a “sealed system” that will limit your ability to customize your desktop as you see fit.

What’s the best DELL desktop computer to buy?

Top DELL desktop computer

Alienware Aurora R11 Gaming Desktop

What you need to know: This is a top-shelf desktop computer that offers excellent customization options.

What you’ll love: This unit comes with a 10th Generation Intel Core processor, 16GB HyperX FURY memory and offers completely customizable setups with an Intel Z490 Chipset built for overclocking.

What you should consider: Users have reported the CPU may not be liquid cooled and the Lunar Light chassis not being present.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top DELL desktop computer for the money

Dell Inspiron i5680-5842BLU-PUS

What you need to know: This reliable desktop computer for gaming is a great value.

What you’ll love: This unit comes with Waves MaxxAudio Pro, a Performance 7.1 Channel HD audio sound card and DELL’s Ready for VR gaming certification.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues including failing drives, faulty headphone jacks and warranty issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dell XPS 8930-7764BLK-PUS Tower

What you need to know: This is an excellent desktop computer for gamers or video editors who need high-quality audio.

What you’ll love: This model comes with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10 Series graphics card, air cooling and an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 6-core processor.

What you should consider: Users have reported instances of the unit spontaneously shutting down and not having a 256GB SSD hard drive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

