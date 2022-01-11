Always charge your portable battery when it’s not in use. Try charging it overnight and after each use, particularly if you’re using it to start cars.

Which Halo portable chargers are best?

There’s little worse than getting caught in a situation where you need a device that’s out of battery power. Maybe you forgot to charge it before you left, or its power depleted and you can’t find any outlets nearby. That’s where a portable charger comes in handy. With a single addition to your backpack or purse, you can ensure you will always have a fully charged phone, laptop, even car battery.

The best Halo portable charger you can buy is the Halo Bolt 58,830 MWh Portable Phone Laptop Charger Car Jump Starter. As the name implies, this device, no bigger than a book, can jump start your car or charge two devices at once.

What to know before you buy a Halo portable charger

The battery needs of your devices

Each Halo portable charger stores a certain level of juice, and charges different devices at different rates. For example, the 44,400 MWh charger can charge a laptop up to 11.5 additional hours, but it can charge a tablet up to 21.5 hours (depending on the brands and models). Know which of your devices will need portable charging, as well as how many full charges for a specific device you can get from your portable battery.

Cables are not always included

Although the charger will come with a cable to power itself up, you will need another cable to connect it to your intended device. It all depends on the type of charger you get and your device input port. For example, for the Halo Bolt 58,830 MWh, you will need a cord with a USB connection to the battery and then a lightning cable to connect to an iPhone or iPad.

Must still be charged before use

Just because it’s a portable charger doesn’t mean it’s a self-sustaining power source. You will need to remember to plug in your portable charger overnight if you plan on bringing it with you on trips. Keep in mind that some devices drain it faster — a phone may be charged several times, but the car can be charged only about three times with one charger.

What to look for in a quality Halo portable charger

Multiple connection ports

Sometimes your devices all die at the same time, and you need to charge them as efficiently as possible. Look for portable chargers that offer multiple ports. The 44,400 MWh charger, for example, has two USB ports and two AC/DC outlets, letting you charge four devices at once (although this will deplete the battery much faster). Many Halo portable chargers at least let you charge two devices at once. Note that even if a charger has multiple ports, it may not support charging two at the same time.

Battery capacity

Think of your portable charger as a battery you can carry with you. The more battery power inside, the more charges you can hold, and the longer or more times you can power a device. Check for how much capacity your charger has, typically measured in MWh or kWh. The higher the number, the bigger the capacity. For reference, an iPhone X has a 0.010 kWh charge.

Compact design

Don’t forget that the portable charger actually has to be portable to be useful. No one wants to lug around a generator just to power a smartphone. A portable charger should feature a sleek, mobile design so it can be easily carried in a car or even a coat pocket. Some Halo chargers are even marketed as compliant with the rules of the Transportation Safety Administration, so you can have them in your carry-on through the security checkpoint.

How much you can expect to spend on a Halo portable charger

Halo portable chargers can be expensive, but they’re well worth the price. They start at around $41 and can go up to $100, depending on the battery capacity and number of ports.

Halo portable charger FAQ

Can I charge or use (insert electrical device here)?

A. It all depends on the charger’s battery capacity and output ports. The Halo Bolt 58,830 MWh charger, for example, can power small household appliances for a short time, while other chargers are limited to USB-powered devices, such as iPhones or tablets.

Do these devices have overcharge protection?

A. Yes. Once the device is 100% charged, it will switch off, preventing any battery hazards.

What’s the best Halo portable charger to buy?

Top Halo portable charger

Halo Bolt 58,830 MWh Portable Phone Laptop Charger Car Jump Starter

What you need to know: Out of all of Halo’s portable chargers, this is easily the best value available.

What you’ll love: You can not only charge your phone or laptop, but even jumpstart your car.

What you should consider: The AC outlet only supports about 60 watts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Halo portable charger for the money

Halo Bolt 44,400 Mwh Wireless Laptop Power Bank

What you need to know: Another great portable charger with slightly less capacity at a more affordable price.

What you’ll love: It comes with an LED floodlight that can be helpful for starting your car at night.

What you should consider: It’s not powerful enough to charge a laptop battery for long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Halo 10,000 Milliamp Hour Portable Phone Charger Power Cube

What you need to know: This is a more compact and mobile solution if you don’t need it for a car or charging appliances.

What you’ll love: It has a useful battery percentage indicator to tell you when it is fully charged or needs charging.

What you should consider: This charger is not powerful enough to start a car or charge a laptop.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

