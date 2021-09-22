Plug your wireless charger into a power outlet, not your computer’s USB port. Most computer USB ports limit the speed of your wireless charger!

Which wireless charger is best?

The wireless revolution continues ever onward with one of the most recent technological advances in wireless technology: wireless charging. Wireless chargers are surprisingly inexpensive and offer a great way of cutting down on the number of cables you need to plug into the wall.

The best wireless charger is the Samsung Wireless Charger Pad Trio. This large wireless charging pad can charge up to three devices at once. It also has an LED indicator to let you know if it’s working. You can get it in black or white to fit your home decor, too.

What to know before you buy a wireless charger

Types of wireless chargers

There are two types of wireless chargers: charging pads and charging stands.

Pads: These wireless chargers lay flat on a surface, then you place your device flat on top of it. A charging pad has a large surface area and you may be able to charge multiple devices at once.

These wireless chargers lay flat on a surface, then you place your device flat on top of it. A charging pad has a large surface area and you may be able to charge multiple devices at once. Stands: These wireless chargers prop your device up, so you can see and use your device while it charges. They are typically only able to charge one device at a time. They might be more expensive than charging pads.

Typically, there is no difference in charging speed between the two types.

Fast charging

Wireless charging speeds are measured in watts. The minimum standard for wireless chargers is 7.5 watts and will usually fully charge a device in a few hours. Some wireless chargers are capable of 10-watt charging, which is branded as “fast charging.” These speeds will usually fully charge a device in less than 90 minutes, so long as both the wireless charger and the device are capable of utilizing the extra wattage.

Charging through cases

You may or may not be able to leave your case on while your device charges. Most wireless chargers can provide power through a standard case, but a bulky case or one with accessories like a phone grip may prevent the wireless charger from reaching the phone’s battery. Check user reviews to find out if the charger you are considering works with phone cases.

Wireless charger features

Multi-device charging

If your wireless charger is large enough to hold more than one device, it is also probably capable of charging all those devices at once. If you’re tired of having an individual cable coming out of the wall to charge your phone, smartwatch and wireless headphones, then look for a wireless charger that can handle charging them at the same time.

Charging cables

An unfortunate oversight in most wireless chargers is that they may not come with the charging cable you need to power the charging pad. Manufacturers assume you already have the cable from buying the device you need to charge.

More expensive wireless chargers may include this cable.

Wireless charger cost

Wireless chargers that charge one device typically cost less than $20. The cost may increase if the wireless charger has additional capabilities or features.

Wireless charger FAQ

Will a wireless charger work faster than a wired charger?

A. You may find that a wired charger works a little bit faster depending on your device, but a wireless charger still offers fast charging and convenience that may be worth it to you. For example, if you have multiple devices to charge but don’t have multiple cords or outlets, a wireless charger may allow you to quickly and easily charge everything at once.

How long does it take to charge a phone with a wireless charger?

A. This may depend on your phone and wireless charger. It will take a few hours to charge a completely drained battery, but it will take less time if both the phone and charger are capable of 10-watt charging or if your battery is not low to start.

What iPhones support wireless charging?

A. You can use a wireless charger with an iPhone 8 or newer. A Qi-enabled phone case will help you use a wireless charger with an older model.

Which wireless charger should I get?

Top wireless charger

Samsung Wireless Charger Pad Trio

What you need to know: This wireless charger is made large enough to charge up to three devices at once, including a phone and smartwatch.

What you’ll love: Not only can this charge three devices, it will also charge them very quickly. It comes in black or white, too.

What you should consider: This option is more expensive than others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wireless charger for the money

Anker PowerWave Pad Wireless Charger

What you need to know: This affordable wireless charger works on many brands and devices.

What you’ll love: An LED indicator light lets you know if it’s working. It can even charge through thick cases.

What you should consider: The charger might be slow for some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Apple MagSafe Charger

What you need to know: This wireless charger is made by Apple, for Apple and has very fast Qi charging.

What you’ll love: The magnets that make up the name MagSafe click your iPhone into place so you don’t have to worry about finding an optimal placement.

What you should consider: A power adapter is not included in the package. The cable is short.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

