The best cheap webcam

Stand-alone webcams can easily be mounted to different objects around your home or office, giving you more flexibility during a video stream.

Which cheap webcam is the best?

Webcams are becoming common parts of home computer setups. Whether you’re a content creator, remote worker or looking for a better way to connect with long-distance family and friends, having a good webcam is more important now than ever before. While your cellphone and laptop may include built-in cameras, you can improve the quality by purchasing a separate, stand-alone webcam.

One of the best cheap webcams on the market is the NexiGo N60. This camera offers high-definition 1080p resolution and a convenient privacy cover. Whether you’re purchasing a cheap webcam or a more expensive one, make video quality and audio clarity high priorities.

What to know before you buy a webcam

Usage

There is face-recognition software you can install on your home computer. Once installed, use the webcam as an extra level of security for your computer. Similar software works for webcams set up around your home that connect through your home’s Wi-Fi. You can view and record different parts of your home simultaneously. Check out the BestReviews article that breaks down convenient uses for webcams and features some cheap webcam options.

Video quality

Video quality might be the most important consideration when purchasing a webcam, especially if you will use the webcam to record content or for home security. Low-resolution webcams only offer fuzzy, grainy imagery, while high-resolution webcams provide clear, sharp video.

Audio quality

Most webcams come with a built-in microphone, but sometimes the audio quality is less than perfect on cheap webcams. If you are planning to use a separate microphone, audio quality shouldn’t be an issue. However, if you’re looking for a cheap webcam with quality audio, look for one with noise cancellation. This feature helps block some of the noise from nearby traffic, household devices or pets in the background.

What to look for in a quality webcam

HDMI connection

HDMI stands for High Definition Multimedia Interface and can provide the highest-quality video stream. Only a few cheap webcams offer an HDMI connection; others have a less-expensive USB connection. A USB-connected webcam is convenient because this connection type is standard on most computers and laptops. However, if you are looking to transfer HD video with a smoother look, opt for a webcam with HDMI compatibility.

Glass lenses

Most cheap webcams have plastic lenses. While these inexpensive options may be fine for everyday users, a webcam with a glass lens produces a superior image. Purchase a webcam with a glass lens if high-definition video is a top priority for you.

Autofocus

Automatic focus is a mechanism that automatically adjusts the focus depending on what is in front of the camera. If you use your webcam for work, it can make your video-conferencing experience more professional.

How much you can expect to spend on a cheap webcam

Most cheap webcams cost $25 to $35.

Cheap webcam FAQ

Do cheap webcams come with built-in lights?

A. Certain cheap webcams come with built-in lights. Purchasing a webcam with a built-in light will save you from having to purchase a separate lighting device.

How much resolution should my cheap webcam have?

A. Webcam resolution is measured in pixels; 720p resolution is considered high definition and is sufficient for casual webcam use. If you are looking for a cheap webcam with a true high-definition look, search for one that offers 1080p resolution.

What’s the best cheap webcam to buy?

Top cheap webcam

NexiGo N60

What you need to know: This cheap webcam produces 1080p resolution due to its quality glass lens. With its wide-angle lens, the NexiGo N60 is a formidable HD webcam.

What you’ll love: One of the most useful functions is the attached privacy cover, which allows the user to cover the lens when the camera is not in use.

What you should consider: The NexiGo does not include an autofocus function.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top cheap webcam for the money

Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000

What you need to know: This is one of the least-inexpensive webcams that has high-definition video at 720p resolution.

What you’ll love: This webcam uses Microsoft’s TrueColor system, which automatically adjusts the exposure, keeping the image well lit throughout the live stream. You can rotate it 360 degrees and it has autofocus.

What you should consider: The LifeCam does not have 1080p resolution.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Aoboco

What you need to know: The Aoboco is very inexpensive compared to the quality it offers. It has 1080p resolution, a dual microphone and a USB connection for easy setup.

What you’ll love: This is one of only a few webcams that include a built-in ring light. This makes the Aoboco great for budget-minded shoppers who don’t want to purchase an extra light.

What you should consider: There is no on/off switch, so users need to unplug it to ensure the power is off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.