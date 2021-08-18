The best Samsung SSD

Technology in an SSD gives it better speed and reliability versus a traditional HDD hard disk.

Which Samsung SSD is best?

When you want the latest data-storage technology for your computer, you’ll want to look toward an SSD, which stands for solid state drive. The SSD uses a storage technology similar to a memory card. This allows for faster read/write speeds versus a traditional HDD (hard disk drive), which uses spinning platters.

SSDs are available from multiple manufacturers, and Samsung is one of the industry leaders. Our favorite Samsung SSD is the 860 EVO Internal SSD, which has a reasonable price and storage sizes up to 4 TB.

Considerations when choosing a Samsung SSD

When shopping for a Samsung SSD, you can pick between two configurations: external and internal.

External

An external SSD is easy to use, as it just plugs into a USB port on the computer. So if you don’t know how to open the computer case and install an SSD, the external model is the best choice. Some people choose an external SSD when they want to be able to carry the drive with them to various locations. This design in an SSD will have a slightly higher price than an internal SSD, and it may not have read/write speeds as good as the internal SSD.

Internal

When you pick an internal SSD, it must be compatible with your computer. You’ll need to open the computer case to install the internal SSD, so it must fit in the available space, too. The internal SSD will be a bit more cost-effective than the external SSD per GB of storage.

Samsung SSD features

There are a few ways you can compare SSDs from Samsung, helping you select the model that best fits your needs.

Read/write speeds

An SSD’s operational speed is measured as its read/write speed. The read speed refers to the data the SSD sends to the computer to be used. The write speed refers to the data the computer is writing to or storing on the SSD. An average SSD will have read/write speeds around 500 to 600 MB per second (or MBps). The fastest units may reach read/write speeds around 2,500 MBps.

Unit type

The type (or format) of an internal SSD from Samsung will play a role in determining whether a particular model will fit in your computer. Three different formats are available in a Samsung SSD:

Serial ATA: The 2.5-inch Serial ATA SSD is the most common format available. It’s made to be the same size as a traditional HDD, so you can replace the HDD in the computer with the Serial ATA SSD.

The 2.5-inch Serial ATA SSD is the most common format available. It’s made to be the same size as a traditional HDD, so you can replace the HDD in the computer with the Serial ATA SSD. M.2: For a small desktop computer or a laptop, look for the M.2 SSD format. It is smaller in size than the Serial ATA SSD, so it will fit into tight spots. However, if you need to use an M.2 format SSD, you will have to pay a bit more than with the other formats.

For a small desktop computer or a laptop, look for the M.2 SSD format. It is smaller in size than the Serial ATA SSD, so it will fit into tight spots. However, if you need to use an M.2 format SSD, you will have to pay a bit more than with the other formats. Expansion card: Another option is an add-in card that fits in an expansion slot in the computer. The SSD is contained on the expansion card.

Samsung SSD price

To accurately compare the price of one Samsung SSD to another, calculate the price per GB. An average Samsung SSD will cost 15-25 cents per gigabyte. But the price can range from 8-50 cents per gigabyte, depending on read/write speeds.

Samsung SSD FAQ

Q. Do I want wear-leveling technology in my Samsung SSD?

A. Wear leveling allows the SSD to last longer, as it spreads the data being stored to all of the storage cells, rather than using a few cells over and over.

Q. What is the biggest disadvantage of using a Samsung SSD?

A. The SSD will carry a higher price per GB of storage than an HDD.

Samsung SSDs we recommend

Best of the best

Samsung 860 EVO Internal SSD

Our take: Delivers a strong price point per GB of storage, all in a format that’s compatible with almost any operating system.

What we like: Has a reliable design for long-lasting performance. Up to 4 TB of capacity.

What we dislike: Seems to run slowly in certain computing configurations.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Samsung T5 Portable SSD

Our take: Plenty of storage in an external SSD that provides a reasonable price per GB versus other external models.

What we like: Reasonable read/write speeds for an external model. Convenient design that is available in storage sizes up to 2 TB.

What we dislike: May not last as long as SSDs designed for internal use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Samsung 970 EVO Internal SSD

Our take: Made for those who need high performance, as it offers excellent read/write speeds versus other internal SSD options.

What we like: Will work seamlessly with many different types of computers. Easy to transfer files from your old hard drive to this SSD.

What we dislike: Costs a bit more per GB than some other internal SSDs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kyle Schurman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.