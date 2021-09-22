It is easy to accidentally lose the USB dongle that communicates with your wireless mouse. When you travel or move your equipment, put the USB dongle in a secure spot. Some wireless mouse options have a storage slot for it.

Which wireless mouse is best?

If you use a computer for work or fun, you likely have a wireless mouse—but do you have a good one? With all the options on the market, it’s very easy to purchase one that works poorly or is uncomfortable in your hand. Even if you primarily use a trackpad on a laptop or reach for your wireless mouse only occasionally, having the option of a tool that works well is a wise investment and may make you more likely to use it.

The best wireless mouse is the Lenovo Wireless Yoga Mouse. You can fold this wireless mouse for easy portability, connect it with Bluetooth or a 2.4GHz band and let it double as a remote thanks to its touchpad.

What to know before you buy a wireless mouse

If you’re purchasing a wireless mouse, there are a few things to consider. For even more information, visit the wireless mouse buying guide from BestReviews.

Connection type

Wireless mice connect to your device using one or both of two methods: Bluetooth and radiofrequency (RF).

Bluetooth: These wireless mice connect depending on your device’s Bluetooth capabilities. They don’t require you to connect a dongle, but they do drain their battery faster than RF wireless mice. You won’t be able to use them if your device has no Bluetooth or the Bluetooth capability gets damaged.

These wireless mice connect depending on your device’s Bluetooth capabilities. They don’t require you to connect a dongle, but they do drain their battery faster than RF wireless mice. You won’t be able to use them if your device has no Bluetooth or the Bluetooth capability gets damaged. Radiofrequency: You’ll need to insert an included USB dongle into the device you want to control with this wireless mouse. This will require a USB slot. If you lose the USB dongle, the mouse becomes useless. The battery lasts longer than a Bluetooth mouse.

Available buttons

Certain wireless mice, especially those meant for gaming, have extra buttons on the side that you can program for specific uses. This can be helpful if one of the two main buttons stops working on your wireless mouse.

Wireless mouse features

Sensitivity

There is a light on the bottom of the mouse that signals where to place the on-screen cursor based on how you move the mouse across a surface. A sensitive mouse will read your movements more precisely and require less effort from you to direct it where you want it to go.

Wireless mice sensitivity is measured in either counts-per-inch (CPI) or dots-per-inch (DPI), but these are mostly identical and interchangeable measurements. The higher the CPI or DPI, the greater the sensitivity to movement and precision.

Lighting

Some wireless mice include LED backlighting. This can make your mouse easier to see in the dark and also adds aesthetic value, especially if your wireless mouse allows you to program the LED to a color of your choice. This feature is usually included in wireless mice meant for gaming.

How much you can expect to spend on a wireless mouse

You can get a wireless mouse for $10-$30. Options that are under $10 may not be that durable, but they will allow you to point, click and drag items on your computer well. A wireless mouse that is more than $10 will likely have good battery life and may have extra features.

Wireless mouse FAQ

Can I use my wireless mouse with my tablet?

Yes, but only with tablets that run Windows. IOS and Android tablets are incompatible with wireless mice.

Should I buy a wireless mouse on its own or one that is bundled with a keyboard?

Either way. If you also need a keyboard and you purchase a bundle from a reputable brand, you may save money by buying them together.

Which wireless mouse should I get?

Top wireless mouse

Lenovo Wireless Yoga Silver Mouse

What you need to know: This wireless mouse folds for maximum portability and can also double as a presentation remote thanks to its touchpad.

What you’ll love: A rechargeable battery and Bluetooth connectivity make this wireless mouse perfect for any need.

What you should consider: This wireless mouse drains its battery fast and the touchpad can be difficult for some people to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Lenovo

Top wireless mouse for the money

Lenovo ThinkPad Wireless Mouse

What you need to know: This wireless mouse can connect to anything with a USB slot, including game consoles.

What you’ll love: The USB dongle fits in a built-in storage slot under the mouse and it works perfectly even without a mousepad.

What you should consider: Some customers report difficulty in powering the mouse after changing batteries.

Where to buy: Amazon and Lenovo

Worth checking out

Logitech Wireless Mouse M185

What you need to know: This wireless mouse boasts great battery life and a great design at a solid price.

What you’ll love: This mouse is incredibly comfortable in hand and is very easy to set up and utilize right away.

What you should consider: This mouse may not hold up. Packages occasionally don’t include the necessary receiver.

Where to buy: Amazon and Dell

