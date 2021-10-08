Best Samsung wireless charger

Samsung’s wireless chargers use the Qi technology to deliver the magnetic field to mobile devices. Through this, any mobile device that is Qi-compatible can be charged on a Samsung wireless charger.

Which Samsung wireless charger is best?

Samsung makes some of the best mobile phones that operate on the Android platform, and a great phone deserves only the best way to recharge. Nobody wants to fiddle with cables, chargers or wall sockets. This is why a wireless charger is the best option.

Samsung wireless chargers are easy to use and incredibly stylish. By creating a magnetic field that your Samsung absorbs into energy, you’ll never be left with low power again. If you have several devices to charge, then the Samsung Trio wireless charger will work the best.

What to know before you buy a Samsung wireless charger

Compatibility with your Samsung phone

It seems like an obvious thing, but before buying a Samsung wireless charger, you need to make sure that your device is compatible with one. All Samsung Galaxy devices from the S6 to the newest S20 Ultra support wireless charging. There are, however, some Samsung smartphones that don’t have the Qi wireless technology and can’t make use of the chargers.

The color should suit the decor

Having a wireless charger in your environment is great when your phone needs a power boost, but you also don’t want the wireless charger to look out of place. For that reason, Samsung generally makes their wireless chargers available in either white or black, which match most things. Keep in mind which color would best suit your decor before you buy one.

Wireless battery or charging pad?

A wireless battery can double up as a charging pad and can also be taken on the road with you. However, the drawback is that it’s often bulkier than a charger and the color selection isn’t as great. Before deciding what to buy, think about if you need a wireless charger in a stationary location in your home or something a bit more portable.

What to look for in a quality Samsung wireless charger

More coils for easy alignment

Wireless chargers work through coils inside the gadgets that power up the device. Typical wireless chargers will only have one coil. That is when you often struggle to align the phone with the coil to charge. The more coils a charger has, the easier it will be to find the sweet spot and the more devices you can charge at the same time.

Fast charging can be a lifesaver

Nobody has the time to sit and wait for their phone to be charged enough. That is why some Samsung wireless chargers come with a fast-charging option. This increases the charging power of the wireless device and gets you going in no time. But not all smartphones are capable of being fast-charged, so check if your phone is supported.

Indication lights for charging status

When your phone is low on battery power, it will undoubtedly let you know, but there often isn’t any similar indication when a battery gets fully charged. A good-quality wireless charger will have indication lights. Depending on the time of day, the indication will either be dimmer or brighter, and it tells you when it’s busy charging and when it’s done.

How much you can expect to spend on a Samsung wireless charger

The average price of a wireless charger from Samsung depends on the device’s capabilities. The affordable chargers retail for between $20-$40, while the top-end chargers are sold for between $50-$70.

Samsung wireless charger FAQ

Can any Android phone be charged by a Samsung wireless charger?

A. While the Samsung wireless chargers are made for their own devices, they will be able to wirelessly charge any device that is Qi-compatible. That includes a variety of Android phones as well as Apple’s iPhone.

Can you charge devices that have a cover on them?

A. Yes, but that largely depends on the charger. Most of Samsung’s wireless chargers will deliver power through cases as thick as 1/16 inch. Cases thicker than that can cause the device to overheat.

What’s the best Samsung wireless charger to buy?

Top Samsung wireless charger

Samsung Trio wireless charger

What you need to know: The Samsung Trio is the perfect charger if you have more than one device.

What you’ll love: Most wireless chargers are used to charge one device at a time, but if you have two devices and a smartwatch, this wireless charger is perfect for you. Available in black and white, it can charge mobile phones, earbuds and watches. There are six coils on the inside, making it easy to align the devices for charging. It also has “Fast Charging” capabilities, which will give you a power boost in a short time. It has simple icons and an LED light to indicate the charging status.

What you should consider: The charging area for a smartwatch is only compatible with the Galaxy Watch3, Active2 and Active devices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Samsung wireless charger for the money

Samsung wireless charger

What you need to know: This is a no-frills charger that gets the job done quickly.

What you’ll love: This simple, yet elegant wireless charger is perfectly suited for charging one device at a time. Available in black or white, the design is sleek, which will fit in with any decor. It can charge Android and Apple devices, as well as earbuds. For the times that you need power quickly, it can Fast Charge up to 9W. The colored LED charging indicator also adjusts to the time of day, by dimming at night.

What you should consider: Some users have noted that the wireless charger makes a slight ticking sound when operational.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Samsung 25W wireless portable battery

What you need to know: For power on the go, and also for wireless charging at home.

What you’ll love: This portable battery from Samsung is perfect for when you need extra power outside. It works in the same way that a wireless charger does, by simply putting your device on the dedicated charging area. It supports up to 25W with “Super Fast Charging,” which is more than other wireless chargers. The portable battery holds a 10,000 mAh charge, which would be enough to recharge a Samsung device three or four times.

What you should consider: It is more expensive than a regular wireless charger and so might be out of reach for most people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.