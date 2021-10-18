If you find a gaming keyboard you like but it doesn’t include quiet key switches, you can always buy a set of quiet mechanical key switches like Romer-G that are compatible with your keyboard.

Which quiet gaming keyboards are best?

Most gaming keyboards are quite loud. They have a clicky, mechanical sound that some find very satisfying. The problem for some gamers, however, is that sound can interfere with their concentration and become a nuisance. This is especially true if you use your keyboard for other tasks outside of gaming. Thankfully, there are some keyboards that are much quieter and include softer and more muted clicking sounds.

The best quiet gaming keyboard is the Logitech G915 keyboard. With the available linear key switches, you’ll still get great response time but a quieter clicking sound.

What to know before you buy a quiet gaming keyboard

Switches

Switches are the mechanism that goes underneath the keycap itself. This small piece of plastic determines the tactile feel and sound when you press each key. There are three common types of keyboard switches — linear, tactile and clicky — some of which are better for gaming than others. Linear key switches are the preferred switches for gamers because they offer a smooth feel and a quieter sound. Tactile switches are the most sensitive to touch. While they’re louder than linear, they have a much better response time. Clicky switches are a variation of tactile switches. As the name suggests, they have a very “clicky” sound and are the loudest of all three switch types.

Within each switch type are color indicators that tell you exactly which type of sound and feel you’ll get. These include red and yellow for linear, brown and clear for tactile and blue and green for clicky.

Membrane vs. mechanical keyboards

There are two main types of keyboards: membrane and mechanical. Membrane keyboards are softer, quieter and smoother. These are the standard keyboards you’ll find at most office computers. Membrane keyboards aren’t ideal for gaming because they don’t offer a very responsive button feel. Granted they’re much quieter, but when it comes to gaming, responsive key switches are crucial.

This is where mechanical keyboards shine. Mechanical keyboards have a tactile feel and feature excellent feedback. Keep in mind they’re much louder than membrane keyboards, but with the right key switches, you can dampen the sound.

Customization

Another huge benefit to mechanical gaming keyboards is the ability to customize your experience. Some gamers might prefer a tactile spacebar and a quieter feel for the W, A, S, D buttons, which are used for direction controls. Mechanical keyboards allow you to swap out individual switches for each key. Some keyboards come with a keycap removal tool that allows you to quickly and safely remove a keycap to replace the underlying switch. You can also find unique and artistic keycaps that you can replace certain keys with for an added level of customization.

What to look for in a quality quiet gaming keyboard

Linear switches

Linear switches are the best type of switches for gamers looking for a quiet gaming keyboard. Linear switches are the quietest type of switch because they’re consistent throughout the keystroke. This means that, unlike tactile switches, they’re smooth and consistent from the moment you press the key and throughout the release.

Ergonomics

Gamers know the importance of ergonomics when it comes to their gaming setup. This is as true for your chair as it is for your gaming keyboard. Because the physical designs of keyboards are relatively similar to remain functional and familiar, some designers attach wrist rests to help with comfort. These are usually rubber palm supports that keep your wrist elevated and provide a soft place to keep your hand. High-quality quiet keyboards even feature magnetic wrist rests that allow you to remove the pad, should you need to adjust your setup.

RGB backlit keycaps

Every gamer knows that playing in the dark is infinitely better. This is why RGB lights (which stands for red, blue, green) have become ubiquitous in most gaming accessories. RGB lights contain three colors that when customized can show over 16 million color combinations. Most high-quality keyboards include RGB backlit keycaps. These lights are placed under each key and not only provide a colorful environment but allow you to clearly see your keys in the dark.

How much you can expect to spend on quiet gaming keyboard

Quiet gaming keyboards can cost from $40-$180.

Quiet gaming keyboards FAQ

How long will a quiet gaming keyboard last?

A. It’s well documented that mechanical keyboards last much longer than membrane keyboards. This is good news for gamers with a quiet gaming keyboard, because they’re almost always mechanical — mechanical keyboards can last anywhere from 10-15 years.

Are quiet gaming keyboards wireless?

A. There are some wireless quiet gaming keyboards. However, wireless keyboards are not always the best option due to lag time. Most gaming keyboards come with a wire to ensure the fastest response time available.

What’s the best quiet gaming keyboard to buy?

Top quiet gaming keyboard

Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: Logitech is an impressive manufacturer of gaming accessories and their G915 keyboard is an excellent choice for high-response linear key switches.

What you’ll love: The G915 is a professional-grade keyboard with quiet linear keys, RGB lights, wireless capabilities and an aircraft-grade aluminum frame.

What you should consider: This keyboard is far more expensive than others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top quiet gaming keyboard for the money

SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: While this is technically a membrane keyboard, it’s incredibly affordable and made by a trusted brand in the gaming industry.

What you’ll love: Aside from its affordability, this keyboard is very quiet due to SteelSeries’ trademark Whisper Quiet Gaming Switch. It also boasts water resistance, a magnetic wrist rest and RGB lights.

What you should consider: Membrane keyboards such as the Apex 3 won’t last as long as other mechanical keyboards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Razer Black Widow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: This is a mid-range choice from a trusted peripherals brand with multiple customization options.

What you’ll love: The Black Widow includes three varieties of key switch options with both the tactile/silent and linear/silent. Other impressive features include a comfortable wrist rest, RGB lights that can sync with other Razer devices and military-grade metal construction.

What you should consider: The Razer customization software can be a bit complicated to learn.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

