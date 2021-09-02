Best wireless mouse

Some RF wireless mice also come equipped with Bluetooth technology, allowing you to use them with multiple devices.

Which wireless mice are best?

Aside from the keyboard, the most essential peripheral for a computer is arguably the mouse. And whether you’re working at your desktop or playing your favorite games, having a reliable wireless mouse is a worthwhile investment, allowing for easy movement and a less cluttered desk.

With its slim, arched design and ability to function as a remote control, the Lenovo Yoga Mouse is our top pick for a wireless mouse.

What to know before you buy a wireless mouse

Bluetooth vs. RF wireless

If your computer has Bluetooth capabilities, consider a Bluetooth mouse to connect without any additional hardware. But note that a Bluetooth mouse will drain batteries more quickly than an RF wireless mouse. If your computer lacks Bluetooth functionality, opt for an RF wireless mouse, which connects to your computer via a USB dongle. Of course, you’ll have to give up one of your computer’s USB inputs, and the mouse won’t function if you happen to lose the dongle.

Optical or laser sensor

Technically, all mice are optical. However, the primary difference between these two types of mice is that optical mice rely on infrared LEDs that project light onto a surface to convert light into an electrical current. On the other hand, mice with laser sensors employ technology similar to that of laser pointers and offer improved accuracy.

Sensitivity

A wireless mouse’s sensitivity refers to how quickly it can respond to the movements of your hand when you drag it across a surface. This is reflected in a mouse’s counts per inch, or CPI. The higher the CPI, the more sensitive the wireless mouse is. Some users might need a low sensitivity to track over a nonpadded surface, while gamers are probably looking for accurate and quick mouse precision.

What to look for in a quality wireless mouse

Button layout

Most gaming mice have a few more buttons than a traditional mouse, and you can program those buttons to execute specific moves in a game. For example, in a first-person shooter, you could assign buttons to make your character slide, dash or jump.

Lighting

Some mice have built-in LED backlighting, which is purely a cosmetic feature. Still, if the aesthetics of your PC or gaming setup are important to you, take backlighting into consideration when shopping for a wireless mouse.

Ergonomics

Many mice are designed with ergonomics in mind. This results in a mouse that naturally fits the curvature of your hand, allowing for extended periods of use without cramping or soreness.

How much you can expect to spend on a wireless mouse

Decent wireless mice can be found for between $5-$20, but most wireless mice will cost between $20-$30. These mice will be both durable and responsive, with varying amounts of battery life and additional features. Wireless mice costing more than $30 will most likely be gaming mice, offering smooth cursor movement, backlighting and other features.

Wireless mouse FAQ

Can you use a gaming mouse with a tablet?

A. Most tablets are not designed to work with a mouse. However, some Windows all-in-one computers that act as both tablets and laptops can work with wireless mice.

Is there a big difference in performance between wired and wireless mice?

A. Wireless mice are capable of performing just as well as wired ones. The main difference is that wireless mice require batteries, but in exchange, they allow for a cleaner workspace.

What’s the best wireless mouse to buy?

Top wireless mouse

Lenovo Yoga Mouse

What you need to know: The Lenovo Yoga Mouse features a unique arched design for comfort, portability and versatility.

What you’ll love: This mouse can double as a presentation remote thanks to its touchpad design. It also comes with a built-in rechargeable battery.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the battery life is not as great as some of its competitors.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Top wireless mouse for the money

Lenovo ThinkPad Essential Wireless Mouse

What you need to know: This wireless mouse is easy to set up and use, thanks to its compact USB dongle.

What you’ll love: Affordable and lightweight, this mouse features a 1,000 DPI optical sensor and a comfortable design, making it easy to use even without a mousepad.

What you should consider: A few users have mentioned issues with continued use after replacing the battery.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

Lenovo 400 Wireless Mouse

What you need to know: This mouse is comfortable and straightforward, with a streamlined USB dongle included.

What you’ll love: It has a 1,200 DPI optical sensor for precise control, making it an excellent choice for gaming.

What you should consider: Requires a single AA battery.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Logitech M185 Wireless Mouse

What you need to know: With its long battery life, the Logitech M185 is an excellent choice for long-term use.

What you’ll love: Easy to set up and use, it is the perfect mouse for taking on the go.

What you should consider: Some purchasers reported that their mouse arrived without a USB dongle.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Logitech M510 Wireless Computer Mouse

What you need to know: This comfortable mouse is excellent for long computing sessions.

What you’ll love: Thanks to its battery life, the M510 mouse can be used continuously for years. Additionally, it can be used over several different surfaces.

What you should consider: Some users reported poor signal quality over a wireless connection.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jared Lindsay writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.