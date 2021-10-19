Don’t charge your smartphone to 100% using your power bank. The last 20% will take much longer to charge than the first 80%.

Which power bank is best?

A dead smartphone battery can put a serious damper on your day. Thankfully, power banks can help you avoid such frustration. The advent of the portable power bank gives you the chance to charge your smartphone, laptop, or other electronics on the go, even when you don’t have access to an outlet.

If you want to find the best power bank for your needs, just follow our handy buying guide, and read the reviews featured here for our top picks. You’re sure to love our top choice, the Anker PowerCore+ 2680 PD. It’s from one of the most popular names in electronic peripherals, and for good reason.

What to know before you buy a power bank

Capacity

Capacity refers to the amount of power that can be held by a power bank in order to disseminate it to another device. Power bank capacity is measured in milliampere-hours or mAh. If you want a power bank with a higher capacity, look for a higher mAh number. Charging a larger device, like a laptop computer, requires more mAh than charging a smaller device, like a smartphone.

Battery type

Some power banks utilize a lithium-ion battery, while others use a lithium-ion polymer battery. If you want to get the better of the two, you will have to spend a little extra to get a lithium-ion polymer battery. They last longer than the alternative, which is why they cost a little bit more.

Additional USB cable

Consider purchasing an additional USB cable for your power bank. Although most come with one cable, it’s always convenient to have a second cable as a backup or for charging from multiple ports on your power bank. Some multi-port power banks come with additional USB cables, but not all of them.

Standalone vs. complementary power bank

While most power banks are standalone units, some come as peripherals with other items. For example, it’s possible to get a backpack that has a built-in power bank for convenient on-the-go charging. If you think you want that type of two-in-one functionality, opt for a complimentary power bank.

What to look for in a quality power bank

Multi-port charging

Some power banks have multiple ports that allow for the charging of more than one device at the same time. Keep in mind that this will deplete your power bank’s reserve quicker than charging from a single port.

USB cable

As mentioned, most power banks will come with a USB cable you can use to charge your devices. Make sure you always have your USB cable handy when you take your power bank on the go.

Smart charge

“Smart charge” is a feature on some power banks that allows the bank to determine the correct voltage needed to charge a connected device. It helps the device charge as quickly as its internals will allow. This helps speed up the charging process while conserving energy within your power bank.

Quick charge

“Quick charge” is another convenient feature that comes with some power banks. When used with Android smartphones, it allows a power bank to charge up to 80% of the phone’s battery in only 30 minutes. This feature is not yet available for Apple-based smartphones, though it may be available in the future.

How much you can expect to spend on a power bank

Most power banks cost between $10 and $100. There should be a model for people in almost any budget range.

Power bank FAQ

How long does it take to charge a power bank?

A. Most power banks require between eight and 12 hours to charge fully. If you don’t let your power bank reach its full charge, it won’t work as efficiently when you want it to charge your smartphone battery.

Is there a difference between charging my power bank with USB 2.0 or USB 3.0?

A. Yes. Because USB 3.0 transfers more power, you can charge faster using a USB 3.0 port and cable than you could with a USB 2.0 port and cable. However, either would work — the difference lies in charging time.

What are the best power banks to buy?

Top power bank

Anker PowerCore+ 2680 PD

Our take: Great for charging multiple items at once.

What we like: Three charging ports and fast charging make this power bank a winner.

What we dislike: Expensive and heavy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top power bank for the money

ZMI 2-Way Fast Charging Portable Charger

Our take: Light and thin, high capacity, and inexpensive. Almost perfect.

What we like: Can quickly charge a wide variety of items multiple times.

What we dislike: Only one charging port, which is limiting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Miady Dual USB Portable Power Bank

Our take: Quick charge for a small unit.

What we like: A sturdy power bank with generous power.

What we dislike: Somewhat heavy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

